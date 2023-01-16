Raider Fans Have Good Reason to Question the “Patriot Way” Right Now, Especially After the Wild Card Playoff Round

Read full article on original website
Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach
The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
Jalen Hurts’ Girlfriend Bry Burrows
Jalen Hurts is proving to be the next solid quarterback for the Philadelphia Eagles after getting selected in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Although he’s not a superstar just yet, he’s in the right path in becoming a major contributor for the Eagles franchise, leading them to the NFC’s best record in […] The post Jalen Hurts’ Girlfriend Bry Burrows appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Tom Brady’s Buccaneers teammates reportedly believe the QB’s played his last game in Tampa
A few other teams have already been linked to Brady. Tom Brady’s future is uncertain, but some might be certain that he’s finished in Tampa Bay. Several Buccaneers players feel that Brady will leave Tampa Bay this offseason based “on their final interactions” with the quarterback this season, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Saturday. Rapoport added that one player told him that he’d “be surprised if he’s back,” while another player said, “He sounded like a person saying goodbye for good.”
FREE AGENCY: Damien Harris open to returning to the Patriots in 2023
Damien Harris was selected in the third round of the 2019 NFL draft by the New England Patriots. In his four seasons with the franchise, he rapidly rose up the depth chart and earned a consistent and significant role within the Patriots’ offensive scheme. As the 2023 offseason approaches,...
Joel Embiid listed as questionable for Sixers vs. Kings for injury recovery
As the Philadelphia 76ers look to finish up their five-game road trip with another win, they might have to battle the Sacramento Kings on Saturday without their two star leaders. While James Harden missed shootaround on Saturday morning and is listed as questionable due to injury management for his right...
Auburn offers five-star teammate of 2024 recruit A'Mon Lane
The Tigers have offered a premier defensive back for the 2024 class, and they could have an edge that may bring him to the Plains. Auburn has offered safety Anquon Fegans, according to his Twitter account. Fegans plays at Moody High School in Alabaster, Alabama, and is currently a composite five-star and the No. 2 prospect in Alabama according to 247Sports.
