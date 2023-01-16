Read full article on original website
Previewing ‘Peter Parker & Miles Morales – Spider-Men: Double Trouble’ #3
Miles Morales’ day couldn’t possibly get any worse than having to fight a whole mob of villains by himself…or so he thought. When Peter Parker reveals Mysterio’s contraption to be more dangerous than it appears, the Spider-Men must head back into the Next Generation of Villains convention to retrieve it—and face the ire of Thanos!
Do Scientific Ends Justify Military Means?: Previewing ‘Star Trek- Resurgence’ #3
IDW Publishing has revealed a preview of Star Trek: Resurgence #3, out tomorrow from writers Andrew Grant and Dan Martin, artist Josh Hood, colorist Charlie Kirchoff, and letterer Neil Uyetake. Continue the story in IDW’s exclusive five-issue comic prequel to Dramatic Labs’ highly anticipated narrative adventure game, Star Trek: Resurgence!...
The Power Of The Beast Unleashed: Previewing ‘Punisher’ #9
Art by: Paul Azaceta, Jesus Saiz, Matt Hollingsworth. The epic showdown between the God of War and the Fist of the Beast. But even if the Punisher somehow survives Ares, other forces are already gathering to bring him down, once and for all.
Previewing ‘Namor The Sub-Mariner: Conquered Shores’ #4
“Namor confronts the original Human Torch and his hidden machine enclave in the Arctic Circle. What are these machines’ true intentions? The death of surface-dwelling humans? The overthrow of Atlantis itself? Old grudges will reignite as the Torch and Sub-Mariner take their battles to the skies and seas once more!”
Preview: Another Doctor Missing In ‘A Legacy Of Violence’ #4
Mad Cave Studios has revealed a first look at A Legacy of Violence #4, dropping next Wednesday from writer Cullen Bunn, artist Andrea Mutti, and letterer Rus Wooton. Nick survived his confrontation with the killer, but definitely worse for wear. Meanwhile, one of the other doctors has gone missing as Nick’s flashbacks have gotten out of control. What does the killer have planned for them now? And what are his plans for Nick?
Critiquing Comics #227: ‘Mayfield Eight’ #1-#4
“A biker revenge tale” isn’t a story pitch that appeals to everyone, but any kind of story can get a thumbs up if it’s well-done! This time Tim and Adam discuss the first four issues of Mayfield Eight, written and illustrated by Tim Larsen. Brought to you...
Cyberpunk And Film Noir Smashed Together: Previewing ‘Junction Jones And The Corduroy Conspiracy’
Scout Comics has revealed an art preview of Junction Jones And The Corduroy Conspiracy, dropping next month from writer/letterer TC Pescatore and artist locogonzales. Bio-engineered laborer Junction Jones and scruffy partner Mister Niblets stumble upon the remains of a rare Earth hobo, landing them in the middle of an intergalactic conspiracy. From maniacal carnies to bloodthirsty bounty hunters, time-travel money laundering schemes to planet-sized gambling debts, the part-time private investigator and his alien pal (trapped in the body of a junkyard cat) will have to survive the worst the multi-dimensional slums of Junction City has to throw at them, if they are to unravel the train-hopping mystery (and avoid being recycled).
Symbiote Smack Down: Previewing ‘Venom’ #15
Art by: Bryan Hitch, Scott Hanna, Andrew Currie, Alex Sinclair. “As Dylan Brock finds himself renewed and reinvigorated by his descent into the symbiote hive, BEDLAM has come calling again—looking to finish what it started by killing Dylan and Venom once and for all. Luckily, an old friend is around to lend a crimson-clad hand… (And it isn’t Spider-Man!)”
Preview: The Massive-Verse Just Got Bigger Again With ‘Inferno Girl Red’ #1
A new school, new relationships, new possibilities-for any teenager, big moves are both challenging and exciting. But it’s a whole other thing for Cássia Costa…because an ancient cult and their army of demons has ripped her new home of Apex City out of our universe and cast it into darkness!
Preview: ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles– The Armageddon Game’ #4
IDW Publishing has revealed a preview of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles– The Armageddon Game #4, out today from writer Tom Waltz, artists Vincenzo Federici and Alex Sanchez, colorist Matt Herms, and letterer Shawn Lee. CHAOS BEGETS CHAOS! As the contest for the world continues, players on all sides are...
The Law Of Equivalent Exchange Ch 58: “The Footsteps Of Ruin”
What really happened in Ishbal? Ed tells Hawkeye “My ignorance is astounding,” and we feel the same way. Chapter 58 (and the entire 15th volume) of Fullmetal Alchemist fills us in on the messy backdrop of the series. Lots of familiar faces in … uncomfortable situations. Our reaction begins here!
A New Old Power Couple In Town: Reviewing ‘Strange’ #10
The final issue of ‘Strange’ brings a powerful and satisfying close to this chapter in the Sorcerer Supreme saga, paving the way for a brand new beginning for the series that is to come. A truly gorgeous, bright, vivid, magical, powerful, character-rich series that has delighted and entertained and built deep connections for almost a year. Don’t be sad the journey is over, be happy we got to witness it and that there is more to come.
Spirit Animals Attack! Previewing ‘Deadly Neighborhood Spider-Man’ #4
“SAY IT AIN’T SO, SPIDEY! Spending some time in L.A., Spider-Man has discovered a mysterious and powerful relic that has awakened something that threatens to consume him! With his subconscious at a crossroads, will Spidey have what it takes to resist or will he be lost to a waking nightmare forever?”
TV Review: ‘Velma’ Season 1, Episode 2
The first episode of Velma more or less did its job to introduce audiences to exactly what kind of show this was going to be. It was going to take adult-oriented, witty comedy and provide a new re-imagining of classic characters from a different perspective. This involved race switching some characters and giving Velma (Mindy Kaling) a debilitating anxiety disorder that causes her hallucinations. But this doesn’t exclude it from delivering on a profound mystery. Story should still remain at the heart of this endeavor. And while it succeeds on other fronts, on this fundamental one, it flounders.
Superboy Unchained- Previewing ‘Titans United: Bloodpact’ #5
“Superboy in chains. Donna Troy on the warpath. Beast Boy in the thrall of Brother Blood. Can Nightwing, Starfire, and Robin keep the Titans together long enough to save Raven from the spell that has transformed her into a vengeful god? A sacrifice must be made.”. Titans United: Bloodpact #5...
Advance Review: ‘The Best Of 2000 AD Volume 2’ – Even More Perfect Jumping On Points To The Galaxy’s Greatest Comic
Another volume of what could and should be your perfect introduction to one of Britain’s finest comics. For more than 45 years, ‘2000 AD’ has been full of iconic characters, fabulous thrills, and featured the finest writers and artists. This new ‘Best of 2000 AD’ graphic novel collection cherry picks from the history of the comic, presenting tales old and new, practically guaranteed to make you an immediate fan.
Are You Ready For Godball? Previewing ‘Hulk’ #11
Ryan Ottley both draws AND writes this action-packed page-turner that finds Hulk playing this planet’s favorite sport—the planet-busting GOD BALL! Now that Hulk finds himself at the center of a civilization that worships him, these other Hulks are more than eager to prove their might to their god…even if that means destroying him when the game turns lethal.”
Preview: Artemis’ Deadly Rampage In ‘Hunt. Kill. Repeat.’ #1
Mad Cave Studios has revealed a preview of Hunt. Kill. Repeat. Mark London, artists Francesco Archidiacono and Marc Deering, colorist Lee Loughridge, and letterer Rus Wooton. It’s Kill Bill meets Clash of the Titans in Hunt. Kill. Repeat. The all-new, action packed series by Mark London (Battlecats, Knights of the Golden Sun). When the Greek gods invade Earth, society is quickly forced to comply with their new rulers.
