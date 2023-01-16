Read full article on original website
Here's What 3 Tampa Nurses Think About DeSantis' Bans on Mask Mandates Entering Florida LawMalinda FuscoFlorida State
This popular restaurant is giving away free food at its two locations in Tampa on ThursdayAsh JurbergTampa, FL
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire CoachOnlyHomersTampa, FL
NFL Star Player Taken To Hospital With Serious InjuryOnlyHomersTampa, FL
Dallas Cowboys To Sign New Kicker After Catastrophic Playoff GameOnlyHomersTampa, FL
luxury-houses.net
A Stunning Waterfront Home with A One of A Kind Beautiful Open Waterfront Location Asks $6 Million in Tierra Verde, Florida
940 Monte Cristo Boulevard Home in Tierra Verde, Florida for Sale. 940 Monte Cristo Boulevard, Tierra Verde, Florida is a magnificent estate with spectacular and rare views of the Gulf of Mexico and Shell Key preserve, has been upgraded to a superior level of quality and finish, with extraordinary materials, craftsmanship and updates too numerous to mention. This Home in Tierra Verde offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with nearly 5,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 940 Monte Cristo Boulevard, please contact Nancy Westphal (Phone: 727-234-5995) at Smith & Associates Real Estate for full support and perfect service.
businessobserverfl.com
St. Petersburg native leads Swedish builder's parks projects
While it may seem like hyperbole to say this, the reality is that as the next several generations of Tampa Bay residents visit area parks in the coming years, and reap the benefits of growth in the area, they’ll have one company in particular to thank for the work.
fox13news.com
Clearwater jewelry maker transforms found items into wearable works of art
CLEARWATER, Fla. - Jewelry maker Lauralie Bradford has spent years using whatever materials she could find to create new products for her Clearwater-based business The Genesis. "I would be thrifting. I would be going outside looking for materials," Bradford said. "I've always really believed in trying to use what's around...
fox13news.com
Tampa entrepreneur lands role in movie about Jeff Bezos life
TAMPA, Fla. - From your fingertips to your front door and now into space. It seems there’s nothing Amazon can’t do. But, it wasn’t always so and a new movie is in the works about Jeff Bezos' entrepreneurial journey. A new movie called "Bezos: The Beginning" stars...
stpetecatalyst.com
Developer closes on land for Sky St. Pete tower
The site of a dirt lot and surrounding structures will be redeveloped into a 20-story apartment tower. DevMar, which is behind the 11-story Vantage St. Pete apartment building and The Metro underway in the Edge District, has closed on a property for its next project – Sky St. Pete.
Tierra Verde ranked No. 5 on list of trending destinations to travel to in US
TIERRA VERDE, Fla. — For all Pinellas County residents, you might see a larger influx of vacationers this year in the Tierra Verde area. In a TripAdvisor list of trending destinations to travel to around the U.S. in 2023, Tierra Verde sits at No. 5 with other cities like Sonoma, California; Salem, Massachusetts; Page, Arizona and Juneau, Alaska ranking higher.
Bay News 9
Hub for tech startups closer to reality in St. Petersburg
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Is Pinellas County set to be a new tech hub?. The last pieces of the financial puzzle are coming into place for a new St. Petersburg tech startup co-work space. The project is designed to drive some of the top tech and business minds in the country to St. Pete.
995qyk.com
Pinellas County Island Named Top Trending Travel Destination For 2023
TripAdvisor just released the top trending travel destinations for 2023. On the list was one small Florida town that’s closer to home than you think. Tierra Verde secured the #5 spot on the list for trending travel destination. If you’re looking to book a quick getaway, consider this cute island community for a staycation.
Duke Energy celebrates Florida Arbor day by giving away 1,200 free trees
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Florida Arbor Day is almost here and to celebrate, Duke Energy is distributing 1,200 free trees to customers across the state. To make this happen, Duke Energy Florida is collaborating with the Arbor Day Foundation's Energy-Saving Trees program, the company announced in a news release. Starting Friday, Jan. 20, customers can request a free tree online until all of the trees are out.
luxury-houses.net
This $3.2 Million Private Sanctuary in Bradenton, Florida is Perfectly Positioned Amongst A Natural Setting
20706 79th Ave East Home in Bradenton, Florida for Sale. 20706 79th Ave East, Bradenton, Florida is a gorgeous custom-built home situated on 7.65 acres and was built in 2014 by Denny Yoder of Yoder Homes and combines exquisite design with quality and comfort to meet all that is needed to live the Florida lifestyle. This Home in Bradenton offers 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 5,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 20706 79th Ave East, please contact Chris Baylis (Phone: 941-735-4713) at Michael Saunders & Company for full support and perfect service.
Madonna to bring 'The Celebration Tour' to Amalie Arena
TAMPA, Fla. — Attention, Madonna fans — this is not a drill. The "Queen of Pop" herself is coming In September to Tampa. Madonna is scheduled to bring "The Celebration Tour" on Sept. 7, 2023, to Amalie Arena. "The Celebration Tour" will take fans on a journey through...
46 years ago, it snowed in the Tampa Bay area
TAMPA, Fla. — Raise your hand if you've ever heard this: it snowed in the Tampa Bay area before. Yeah, you probably kept your hand down, but it's true!. Forty-six years ago, people in the Tampa Bay area were lucky enough to see snow. This kind of extreme weather might be common in parts of the Florida Panhandle, but if you head south, people were able to enjoy the recorded 2 inches of snow in the local region.
stpetecatalyst.com
HCA Largo lands a spot on America’s best hospitals list
January 18, 2023 - The HCA Florida Largo Hospital is one of America’s 250 Best Hospitals for 2023, according to a ranking by Healthgrades. This achievement puts HCA Florida Largo Hospital in the top 5% of hospitals nationwide for overall clinical performance across the most common conditions and procedures, according to HCA. The Largo hospital was the only local hospital to be included in the top 250 list this year.
travelawaits.com
My 10 Favorite Restaurants To Experience In Bradenton, Florida
I love seafood! For several days in and around Bradenton on Florida’s west coast, south of the Tampa Bay area and north of Sarasota, I indulged in the best restaurants featuring the freshest gulf shrimp, crab cakes, gumbo, calamari, scallops, oysters Rockefeller, and fresh fish. And I found that I liked mussels. I just had never had excellent fresh mussels until my adventure in Bradenton. Here are 10 coastal Bradenton area restaurants that specialize in the freshest seafood available, in no particular order.
Thousands line St. Petersburg streets for Dream Big MLK parade
Thousands of people lined the streets of St. Petersburg to remember the dream and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
fox13news.com
St. Pete-Clearwater Airport sets sight on expanding as it hits passenger record
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport headed into 2023 with a record number of passengers flying in and out of the airport. According to Michele Routh, the airport’s public relations director, about 2.4 million passengers visited the airport in 2022. That’s the most in the airport’s 65-year history, and a 20-percent increase compared to 2021, she said.
Hotbins: Tampa shoppers go wild for Amazon resale store where prices drop daily
"We start at $12 on Friday and then our prices drop daily. Saturday is $10, Sunday is $8 and then it drops $2 a day until Wednesday. Then, we clear all the bins," store manager Mike Ijak explained. "Items that originally cost above $100, they're saving like 70%-80% off and it does help against inflation."
Redeveloping St. Pete's YMCA
YMCA just selected local developers for a new neighborhood project.
Triple 7 Expedition completes record breaking skydive to help children of fallen soldiers
Triple 7 is a record-breaking, adrenaline-fueled adventure to raise 1,400 life-changing scholarships in support of the families of fallen and disabled service members and first responders.
pasconewsonline.com
PASCO NEWS: Demolition of sears building at Gulf View Square Mall begins
PORT RICHEY, FLa.- Demolition crews began knocking down the old Sears department store at Gulf View Square mall in Port Richey Wednesday morning. Only the Sears portion of the mall is being demolished to make way for the last phase of apartments. Currently the second phase is under construction at the mall.
10 Tampa Bay
Tampa, FL
39K+
Followers
14K+
Post
12M+
Views
