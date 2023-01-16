ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Grand Rapids native looks back on working on the MLK Monument in DC

By FOX 17
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3R3Jxa_0kGYUmIz00

Since 2011, a monument has stood in downtown Washington, D.C., honoring Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy.

Building it took years.

One of the architects involved says his Grand Rapids education was a building block for success.

“What I consider very rewarding projects as a designer, working on the Martin Luther King Memorial, and I just couldn't believe they were paying me to do it,” said Marshall Purnell, an accomplished architect who is also an Ottawa Hills High School alumnus.

He attended in the late ‘60s and even played point guard on the Bengal's state championship basketball team in '68.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UYwAv_0kGYUmIz00 Grand Rapids Public Library

But beyond his professional work on the memorial, he also has a personal connection to Dr. King.

The weekend after his assassination, Purnell was picked to recite an original poem at a remembrance parade in Grand Rapids.

A photo of that moment ran in the Sunday paper.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Sxz1k_0kGYUmIz00 Grand Rapids Press

“And I tell people, that's the day that I grew up. That's the day I understood the power of the spoken word,” explained Purnell.

Stephanie Andrews with the Grand Rapids Public Schools Foundation told FOX 17, “I'm so grateful that, you know, especially on this amazing day of celebration and remembrance of Dr. King, that we have someone who has that close of connection and who has done something so amazing and came from our Grand Rapids Public Schools routes.”

Purnell went on to earn a master’s in architecture from the University of Michigan, which kick-started his four-decade-long career.

His projects include the Washington Convention Center and the Washington National Airport.

In 2006, Purnell became the first African American president of the American Institute of Architects.

He’s currently teaching at North Carolina State University.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Kum & Go to open first Michigan store in Grand Rapids

A well-known gas station and convenience store brand is making inroads in West Michigan. The first Michigan Kum & Go is set to open Thursday, Jan. 19, at 2134 Alpine Ave. NW. The family-owned retail chain based in Des Moines, Iowa, plans to expand its Michigan and Grand Rapids market in the coming years, including later this month with another location at 5437 S. Division Ave.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
earnthenecklace.com

Valerie Lego Leaving “13 On Your Side”: Where Is the Health Reporter Going?

Valerie Lego has had an incredible career as a reporter and anchor. Her health reporting has garnered much respect from West Michigan residents and WZZM-TV colleagues. For the past 17 years, she has been telling the community’s stories, and her impact has been immeasurable. But now, Valerie Lego is leaving 13 On Your Side for a special reason. Naturally, her longtime viewers are saddened by the news and have many questions, including whether they will see her on air again. So here’s what Valerie Lego has to say about her departure.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
My Magic GR

11 Celebrities Who Were Born In Kalamazoo

Not only is Kalamazoo known as the birthplace of Gibson Guitar, Checker Cab, and the Upjohn Company, but it's also the birthplace of a number of celebrities. There are two local celebrities, that come to mind, who are associated with Kalamazoo, but they weren’t born in the Celery City.
KALAMAZOO, MI
FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

43K+
Followers
17K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox17online.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy