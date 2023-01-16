Read full article on original website
Bodies Of Ohio Mother And Son Found In Alum Creek One Year After Double Homicide Of Mother And Toddler Found In CarThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
4 Amazing Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
3 Places To Get Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Michael’s Goody Boy closes after 75 years in ColumbusThe LanternColumbus, OH
Working Nine-to-LifeThe LanternColumbus, OH
What Tom Brady Told ESPN Broadcast Crew About His NFL Future
Many people assume Tom Brady will be back next season, be it for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Las Vegas Raiders or some other team. But maybe the legendary quarterback isn’t set on returning after all. Maybe the 45-year-old needs to think about it for a while. That’s what...
Cowboys Reportedly Signing Ex-Patriots Kicker After Brett Maher Fiasco
After Brett Maher’s nightmare performance in Tampa Bay, the Cowboys reportedly are turning to a former Patriots practice squadder for kicker insurance. Dallas plans to sign Tristan Vizcaino to its practice squad this week, pending a physical, according to a report Wednesday from NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero. Head...
Jerry Jones Reacts To Cowboys Kicker’s Horrific Performance
The Dallas Cowboys, as a team, nearly turned in a perfect performance Monday night at Raymond James Stadium. The lone exception was glaring, however, and that’s probably putting it mildly. Kicker Brett Maher had all sorts of trouble putting the football through the uprights in the Cowboys’ wild-card win...
Rob Gronkowski Reveals He Nearly Signed With This AFC East Team
Rob Gronkowski has been retired for a full regular season, but NFL fans still hope the tight end comes back to their team. The 33-year-old has come out of retirement before to join Tom Brady and the Buccaneers, which ended with a Super Bowl title. After another year in Tampa Bay, Gronkowski called it quits again, but there have been instances where he could have come back this season.
Dolphins Fire Three Patriots Alums In Coaching Staff Shakeup
The Miami Dolphins jettisoned a handful of former New England Patriots employees from their coaching staff Thursday. Days after their 34-31 loss to the Buffalo Bills in the opening round of the NFL playoffs, the Dolphins announced the firings of defensive coordinator Josh Boyer, safeties coach Steve Gregory and outside linebackers coach Ty McKenzie.
Tom Brady Didn't Go Home To Gisele Bündchen After Loss To Cowboys & What's Next For Him
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys last night with a final score of 31-14. It was a monumental game as it was Tom Brady's last one with his Florida team this season before he moves on to the next chapter. Brady had a tough year following his...
Patriots Rumors: Matt Patricia Might Leave New England After All
It feels like a virtual certainty that Matt Patricia won’t be calling offensive plays for the Patriots in 2023. New England didn’t announce plans to interview offensive coordinators because it wants Patricia to keep the role he failed in this season. However, many assume Patricia won’t be fired,...
Matthew Judon Makes Recruiting Pitch To This NFL Superstar
Matthew Judon is back on his recruiting game. His target this time: Superstar defensive tackle Aaron Donald. The New England Patriots’ Pro Bowl pass rusher made his pitch to Donald on social media, replying to a Twitter thread about the possibility of the three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year finishing his career with a team other than the Los Angeles Rams.
NFL Analyst Thinks This NFC Team Should Contend For Tom Brady
Tom Brady’s days as the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers feel numbered following the team’s playoff exit. But one prominent NFL analyst believes Brady’s time spent in the NFC South is far from over. ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky thinks Brady’s next team not only has to be...
Patriots Reportedly Interviewing Bill Belichick’s First Draft Pick For OC Job
Remember Adrian Klemm? He was the very first draft pick of Bill Belichick’s Patriots tenure. A second-round offensive lineman, Klemm went on to play four seasons seasons in New England, playing in 26 games and winning three Super Bowls. Now, he’s the latest candidate for his old team’s offensive...
Bucs Reportedly Fire Byron Leftwich, ‘Sweeping Changes’ Expected
The Buccaneers reportedly fired offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich on Thursday, according to multiple reports. Tampa Bay will make “sweeping changes” to the coaching staff with as many as five offensive assistants and two defensive assistants expected to be let go, according to Rick Stroud of TampaBay.com. The reported...
The Never-to-Early College Football Natty Odds
Yesterday, January 16, was the deadline for underclassmen to enter the 2023 NFL Draft. While the second signing day is upcoming on February 1, and there will be more movement via the transfer portal, the deadline is a good inflection point to check in on the top contenders for next season.FBS Championship Odds @ FanDuel:
Bills Safety Believes Tom Brady Should Call It Quits From NFL
One of the biggest stories of the offseason will be what Tom Brady decides to do in 2023, and there is a current player who made a suggestion for the Buccaneers quarterback. If the 45-year-old does decides to return to Tampa Bay, he’ll come back with a lot of changes after the team decided to fire offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich and multiple other staff members.
NFL Super Bowl Odds Power Rankings: Chiefs Remain Top Threat
After having some time to rest up as the AFC’s top seed, the Kansas City Chiefs are set to kick off their playoff’s against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Below are the top ten favorites to win the Super Bowl from the FanDuel Sportsbook. 1. Kansas City Chiefs +300 (Last...
Ravens Coach John Harbaugh Weighs In On Lamar Jackson’s Future
Doubts have already surfaced on if Lamar Jackson has played his final game with the Baltimore Ravens. Some even think it’s possible Jackson could wind up quarterbacking the New England Patriots. But Ravens coach John Harbaugh is fully convinced that Jackson, who couldn’t come to a long-term deal with...
Bengals Could Care Less About Underdog Status Vs. Bills
The Bengals play with a feeling that everyone is against them, and that’s just how they like it. That attitude starts with the team leaders, especially Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow. The Bengals will head to Highmark Stadium this Sunday to play the Bills in the divisional round, but they feel the game should be played on a neutral site like the potential AFC Championship between Buffalo and the Kansas City Chiefs will be.
NFL Divisional Round Picks: ATS Predictions For All Four Matchups
The good news is that we have reached the NFL’s divisional round, the league’s best on-paper selection of games the entire season. The bad news, though, is that we have just seven games left this season for which we can make picks and bets. It’s hard to argue...
Patriots OC Search: Here’s Second Reported Candidate Interview
The Patriots last Thursday announced plans to interview offensive coordinator candidates this week. But, through Tuesday, there were zero updates on any interviews New England had lined up. That changed in a big way late Wednesday morning. NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero reported the Patriots planned to interview their tight ends...
NFL Divisional-Round Teaser Picks: Top Seeds Should Handle Business
It’s an interesting group of teams heading into the NFL divisional round. Some were favored to make it this far all season while others are continuing to shock the football world with their late regular season and early postseason success. Let’s stick with two squads that have been favorites throughout the season, and tease them down through multiple key numbers at home.
Head Coaching Candidates for the Indianapolis Colts
The Indianapolis Colts are just one of the multiple teams with head coaching vacancies as the NFL off-season approaches. From the outside looking in, the head coaching gig in Indy may not look attractive, but the Colts sit at the fourth overall selection in the draft with the chance to pick their quarterback of the future. Along with an abundance of talent on the roster, Indianapolis may be more of an appealing destination than believed.
