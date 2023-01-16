Read full article on original website
Related
koamnewsnow.com
Man wanted for Bank Robbery in Tulsa, known to change his appearance police say
TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Dept release images of an individual charged with a Bank Robbery that occurred nearly two months ago. “11/25/2022, a male walked into the MidFirst Bank at 42nd and S. Peoria and passed a robbery note to the teller demanding money. The teller followed...
koamnewsnow.com
KBI: suspect kills himself after shootout with deputies
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. - Authorities say a man, suspected of pointing firearms at residents, is dead after a shootout with police. The KBI released an update this afternoon about the shooting, saying the deceased driver was identified as Phillip A. Doerr, 28, of Falls City, Nebraska. The KBI says Doerr died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.
koamnewsnow.com
Seneca man accused of breaching U.S Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021
SENECA, Mo. - The United States Department of Justice says A Missouri man has been arrested on felony charges for his actions during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Kyler Joseph Bard, 26, of Seneca, Missouri, is charged in a criminal complaint filed in the District...
koamnewsnow.com
Surface repairs scheduled for I-44-Will Rogers Turnpike
OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. - Drivers can expect some delays on a portion of I-44/Will Rogers Turnpike. Starting Friday at 8:30 am, the Eastbound lanes between US-59/Afton (mm302) and SH-10/Miami (mm313) will be narrowed to only one lane. According to the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority, work will last until 2:00 pm, weather...
koamnewsnow.com
Vacant house burns, next door to vacant house that burned yesterday in Blendville Neighborhood
JOPLIN, Mo. - About 2:15 p.m. Tuesday, January 17, 2023, reports of a structure fire in the 1800 block of South Pearl alerted Joplin Emergency 911. Joplin Fire Dept, Joplin Police, and METS ambulance responded. The residence, 1818 South Pearl is next door to a vacant home that burned yesterday...
koamnewsnow.com
Grove High School football player shares incredible life journey
GROVE, Okla. - Emmanuel Crawford shares his incredible life story from slavery to football star. Emmanuel Crawford is one of Grove high school’s brightest football players. He was named player of the year for the state of Oklahoma by Gatorade. The award came as a shock to Crawford. “It was a surreal moment, you know, with all the other good players in Oklahoma. You know, kids who were five stars. Four stars. And it was just it was crazy to me. I found out in the weight room and I was just like sat there like, there's no way this is happening.”
koamnewsnow.com
Tractor trailer overturns into power lines catching fire; Widespread power outage
Jasper County, Mo. — About 9:30 p.m. a power outage was reported across portions of Webb City and Oronogo. At the same time Carthage Fire were alerted to reports of a tractor trailer crash near CR165 and Jackpine. Carthage Fire Dept arrived on scene to report a semi on...
koamnewsnow.com
Joplin Fire Department conducts routine safety inspections
JOPLIN, Mo - To prevent fire hazards and encourage a safe environment, the Joplin Fire Department will be visiting Joplin businesses to conduct a routine safety inspection. Inspections are done for every business on an annual basis. They were stopped due to the pandemic. New software has also been implemented...
koamnewsnow.com
Joplin's Newest Cooking School
JOPLIN, Mo.- Doughmen Kitchen is Joplin’s newest cooking school. Barb Doughmen noticed the lack of cooking classes in Joplin. During her years of traveling, Doughmen found comfort in attending cooking classes when she was in a new city. However, when she moved to Joplin 11 years ago, there were none. “ I wanted to take cooking classes, and there was nothing to do. I had to go to Tulsa, Kansas City, Arkansas, to take a class,” said Barb Doughmen, owner of Doughmen Kitchen. “I decided I'm going to start a cooking school and provide the service that I enjoy to other people.”
koamnewsnow.com
Irving Elementary has a new Interim Assistant Principal
JOPLIN, Mo. - Joplin Schools announces Sara Jackson as the new Interim Assistant Principal at Irving Elementary. Jackson is an educator in the school district, most recently as a Special Education teacher at Royal Heights Elementary. She has 11 years of experience in Elementary Education, Special Education, and Educational Administration.
koamnewsnow.com
Black Hawk helicopters refuel at Joplin Regional Airport
JOPLIN REGIONAL AIRPORT (JOPLIN, Mo.) — About 10:30 a.m. Thursday, January 19, 2023, tipsters let us know about multiple military helicopters at the Joplin Regional Airport. “6-10 black helicopters just flew over Stone’s Corner heading southwest. Possible just left the airport.” — A.L. “What's up with...
Comments / 0