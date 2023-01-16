Read full article on original website
Related
Porterville Recorder
Bayern signs Yann Sommer from Gladbach as Neuer replacement
MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich has signed Switzerland goalkeeper Yann Sommer from Bundesliga rival Borussia Mönchengladbach to make up for the injured Manuel Neuer’s absence. The 34-year-old Sommer signed a deal through June 2025, Bayern said on Thursday. Sommer arrived in Munich on Wednesday for a medical...
Porterville Recorder
Salernitana rehires Davide Nicola 2 days after firing coach
SALERNO, Italy (AP) — Salernitana rehired coach Davide Nicola on Wednesday, 48 hours after he was fired by the Serie A club. Nicola was dismissed by Salernitana on Monday, a day after the team lost 8-2 at Atalanta. But the 49-year-old coach said he convinced club president Danilo Iervolino...
Porterville Recorder
It's Messi vs. Ronaldo again in unlikely Saudi reunion
One of the greatest rivalries in soccer history is set to resume at the unlikely venue of Riyadh's King Fahd International Stadium. The stage is set Thursday for Lionel Messi vs. Cristiano Ronaldo when Messi's Paris Saint-Germain takes on a combined XI of Saudi Arabian teams Al Nassr and Al Hilal in an exhibition match.
Comments / 0