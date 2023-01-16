Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Emporia gazette.com
Water Treatment Plant back at full operational status
Emporia's water should soon be back to normal, the city announced Monday evening. According to city communications manager Christine Johnson, Water Treatment Plant crews and Ozone system vendor representatives were able to restore the system to full operation. A failed PLC unit was reported on Saturday, Jan. 14, which had...
Emporia gazette.com
City discusses possible rental registration program
The City of Emporia discussed the possibility of a rental property registration at its meeting Wednesday afternoon. Director of Building and Neighborhood Development Kory Krause and Housing Specialist Jeff Lynch presented commissioners with a proposal for the rental registration program, on behalf of the Community Housing Board.
Emporia gazette.com
Gas leak may have contributed to mobile home fire
A gas leak may have been behind a devasting structure fire Monday night that destroyed a mobile home in west Emporia, but the cause is still under investigation. Emporia Fire Department personnel were paged out to 930 Graphic Arts Road, lot 52, at 7:29 p.m. for reports of a fire at a trailer home. Upon arrival, fire crews found the home to be fully engulfed in flames.
Emporia gazette.com
Wind to dry off rain puddles before snow comes
It doesn't seem to happen often, but it's true as of Thursday morning. Emporia has a rain surplus for the year. Emporia Municipal Airport received 0.51 inches Wednesday. The total for the month (and the year) is now at 0.59 inches, or 0.20 above normal.
Emporia gazette.com
Rain now; maybe snow later
Emporia found itself in a weather doughnut hole Wednesday morning. Advisories were all around, but not in Lyon County. Chase and Greenwood Counties were in a “hazardous weather” area, because a few thunderstorms were possible during the afternoon.
WIBW
Alma Manor closing this Spring
ALMA, Kan. (WIBW) - A nursing center in Alma, Kansas is closing its doors soon. 13 NEWS spoke to a manager Tuesday morning at Alma Manor who confirmed the facility would be closed by March. They gave no further information on the reason behind the decision. Alma Manor is a...
Emporia gazette.com
County approves new sound system for Bowyer Building
Lyon County Commissioners approved updates to the sound system at the Bowyer Building at its meeting Thursday morning. County Controller Dan Williams presented commissioners with a bid proposal for the improvements from Neal Nurnberg, based out of Overland Park, in the amount of $9,990.80.
Emporia gazette.com
Eight bags full: Trash next to bridge sparks investigation
Lyon County has a public landfill on South Avenue. But someone apparently isn't satisfied with that. County workers revealed Monday they found at least eight large stuffed trash bags next to the historic Rocky Ford bridge, southeast of Emporia. It's now a criminal investigation. A statement by the Sheriff's Office...
Train hits stalled car on railroad tracks south of Augusta
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A train hit a car that stalled out on the railroad tracks south of Augusta early Wednesday. According to Butler County 911 dispatch, it happened on U.S. Highway 77 around 7 a.m. The driver of the car had minor injuries, and no one else was hurt. According to the Kansas Department […]
Emporia gazette.com
Floyd named as Emporia Area Chamber 2022 Volunteer of the Year
Missy Floyd will be honored for her service to Emporia and local organizations as the Emporia Area Chamber 2022 Volunteer of the Year. Floyd will be recognized with the Volunteer of the Year Award at the 125th Annual Meeting of the Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce. Floyd is a Supervisor...
WIBW
Lyon Co. road closed as crews attempt to clear food from box truck rollover
LYON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A road between Americus and Bushong in Lyon County is closed as crews attempt to clear food that spilled out of a box truck during an early-morning rollover accident. KVOE reports that just after 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 17, emergency crews were called to...
Emporia gazette.com
Plumb Place Becomes Southwick House with Appointment of New Board Members
The name "Plumb Place" has been officially retired in favor of "Southwick House," as a group of community members work to restore services for women in need in Emporia. According to a written release, the Plumb Place Board of Directors met Jan. 9, after the approval and appointment by the Lyon County District Court. The board is comprised of community members "from different fields and walks of life, including educators, financial accountants, an attorney, social workers, and more."
WIBW
Topeka man hospitalized after trapped in rear-end collision with salt truck
GRANTVILLE, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man was sent to the hospital after his legs were pinned underneath his dashboard and steering wheel following a rear-end collision with a salt truck. The Soldier Township Fire Department says that around 10:20 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 12, crews were called to give...
Emporia gazette.com
Sleepy driver rolls over along turnpike
A driver who said he fell asleep on the Kansas Turnpike wound up rolling over along the side of the highway Tuesday night. The Kansas Highway Patrol reports Anders Whitfill, 20, of Wichita nodded off while heading north from Emporia around 8:25 p.m. He left Interstate 335 about seven miles north of the Emporia interchange, hit a fence and rolled.
Emporia gazette.com
Winter boundary line drawn near Emporia again
The next winter storm system to come through our area may be much like the last one – with a dividing line north of Emporia. The National Weather Service advises at least a trace of snow is expected in northern Lyon and Chase Counties between Tuesday night and Thursday morning. Cottonwood Falls and Strong City could receive a trace as well, much like last Thursday.
WIBW
Emporia gazette.com
Eastside Community Group to be receive 2022 Community Impact Award
A long-time community group in Emporia will receive the 2022 Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce Community Impact Award. Eastside Community Group will be recognized with the honor at the 125th Annual Meeting of the Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce. The Eastside Community Group was founded in 1998, and for twenty-four...
Multi-vehicle crash involving nine semitrucks closes I-70 between Airpark, Kansas border
A multi-vehicle crash involving nine semitrucks closed both directions of Interstate 70 from Airpark to the Kansas border Wednesday evening, according to a tweet from the Colorado State Patrol. I-70 is closed between E-470 (3 miles west of Watkins) and the Kansas border (10 miles west of Burlington) due to...
KVOE
