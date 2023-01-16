The name "Plumb Place" has been officially retired in favor of "Southwick House," as a group of community members work to restore services for women in need in Emporia. According to a written release, the Plumb Place Board of Directors met Jan. 9, after the approval and appointment by the Lyon County District Court. The board is comprised of community members "from different fields and walks of life, including educators, financial accountants, an attorney, social workers, and more."

EMPORIA, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO