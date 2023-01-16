The Bengals play with a feeling that everyone is against them, and that’s just how they like it. That attitude starts with the team leaders, especially Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow. The Bengals will head to Highmark Stadium this Sunday to play the Bills in the divisional round, but they feel the game should be played on a neutral site like the potential AFC Championship between Buffalo and the Kansas City Chiefs will be.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 31 MINUTES AGO