Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
thunderboltradio.com
Skyhawk guard Josie Storey named OVC Freshman of the Week
UT Martin women’s basketball guard Josie Storey joined a list of top-tier Skyhawk freshmen performers after being named OVC Freshman of the Week following standout performances against Tennessee State and Southern Indiana. Hailing from Mountain View, Arkansas, Storey set back-to-back career highs on the scoreboard last week while averaging...
thunderboltradio.com
Boys “All-Tournament Team” for Obion County Middle School
The 2023 Obion County All County Boys Basketball Teamfollowing the Middle School Tournament. Selected to the “All Tournament Team” was Carter Ayers (Hillcrest), Clayton Montgomery (Hillcrest), Andy Launer (Hillcrest), Adrian Meadows (Lake Road), Charlie Harper (Lake Road), Connor Davis (Lake Road), Clayton Caldwell (Lake Road), and Weston Quinn (Lake Road), [standing] Carson Choate (South Fulton), Tyler Stork (Black Oak), Brey’Lyn Minor (Ridgemont), River Carson (Ridgemont), JohnReed Worrell (Ridgemont), Jordyn Snow (Ridgemont), and Jack Hepler (Hillcrest).
thunderboltradio.com
Cardinals Caravan Makes Stop in Local Area
The St. Louis Cardinals Caravan made a stop Saturday afternoon at Dyer County High School. It was the first time in three years the caravan has been back on the road with current and former players. Former Cardinals pitcher, and current radio broadcaster Rick Horton, told Thunderbolt News he was...
thunderboltradio.com
Rev. Bettye Sue High Mixon, 83, formerly of Martin
Funeral services for Rev. Bettye Sue High Mixon, age 83, of Chicago, Illinois, formerly of Martin, will be Monday, January 23, 2023, at 2:00 in Martin. Burial will be in the Cate Cemetery near Martin.
thunderboltradio.com
UT Martin Community Orchestra begins rehearsals January 23
The UT Martin Community Orchestra will begin rehearsals on January 23 in the Blankenship Recital Hall located in the Fine Arts Building on the main campus. Membership in the orchestra is free and open to students and Northwest Tennessee community residents with no audition required to join. Anyone who plays...
thunderboltradio.com
Weakley County Schools ‘Teachers of the Year’ announced
The 2023-2024 Weakley County Schools Teachers of the Year have been announced. Each year, ballots are distributed at the building level to identify the best candidates for each grade band: Pre-K through 4th grade, 5th grade through 8th, and 9th through 12th. Educators in each school vote and ultimately select the winners for each school. After those designees are identified, a district selection committee meets to review contender entries and choose district level winners.
thunderboltradio.com
Harry Keel Sublett – 95 – Union City
Graveside services will be held for Harry Keel Sublett, age 95, of Union City. Services will take place at 3:00 on Thursday, January 19th of 2022, at Obion County Memorial Gardens. White-Ranson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
thunderboltradio.com
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Ceremonies in Hickman and Union City
Marchers attending the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. ceremonies in Hickman on Monday, arrived at the church service with bells ringing. At Thomas Chapel CME church, attendees took part in prayer, singing and the guest speaking of Pastor Lawrence Ragland. In Union City at Discovery Park of America, members of...
thunderboltradio.com
Speakers remember Martin Luther King, Jr. during annual celebration
UT Martin student Justice Watkins and Lane College president Dr. Logan Hampton were keynote speakers for Monday’s annual Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration and Breakfast in the Martin Event Center. The celebration and breakfast was sponsored by the City of Martin, UT Martin, and the university’s Black Student Association....
thunderboltradio.com
Betty Lou Lea, 82, Martin
Funeral services for Betty Lou Lea, age 82, of Martin, will be Thursday, January 19, 2023 at 1:00 at Williams Funeral Home in Greenfield. Burial will be in the Pleasant Grove Cemetery in Sharon. Visitation will be Thursday, January 19, 2023, from 11:00 until service time. Williams Funeral Home of...
thunderboltradio.com
Multiple injuries in two-vehicle accident in Dresden
A two-vehicle accident Thursday morning in Dresden injured multiple occupants, with one airlifted. Dresden interim Police Chief Bryan Chandler says the accident happened around 7:35 at Highway 22 and Evergreen Street. The driver of one vehicle was extricated from the vehicle by the Weakley County Rescue Squad and Dresden Fire...
thunderboltradio.com
Obion County Director of School’s Explains Cause of Frozen Pipes in December
Obion County’s Director of Schools addressed the issue of frozen pipes and water damage, during Tuesday’s County Commission meeting. Director Tim Watkins updated Commission members following the damage received from the Arctic cold front during Christmas break.(AUDIO) Director Watkins explained the cause of damage at Hillcrest and Ridgemont,...
thunderboltradio.com
Carolyn Coleman – 87 – Rives
Funeral services will be held for Carolyn Coleman, age 87, of Rives. Services will take place at 12:00 on Friday, January 20th of 2022, at White-Ranson Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Alamo Church Cemetery.
thunderboltradio.com
ZLINE Kitchen and Bath expanding distribution operations in Gibson County
ZLINE Kitchen and Bath is expanding its distribution operations in Gibson County. ZLINE officials announced Wednesday that the company will invest in a multimillion-dollar expansion and locate a new facility in Milan. Four years after establishing its distribution headquarters in Carroll County, ZLINE will expand as the company acquires the...
thunderboltradio.com
Dedication Held for New Women’s Health Center in Union City
A big crowd was on hand Tuesday for the grand opening of a new Baptist Medical Group facility in Union City. A dedication ceremony, and building tour, took place at the new Women’s Health Center and Physician’s Office Building on East Reelfoot Avenue. Skipper Bondurant, the CEO and...
thunderboltradio.com
Gibson County man charged in connection to house fire
A Gibson County man is charged with arson in connection with a house fire Wednesday in Trenton. TBI public information officer Keli McAlister says 58-year-old Wally K. Owens, of Trenton, was arrested Thursday and charged with Aggravated Arson. Wednesday, the TBI and Accelerant Detection K9 Millie joined the Trenton Fire...
thunderboltradio.com
Robert Ray Vickers, 88, Sharon
Funeral services for Robert Ray Vickers, age 88, of Sharon, will be Friday, January 20, 2023, at 1:00 at Sharon First Baptist Church. Visitation will be Friday, January 20, 2023, from 11:00 until service time at the church. Williams Funeral Home of Greenfield is in charge of arrangements.
thunderboltradio.com
Obion County Commission Recognizes Retired Road Superintendent
The Obion County Commission recognized a retired department head at Tuesday’s monthly meeting. County Mayor Steve Carr made a presentation to former Highway Department Superintendent Gary “Jip” Lofton.(AUDIO) Lofton offered his thanks to the board.(AUDIO) A photo of the presentation has been placed on our website at...
thunderboltradio.com
Henry County man sentenced to 17 years in federal prison for drug, weapons charges
A Henry County man will spend 17 years in federal prison on drug and weapons charges. U.S. Attorney for West Tennessee Kevin G. Ritz announced Wednesday that 50-year-old Gary Osborne, of Buchanan, was sentenced Tuesday to 210 months in federal prison followed by five years of supervised release for drug trafficking and firearms charges.
Comments / 0