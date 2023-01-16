ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan co-offensive coordinator Matt Weiss placed on leave

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — The University of Michigan has placed offensive co-coordinator and quarterbacks coach Matt Weiss on leave. Weiss was put on leave amid an investigation by university police into a report of computer access crimes over a three-day span last month at Schembechler Hall, where coach Jim Harbaugh and his staff have offices and the Wolverines practice.
Football World Is Saddened By Kevin Warren's Admission

Former Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren has been named the new team president and CEO of the Chicago Bears. At the very least, Warren will be very dedicated to his new job. The 59-year-old executive told reporters at his introductory press conference Tuesday that he is a "boring" person with zero ...
Niyo: Kings of the North? Lions look like heirs to the throne

Dan Campbell wasn’t coaching on the sidelines during the NFL’s wild-card weekend. Instead, he was coaching from his couch. And as a guest on ESPN’s simulcast of the Dallas-Tampa Bay playoff dud Monday night, the Lions’ head coach admitted to the hosts, Peyton and Eli Manning, just how “frustrating” it is to sit and watch the postseason.
