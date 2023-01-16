Read full article on original website
Steinway Society of Riverside County Honors Jimi ‘Fitz’ Fitzgerald at Bravo Children in Music Fundraiser on Feb. 19
One of the best things about the Steinway Society of Riverside County (SSRC) is that it’s not just about classical music, despite its “high-brow” name. When it was established in 2002, Ruth Moir and her founding group of community leaders received permission to use the Steinway name, but never received any funding from the famous grand piano company. Although the piano company itself is no longer in business, the name still conjures up images of serious pianists poised at the keyboard of a shiny black grand piano the size of a football field playing complicated classical music.
coachellavalleyweekly.com
RIVERSIDE COUNTY FAIR & NATIONAL DATE FESTIVAL RETURNS ON FEBRUARY 17 FOR 10 DAYS AT THE FAIRGROUNDS IN INDIO — IT’S A DATE!
It’s a date! The family-favorite Riverside County Fair & National Date Festival is back for ten days beginning Friday, February 17, and will feature a wide array of fun for everyone!. Sponsored by Fantasy Springs Resort Casino, the festival, which takes place at the Riverside County Fairgrounds at 82-503...
cvindependent.com
Desert Arc to Host Fifth Annual ‘Champions of Change’ on Feb. 8
Desert Arc has announced it will host its highly-anticipated fifth annual Champions of Change Recognition Awards Luncheon, on Wednesday, Feb. 8. This event honors local companies and individuals in our valley who champion Desert Arc’s mission. This not-to-be-missed Recognition Awards Luncheon will be held in the Grand Ballroom at...
sjhsnews.com
Historic Hemet Theater Grand Reopening!
The Hemet Theater reached 100 years and celebrated with a grand reopening in November. Follow along with Tiger Media member Adrian Sandoval as he documents the grand reopening.
recordgazette.net
Former San Gorgonio Inn property has another interested developer
Economic doldrums have persisted at 150 W. Ramsey St. since the nostalgic San Gorgonio Inn closed in 2007. The restaurant, along with another building that previously housed West Coast Electric, was torn down in 2011, and it has been a 5.1-acre vacant lot ever since. Since then, it has provided...
Latest on Cook Street construction in Palm Desert
We're following the latest update on construction off of Cook Street in Palm Desert. News Channel 3 previously reported that the City of Palm Desert's Full Depth Reclamation Project is aimed at making the road smoother and preventing potholes from forming. The Cook Street project is expected to cost up to $4 million in special The post Latest on Cook Street construction in Palm Desert appeared first on KESQ.
cvindependent.com
Hiking With T: It’s a New Year, So It’s a Fine Time to Explore New Trails
What are your goals for 2023? Are you thinking of resetting and recharging with the help of outdoor adventure? If that’s your intention, there are plenty of trails throughout the Coachella Valley—including three new trails that have opened within the last five years. The Kim Nicol Trail is...
cvindependent.com
A PPP Mystery: Desert Payroll Solutions Received a $1.37 Million Loan Based on 185 Employees. A LinkedIn Search for the Company Shows Zero Results
Have you ever heard of Desert Payroll Solutions? It is “a cannabis payroll company with cannabis payroll software and cannabis HR services” based in Palm Springs, says the company website’s metadata description. According to the company’s Paycheck Protection Program application, it had a lot of employees back...
cvindependent.com
Olive Crest’s Third Annual Golf Invitational, on Feb. 6, Features USC Football Legends
Child abuse continues to occur at alarming rates in our community and all across the country. Every 10 seconds in the U.S., a report of child abuse is made—and nearly five children die on a daily basis from abuse-related causes. Olive Crest, known for its dedication to preventing child...
cvindependent.com
No Solution in Sight for Rain-Caused Traffic Chaos; MLK’s Daughter Bemoans a Lack of Progress–Coachella Valley Independent’s Indy Digest: Jan. 16, 2023
People coming from Desert Hot Springs or Interstate 10 into the western Coachella Valley have five plausible routes: Palm Canyon Drive/Highway 111; Indian Canyon Drive; Gene Autry Way; Date Palm Drive/Vista Chino; and Bob Hope Drive/Ramon Road. For the second time in a week, three of those five routes are...
cvindependent.com
Art, Literacy, Life: Tools for Tomorrow Wants to Help Kids at More Coachella Valley Elementary Schools
Tools for Tomorrow is changing the lives of children in Coachella Valley. The local nonprofit provides art education with a literacy focus via its afterschool programs at public elementary schools. TFT is hosting a fundraising gala, “A Night at the Moulin Rouge,” at the Agua Caliente Rancho Mirage on Monday,...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Cathedral City Seeking Development of North of I-10
Cathedral City is looking to expand its horizon. “North City”, a 5,000 acre plot of open land north of Interstate 10 in Cathedral City, may soon be the site for economic expansion in the valley. “The city council’s vision is to enhance the economic viability of both our...
Swift water rescue underway on N Indian Canyon in Palm Springs
First responders are responding to a swift water rescue on N Indian Cayon at the Whitewater Wash in Palm Springs. A picture taken by our crew at the scene shows what appears to be the windshield of a vehicle submerged underway. Details remain limited, we have a crew at the scene gathering more information. Stay The post Swift water rescue underway on N Indian Canyon in Palm Springs appeared first on KESQ.
Neighborhood Heroes: Woman logs more than 20,000 hours of volunteer work at hospital
With over 18 years since Barbara Ayala-Eves started volunteering at Desert Regional Medical Center (DRMC), she's logged over 20,000 volunteer hours to help bring joy to the hospital. Ayala-Eves is a familiar face to those who work at the hospital. Her ties involve her being born there when DRMC used to be a military hospital The post Neighborhood Heroes: Woman logs more than 20,000 hours of volunteer work at hospital appeared first on KESQ.
Palm Springs Aerial Tram to remain closed, no ETA on reopening
The Palm Springs Aerial Tramway remained closed Tuesday. Officials said there was no estimated time/date for its reopening. The popular attraction initially had a delayed opening on Sunday, but a few hours later it was closed due to technical issues caused by a power outage. Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates. Be the The post Palm Springs Aerial Tram to remain closed, no ETA on reopening appeared first on KESQ.
cvindependent.com
Mama’s House Annual Heartbeat of Love Luncheon Takes Place Feb. 11
It is time of great excitement, as Mama’s House Ministries enters its 10th year, and celebrates its successful mission of offering a safe, supportive, loving and nurturing residential environment for women in crisis, whether pregnant or with an infant, who have no place to go and no means of support.
Vehicle submerged underwater on N Indian Canyon in Palm Springs
A vehicle is underwater on N Indian Cayon at the Whitewater Wash in Palm Springs. A picture taken by our crew at the scene shows what appears to be the windshield of a vehicle submerged underway. According to the Palm Springs Fire Department, the driver of the vehicle tried driving through the wash at Indian The post Vehicle submerged underwater on N Indian Canyon in Palm Springs appeared first on KESQ.
ukenreport.com
‘2000 Mules’ To Show in Palm Desert
PALM DESERT — In a film that casts doubt on the 2020 election outcome, East Valley Republican Women Patriots will show “2000 Mules” on Friday at 2 p.m. “2000 Mules” exposes the widespread, coordinated voter fraud in the 2020 election, sufficient to change the overall outcome, according to the synopsis. The Geo-tracking evidence, based on a database of 10 trillion cell phone pings, exposes an elaborate network of paid professional operatives called mules delivering fraudulent and illegal votes to mail-in drop boxes in the five key states where the election was decided. Video evidence, obtained from official surveillance cameras installed by the states themselves, confirms the Geo-tracking evidence, according to the synopsis.
Coachella Man Charged with Murder in Fatal Palm Desert Crash
A Coachella man suspected of driving under the influence and causing a crash that killed a 36-year-old woman in Palm Desert was charged with murder today. Alberto Lopez, 26, was set to be arraigned at the Larson Justice Center in Indio on Wednesday afternoon, according to court records. The crash occurred around 2:30 a.m. The post Coachella Man Charged with Murder in Fatal Palm Desert Crash appeared first on KESQ.
Swift water rescue mounted after man heard shouting for help in Moreno Valley
A man heard shouting for help inside a storm channel in Moreno Valley where water was flowing at a fast clip following the weekend-long rainstorms prompted a rescue operation today.
