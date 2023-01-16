ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Langley, OK

KBI: suspect kills himself after shootout with deputies

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. - Authorities say a man, suspected of pointing firearms at residents, is dead after a shootout with police. The KBI released an update this afternoon about the shooting, saying the deceased driver was identified as Phillip A. Doerr, 28, of Falls City, Nebraska. The KBI says Doerr died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.
FALLS CITY, NE
Seneca man accused of breaching U.S Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021

SENECA, Mo. - The United States Department of Justice says A Missouri man has been arrested on felony charges for his actions during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Kyler Joseph Bard, 26, of Seneca, Missouri, is charged in a criminal complaint filed in the District...
SENECA, MO
Surface repairs scheduled for I-44-Will Rogers Turnpike

OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. - Drivers can expect some delays on a portion of I-44/Will Rogers Turnpike. Starting Friday at 8:30 am, the Eastbound lanes between US-59/Afton (mm302) and SH-10/Miami (mm313) will be narrowed to only one lane. According to the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority, work will last until 2:00 pm, weather...
MIAMI, OK
Grove High School football player shares incredible life journey

GROVE, Okla. - Emmanuel Crawford shares his incredible life story from slavery to football star. Emmanuel Crawford is one of Grove high school’s brightest football players. He was named player of the year for the state of Oklahoma by Gatorade. The award came as a shock to Crawford. “It was a surreal moment, you know, with all the other good players in Oklahoma. You know, kids who were five stars. Four stars. And it was just it was crazy to me. I found out in the weight room and I was just like sat there like, there's no way this is happening.”
GROVE, OK
Joplin Fire Department conducts routine safety inspections

JOPLIN, Mo - To prevent fire hazards and encourage a safe environment, the Joplin Fire Department will be visiting Joplin businesses to conduct a routine safety inspection. Inspections are done for every business on an annual basis. They were stopped due to the pandemic. New software has also been implemented...
JOPLIN, MO
Joplin's Newest Cooking School

JOPLIN, Mo.- Doughmen Kitchen is Joplin’s newest cooking school. Barb Doughmen noticed the lack of cooking classes in Joplin. During her years of traveling, Doughmen found comfort in attending cooking classes when she was in a new city. However, when she moved to Joplin 11 years ago, there were none. “ I wanted to take cooking classes, and there was nothing to do. I had to go to Tulsa, Kansas City, Arkansas, to take a class,” said Barb Doughmen, owner of Doughmen Kitchen. “I decided I'm going to start a cooking school and provide the service that I enjoy to other people.”
JOPLIN, MO
Irving Elementary has a new Interim Assistant Principal

JOPLIN, Mo. - Joplin Schools announces Sara Jackson as the new Interim Assistant Principal at Irving Elementary. Jackson is an educator in the school district, most recently as a Special Education teacher at Royal Heights Elementary. She has 11 years of experience in Elementary Education, Special Education, and Educational Administration.
JOPLIN, MO
Black Hawk helicopters refuel at Joplin Regional Airport

JOPLIN REGIONAL AIRPORT (JOPLIN, Mo.) — About 10:30 a.m. Thursday, January 19, 2023, tipsters let us know about multiple military helicopters at the Joplin Regional Airport. “6-10 black helicopters just flew over Stone’s Corner heading southwest. Possible just left the airport.” — A.L. “What's up with...
JOPLIN, MO

