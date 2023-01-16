ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lite 98.7

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

Reddit Sentences This Judgy Dad to a 12-Hour Shift Alone with His Triplets After His Rude Reaction to His SAHM Fiancée

Picture this: you are a new mom. You are home watching your 2-month-old baby, alone. You are getting no sleep, you have no help, and your husband works long hours out of the house while you do 100% of childcare duties. Now imagine all that — times three. Triplet newborns? My anxiety spikes just thinking about it! But this situation is a reality for one mom on Reddit, who recently wrote about the coping method she uses when the crying thrice reaches a crescendo — and she can feel herself reaching her breaking point. Everything was fine until her husband...
Alisha Starr

Internet Rallies Behind Woman Refusing to Tell the Gender of Baby to Her Husband After He Misses All the Appointments

Having a baby is an exciting thing for many people. But for the couple in this story, some aspects of it are putting a strain on the relationship. U/Thrownoreveal1 shared the following story on Reddit to get people's opinions about the matter. So far it has just over 2,000 comments (with almost all of them roasting the dad-to-be—some even going as far as to say he's already proven he'll be a bad dad).
Maya Devi

Baby was born with a single eye in the middle on forehead after his mother was exposed to radiation

A baby boy was born with a single eye on his forehead and without a nose in Egypt. A rare baby boy with a single eye on his forehead was born in a private hospital in El Senbellawein in Egypt because of a rare birth issue called cyclopia. Babies with this condition often have only one eye, a missing nose, and other physical issues due to poor development when in their mother’s womb. It’s said that this condition is triggered by exposure to radiation or consumption of unnecessary medication during pregnancy. Such children usually don’t survive for long after birth as their internal organs, like the heart, might not have developed completely.
Tracey Folly

Teen bride stunned when mother-in-law forces her to pack trunks filled with clothes to send to 'the old country'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My mother married my father when she was a naive eighteen-year-old woman and he was a worldly divorcé. As a young bride, my mother was exposed to many things she had never experienced, and one of those things was sending trunks of clothing and other goods back home to the old country.
New York Post

Dear Abby: I found out my grandpa’s shocking secret

DEAR ABBY: While doing some genealogy research during the pandemic, I came across my maternal grandfather’s death certificate. I knew he had died at a fairly young age during the Depression. But I was shocked to learn that he had committed suicide by carbon monoxide poisoning in his car in the garage of their home. His little restaurant was not doing well, and money was scarce. I imagine he was desperate and depressed.  My mother had anxiety issues, which may have been the result of her father’s suicide or a genetic issue. Should I share this information with my adult children?...
Lefty Graves

Grandmother had 11 kids; she put her younger children to bed in tomorrow's school clothes to save time

** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by my father, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. To say my grandmother was a busy lady would be an understatement. My grandmother had her hands full with being a farm wife and raising her 11 children while my grandfather worked out in the fields providing for his family.
New York Post

Dear Abby: The father of my son is not my husband, nobody knows the truth

DEAR ABBY: Thirty years ago, I had an affair with “Roger,” a married man. We worked together and fell in love. At the time, Roger was married with three children. My husband and I were separated, and I had one son. The 15-year age gap between us didn’t matter to me. I admired him. Roger was soft-spoken, intelligent and a gentleman. He was of Christian faith, so when he decided to divorce his wife, his partners held an intervention and bought out his equity in the company, which forced him to move out of state.  see also Dear Abby: My childhood trauma...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Lite 98.7

Lite 98.7

Marcy, NY
12K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

LITE 98.7 plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy