ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Desert, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cvindependent.com

Steinway Society of Riverside County Honors Jimi ‘Fitz’ Fitzgerald at Bravo Children in Music Fundraiser on Feb. 19

One of the best things about the Steinway Society of Riverside County (SSRC) is that it’s not just about classical music, despite its “high-brow” name. When it was established in 2002, Ruth Moir and her founding group of community leaders received permission to use the Steinway name, but never received any funding from the famous grand piano company. Although the piano company itself is no longer in business, the name still conjures up images of serious pianists poised at the keyboard of a shiny black grand piano the size of a football field playing complicated classical music.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
cvindependent.com

Desert Arc to Host Fifth Annual ‘Champions of Change’ on Feb. 8

Desert Arc has announced it will host its highly-anticipated fifth annual Champions of Change Recognition Awards Luncheon, on Wednesday, Feb. 8. This event honors local companies and individuals in our valley who champion Desert Arc’s mission. This not-to-be-missed Recognition Awards Luncheon will be held in the Grand Ballroom at...
RANCHO MIRAGE, CA
sjhsnews.com

Historic Hemet Theater Grand Reopening!

The Hemet Theater reached 100 years and celebrated with a grand reopening in November. Follow along with Tiger Media member Adrian Sandoval as he documents the grand reopening.
HEMET, CA
recordgazette.net

Former San Gorgonio Inn property has another interested developer

Economic doldrums have persisted at 150 W. Ramsey St. since the nostalgic San Gorgonio Inn closed in 2007. The restaurant, along with another building that previously housed West Coast Electric, was torn down in 2011, and it has been a 5.1-acre vacant lot ever since. Since then, it has provided...
BANNING, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Latest on Cook Street construction in Palm Desert

We're following the latest update on construction off of Cook Street in Palm Desert. News Channel 3 previously reported that the City of Palm Desert's Full Depth Reclamation Project is aimed at making the road smoother and preventing potholes from forming. The Cook Street project is expected to cost up to $4 million in special The post Latest on Cook Street construction in Palm Desert appeared first on KESQ.
PALM DESERT, CA
cvindependent.com

A PPP Mystery: Desert Payroll Solutions Received a $1.37 Million Loan Based on 185 Employees. A LinkedIn Search for the Company Shows Zero Results

Have you ever heard of Desert Payroll Solutions? It is “a cannabis payroll company with cannabis payroll software and cannabis HR services” based in Palm Springs, says the company website’s metadata description. According to the company’s Paycheck Protection Program application, it had a lot of employees back...
PALM SPRINGS, CA
cvindependent.com

No Solution in Sight for Rain-Caused Traffic Chaos; MLK’s Daughter Bemoans a Lack of Progress–Coachella Valley Independent’s Indy Digest: Jan. 16, 2023

People coming from Desert Hot Springs or Interstate 10 into the western Coachella Valley have five plausible routes: Palm Canyon Drive/Highway 111; Indian Canyon Drive; Gene Autry Way; Date Palm Drive/Vista Chino; and Bob Hope Drive/Ramon Road. For the second time in a week, three of those five routes are...
PALM SPRINGS, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Cathedral City Seeking Development of North of I-10

Cathedral City is looking to expand its horizon. “North City”, a 5,000 acre plot of open land north of Interstate 10 in Cathedral City, may soon be the site for economic expansion in the valley. “The city council’s vision is to enhance the economic viability of both our...
CATHEDRAL CITY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Swift water rescue underway on N Indian Canyon in Palm Springs

First responders are responding to a swift water rescue on N Indian Cayon at the Whitewater Wash in Palm Springs. A picture taken by our crew at the scene shows what appears to be the windshield of a vehicle submerged underway. Details remain limited, we have a crew at the scene gathering more information. Stay The post Swift water rescue underway on N Indian Canyon in Palm Springs appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Neighborhood Heroes: Woman logs more than 20,000 hours of volunteer work at hospital

With over 18 years since Barbara Ayala-Eves started volunteering at Desert Regional Medical Center (DRMC), she's logged over 20,000 volunteer hours to help bring joy to the hospital. Ayala-Eves is a familiar face to those who work at the hospital. Her ties involve her being born there when DRMC used to be a military hospital The post Neighborhood Heroes: Woman logs more than 20,000 hours of volunteer work at hospital appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs Aerial Tram to remain closed, no ETA on reopening

The Palm Springs Aerial Tramway remained closed Tuesday. Officials said there was no estimated time/date for its reopening. The popular attraction initially had a delayed opening on Sunday, but a few hours later it was closed due to technical issues caused by a power outage. Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates. Be the The post Palm Springs Aerial Tram to remain closed, no ETA on reopening appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
cvindependent.com

Mama’s House Annual Heartbeat of Love Luncheon Takes Place Feb. 11

It is time of great excitement, as Mama’s House Ministries enters its 10th year, and celebrates its successful mission of offering a safe, supportive, loving and nurturing residential environment for women in crisis, whether pregnant or with an infant, who have no place to go and no means of support.
INDIAN WELLS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Vehicle submerged underwater on N Indian Canyon in Palm Springs

A vehicle is underwater on N Indian Cayon at the Whitewater Wash in Palm Springs. A picture taken by our crew at the scene shows what appears to be the windshield of a vehicle submerged underway. According to the Palm Springs Fire Department, the driver of the vehicle tried driving through the wash at Indian The post Vehicle submerged underwater on N Indian Canyon in Palm Springs appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
ukenreport.com

‘2000 Mules’ To Show in Palm Desert

PALM DESERT — In a film that casts doubt on the 2020 election outcome, East Valley Republican Women Patriots will show “2000 Mules” on Friday at 2 p.m. “2000 Mules” exposes the widespread, coordinated voter fraud in the 2020 election, sufficient to change the overall outcome, according to the synopsis. The Geo-tracking evidence, based on a database of 10 trillion cell phone pings, exposes an elaborate network of paid professional operatives called mules delivering fraudulent and illegal votes to mail-in drop boxes in the five key states where the election was decided. Video evidence, obtained from official surveillance cameras installed by the states themselves, confirms the Geo-tracking evidence, according to the synopsis.
KESQ News Channel 3

Coachella Man Charged with Murder in Fatal Palm Desert Crash

A Coachella man suspected of driving under the influence and causing a crash that killed a 36-year-old woman in Palm Desert was charged with murder today. Alberto Lopez, 26, was set to be arraigned at the Larson Justice Center in Indio on Wednesday afternoon, according to court records.    The crash occurred around 2:30 a.m. The post Coachella Man Charged with Murder in Fatal Palm Desert Crash appeared first on KESQ.
PALM DESERT, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy