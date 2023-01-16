The first episode of Velma more or less did its job to introduce audiences to exactly what kind of show this was going to be. It was going to take adult-oriented, witty comedy and provide a new re-imagining of classic characters from a different perspective. This involved race switching some characters and giving Velma (Mindy Kaling) a debilitating anxiety disorder that causes her hallucinations. But this doesn’t exclude it from delivering on a profound mystery. Story should still remain at the heart of this endeavor. And while it succeeds on other fronts, on this fundamental one, it flounders.

1 DAY AGO