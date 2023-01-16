Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Suspect charged with murder of man outside of convenience store in southeast Houston almost three years agohoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Houston's oldest business to close in MarchAsh JurbergHouston, TX
A restaurant guest shot the robber and returned the money to the customers; the robber's mother spoke out.Westland DailyHouston, TX
Another Pharmacy is Closing a Location in Texas in March 2023Bryan DijkhuizenHouston, TX
Did H-E-B pressure Texas venue to cancel Kyle Rittenhouse free speech event?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
Related
CBS Sports
Bucks' Brook Lopez blames Gary Trent Jr.'s headband for first career ejection: 'It was talking to me'
MILWAUKEE -- The Milwaukee Bucks picked up a much-needed 130-122 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday night, in what was a highly entertaining game despite the absences of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton. They also had to play the final 6:40 without Brook Lopez, who was ejected for the first time in his 15-year career following an altercation near the Raptors bench.
Lakers ride LeBron to win over Rockets while Westbrook makes a scene
Whatever momentum the Los Angeles Lakers had at the end of 2022 into the new year has pretty much dried up with their three-game losing streak coming into this matchup against the Houston Rockets. Sometimes social media can be irritating, but the Lakers fans that got on Russell Westbrook in this scene may have seen something the staff of Lake Show Life didn’t.
CBS Sports
49ers vs. Cowboys prediction, odds, line, spread, start time: 2023 NFL playoff picks by model on 16-6 roll
Familiar foes face off in a NFC Divisional Round will match up on Sunday when the Dallas Cowboys visit the San Francisco 49ers. It will be the ninth postseason meeting between the teams, who met last year when San Francisco posted a 23-17 victory in the Wild Card Round. The Cowboys (13-5), who placed second in the NFC East, are coming off a 31-14 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The 49ers (14-4), who won the NFC West crown, dismantled the Seattle Seahawks, 41-23. The Cowboys lead the all-time series 19-18-1, including a 5-3 edge in the postseason.
Joel Embiid Gives Honest Assessment of Kawhi Leonard After ACL Tear
Joel Embiid is a big fan of Kawhi Leonard.
CBS Sports
Rockets' Jabari Smith Jr. reminds LeBron James how old he is: 'You played against my dad'
LeBron James is embarking on his 20th season in the NBA and he's obviously faced many players during that time. Now he's beginning to face the sons of some of the players that he competed against early in his career. During Monday's game between the Houston Rockets and Los Angeles...
MacMahon: Rockets to use Eric Gordon to lure James Harden from Sixers
The NBA trade deadline is approaching quickly as Feb. 9 is right around the corner on the calendar. There are plenty of names on the market that will garner interest around the league in order to help teams compete for a title. One of those names is Houston Rockets veteran...
Joel Embiid, 76ers Cruise Past Clippers on Tuesday Night
Joel Embiid and the 76ers are rolling out West.
CBS Sports
College basketball power rankings: UCLA moves up to No. 1 thanks to 13-game winning streak; Virginia joins
"The Mountain West is having one of its best seasons in its 23-year history." That's a sentence I wrote in February of last year. In 2022-23, the league is even better. Like last season, the conference ranks seventh overall at KenPom.com. The last time the MW rated stronger was 2012-13, when the league sent five of its then-nine teams dancing. Five teams -- Boise State (19), New Mexico (31), Nevada (33), San Diego State (30), Utah State (34) -- rank top-35 in the NET. What's more, the conference slots fifth in the NET, better than the Pac-12 and ACC. Thanks to an aggregate 99-39 mark in non-league play, the Mountain West has assured itself of being a multi-bid league again; it's just a matter of which teams' résumés shake out to warrant at-large inclusion in two months. The MW claims nine victories over the Big Ten, Pac-12 and SEC.
sportingalert.com
[Video] LeBron scores 48pts in Lakers win over Rockets
LeBron James scored a season-high 48 points to guide the Los Angeles Lakers to a battling win over the struggling Houston Rockets on Monday night. Watch the video highlights below. LeBron James led the Los Angeles Lakers to a 140-132 win over the struggling Houston Rockets on Monday night at...
James Harden Says The 2023 Sixers Are His Best Chance To Win The NBA Championship
James Harden makes a bold claim about the Philadelphia 76ers' chances to win the NBA championship this season.
Sixers to bring Tyrese Maxey off the bench in matchup with Clippers
The Philadelphia 76ers will continue their road trip on Tuesday when they pay a visit to the Los Angeles Clippers and coach Doc Rivers will once again bring Tyrese Maxey off the bench. Rivers brought Maxey off the bench in Sunday’s win over the Los Angeles Lakers and afterward, he...
CBS Sports
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Questionable for Thursday
Brown (groin) is questionable for Thursday's game against Golden State. Brown was able to fully practice Wednesday, but he's still considered a question mark for Thursday's contest due to right adductor tightness, which has sidelined him for three straight games. He was initially expected to miss about a week, so he appears to be on track with his rehab and should return soon. Before his absence, Brown posted a season-high 41 points (15-21 FG) in a win over New Orleans.
CBS Sports
Rockets' Eric Gordon: Steps up as facilitator
Gordon finished with 19 points (5-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 9-11 FT), eight assists and two rebounds across 32 minutes in Monday's 140-132 loss to the Lakers. With point guard Kevin Porter (foot) missing his third straight game, Gordon stepped up as a facilitator, finishing the night as the Rockets' leading assist man. Assuming Porter's absence doesn't prove to be an extended one, Gordon can't be depended on to regularly offer useful production in the assists column. Instead, Gordon is best utilized as a streaming option for points, free-throw percentage and three-pointers in games when Houston is without one of its other four starters (Porter, Jalen Green, Alperen Sengun and Jabari Smith).
CBS Sports
Jazz's Lauri Markkanen: Huge double-double in win
Markkanen supplied 34 points (11-20 FG, 6-8 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 12 rebounds, one assist, two blocks and one steal across 33 minutes during Wednesday's 126-103 victory over the Clippers. Markkanen returned to the floor after missing the last two contests due to injury. He has been on fire as of...
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Takes over down the stretch
Murray chipped in 28 points (10-18 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 6-6 FT), two rebounds, four assists and two steals in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 122-118 victory over the Timberwolves. Murray was the focal point of a rally to bring the Nuggets back into the game, and his running floater with less than a minute to go sealed the deal. When Murray and Nikola Jokic are dialed in as they were in the victory, they're one of the most dangerous guard-center duos in the league.
NBA roundup: Grizzlies edge Cavs for 11th straight win
January 19 - Steven Adams put back a missed Ja Morant layup and Dillon Brooks blocked a desperation 3-point attempt from Darius Garland as time expired to lead the Memphis Grizzlies to their 11th straight win, 115-114 over the visiting Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday night.
CBS Sports
Suns' Chris Paul: Practices Wednesday
Paul (hip) practiced fully Wednesday, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports. Paul has missed the last five games due to a right hip injury, but it's encouraging that he went through a full practice Wednesday. Coach Monty Williams didn't indicate whether Paul would be available for Thursday's game against the Nets, but the 37-year-old appears to at least be progressing in his recovery.
Tennis Legend Diagnosed With Major Injury
Tennis fans from around the world have been holding their breath for news regarding the injury tennis legend Rafael Nadal suffered on the court during the Australian Open on Tuesday, and now there seems to be word of just how serious it is.
CBS Sports
Jazz's Lauri Markkanen: Deemed questionable Wednesday
Markkanen (hip) is considered questionable for Wednesday's game versus the Clippers, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports. Markkanen has been listed as questionable in each of the last two games before being ruled out, so his listing doesn't really provide much information about his availability Wednesday. The team should provide another update on his status prior to the 9 PM ET tipoff, with Jarred Vanderbilt, Rudy Gay and Talen Horton-Tucker, among others, likely to see expanded run if he sits again.
CBS Sports
2023 NFL playoff bracket: Picks, predictions, odds, best bets for AFC, NFC schedule by model on 16-6 roll
The 2023 NFL playoff bracket went chalk in the AFC during Super Wild Card Weekend, but the NFC bracket saw both No. 3 Vikings and the No. 4 Buccaneers go down. That sets up an exciting 2023 NFL Divisional Round schedule that features Chiefs vs. Jaguars (+8.5 at Caesars Sportsbook) and Eagles vs. Giants (+7.5) on Saturday. The NFL playoff bracket 2023 action on Sunday includes Bills vs. Bengals (+5) and Cowboys vs. 49ers (-4). Which teams will advance through the 2023 NFL playoffs and where are the best values in the Divisional Round NFL odds? Before making any NFL picks or 2023 NFL bracket predictions, be sure to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.
Comments / 0