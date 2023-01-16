Picture this: you are a new mom. You are home watching your 2-month-old baby, alone. You are getting no sleep, you have no help, and your husband works long hours out of the house while you do 100% of childcare duties. Now imagine all that — times three. Triplet newborns? My anxiety spikes just thinking about it! But this situation is a reality for one mom on Reddit, who recently wrote about the coping method she uses when the crying thrice reaches a crescendo — and she can feel herself reaching her breaking point. Everything was fine until her husband...

7 DAYS AGO