Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Major discount supermarket chain set to open new location in Missouri next weekKristen WaltersMissouri State
Historic Harris-Chilton-Ruble House in Howard County, Missouri is over 190 years oldCJ CoombsHoward County, MO
If you live in Missouri and crave a fresh White Castle burger, drive to Columbia, St. Louis, or Cape GirardeauCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
Businesswoman Sentenced For Evading $500,000 In Payroll TaxesTaxBuzzJefferson City, MO
Related
abc17news.com
Mizzou’s Kobe Brown on Watch List for National Player of the Year
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Mizzou men's basketball forward Kobe Brown was recognized as one of the nation’s top players on Thursday as he was named to the Oscar Robertson Trophy Midseason Watch List, which is awarded to the National Player of the Year by the U.S. Basketball Writers Association. The...
Four-star Missouri QB signee Gabarri Johnson excited for Polynesian Bowl, offensive coordinator Kirby Moore
Tacoma (Wash.) Lincoln quarterback Gabarri Johnson is one of two SEC quarterbacks playing in the 2023 Polynesian Bowl. With the Tigers hiring new offensive coordinator Kirby Moore, a Washington native, Johnson talked about his hiring, his relationship with head coach Eli Drinkwitz and more.
Columbia Missourian
Tigers add preferred walk-on QB Dylan Laible
Missouri secured a commitment from Dylan Laible, the Hutchinson Community College quarterback announced Tuesday evening via his Twitter account. Laible will be a preferred walk-on, according to multiple reports.
abc17news.com
Local highlights and scores: Jan. 17, 2023
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) Here are your local scores from Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. You can watch the highlights in the video player above.
Human remains found in Columbia, identified as Mizzou student
A lady was arrested Tuesday night by the Columbia Police Department in connection with a homicide investigation.
What I’ve Learned From Eating Missouri’s Famous Guber Burger
Last week I tried my first bite of the hamburger Sedalia's Wheel Inn made famous, the Guber Burger. It's been a bit of an educational experience beyond trying both the Kehde's Barbeque and Goody's Steakburger versions of the burger. Here's what I've learned:. Many Sedalians take the Guber Burger personally....
939theeagle.com
Top Columbia banker predicts more explosive growth in Ashland
The president of Columbia’s largest bank says growth continues in Ashland, Boonville, Hallsville and Centralia. Central Bank of Boone County president Ed Scavone notes the bank has branches in all of those communities. “Some of the housing issues we talked about and cost of land and cost of living...
Parson calls for rebuilding and widening I-70 corridor in State of State speech
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson called on state lawmakers to set aside nearly $860 million to widen and improve traffic flow on Interstate 70
939theeagle.com
(AUDIO): Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey discusses Mexico/Fulton hospital closings on “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”
State Rep. Kent Haden (R-Mexico), describes what happened to employees regarding health insurance premiums at the now-closed Fulton and Mexico hospitals as criminal. Haden, who chairs the Missouri House Healthcare Reform committee, tells 939 the Eagle that the hospitals allegedly took money out of employees’ pay for health care but did not actually pay insurance premiums. Haden says one employee has $50,000 in unpaid hospital bills for a child with spina bifida. Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey joined us live on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri” this morning, telling listeners that he’s limited in what he can say due to his office’s ongoing investigation. General Bailey says his office will not allow these employees to be taken advantage of, emphasizing that his office has broad authority to protect Missouri consumers:
kmaland.com
Missouri News Headlines Monday, January 16th, 2023
(Statewide) -- Today is Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Most federal, state, county and city offices are closed today. Essential services such as law enforcement, some healthcare settings, and jails are still operating. Banks and financial institutions are closed for the holiday, and there is no regular mail delivery. The Missouri Legislature will not be in session on Monday in Jefferson City, because of the holiday. Dr. King was a leader in the civil rights movement, protesting racial discrimination. The holiday was first observed in 1986.
kmmo.com
BEEF PRODUCERS URGED TO ‘GET YOUR HOUSE IN ORDER’ IN 2023 ACCORDING TO UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI EXTENSION
Drought, high feed and input costs and lingering supply chain issues will likely push Missouri cow numbers lower in 2023 according the University of Missouri Extension. Missouri lost six percent of its cow numbers from January 2021 to January 2022 according to the USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service. The 2022...
kjluradio.com
Hallsville woman seriously injured in crash near Iowa border
A Boone County woman suffers serious injuries when the SUV she’s riding in crashes in northern Missouri. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Misty Robb, 44, of Hallsville, was riding in the SUV late Wednesday morning in Queen City when a pickup truck pulled into their path, causing the two to collide.
lakeexpo.com
Missed Eagle Days At The Lake? See Missouri's Raptors Up-Close In Jeff City On Jan. 28
Didn't get a chance to see the eagles at Ameren Eagle Days, at Lake of the Ozarks? The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites the public to learn about eagles at Runge Nature Center’s Eagle Adventure in Jefferson City Jan. 28 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. This free...
Basye files lawsuit against Columbia Public Schools, Columbia School Board
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Former Missouri State Rep. Chuck Basye is filing a lawsuit against Columbia Public Schools, the Columbia School Board and its members. Verified-Petition-Basye-v.-Columbia-Public-Schools-1.18.23-FINALDownload Basye told ABC 17 News that he filed the petition around 6 p.m. Wednesday. His lawyer, Brent Haden, confirmed on Wednesday evening that he's filing it. Basye said in December The post Basye files lawsuit against Columbia Public Schools, Columbia School Board appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia middle school principal asks for help in reducing rumor’s spread
The leader of a Columbia middle school asked families and students in an email Wednesday to help control the spread of what staff believes is a non-credible social media threat. The post Columbia middle school principal asks for help in reducing rumor’s spread appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
southarkansassun.com
Police Shoots Man Who Attacks Them With Knife in Columbia, Missouri
Two police officers shoot at a man who attacked them with a knife in Columbia, Missouri on January 11. Suspect Jordan Pruyn was also accused of assaulting several people at a mobile home park earlier that night. On January 12, Columbia Police spokesperson Christian Tabak announced in a news conference...
Cole County Commission approves marijuana sales tax question
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) Cole County commissioners on Tuesday approved a marijuana sales tax question for voters. It would be a 3% sales tax on recreational sales. That means, if Cole County and Jefferson City each approve these, shoppers could see as high as a 12% sales tax on marijuana in Jefferson City. That would The post Cole County Commission approves marijuana sales tax question appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KRMS Radio
Morgan County Crash Leaves Tipton Man With Injuries
Another one-vehicle crash early Tuesday morning in Morgan County left a Tipton man with minor injuries. Troopers say 19 year old Kaden Lawson was heading east on Morrison Road near Route D at around 12:30 AM when his pickup failed to negotiate a curve and ran off the right side of the road striking a bridge and overturning.
939theeagle.com
High-profile Columbia murder suspect in court today; jury trial to begin in late February
A Columbia man who’s scheduled to go on trial in February for the high-profile murder of his wife will appear in court this (Thursday) afternoon. 41-year-old Keith Comfort’s pre-trial conference is set for 1:30 in Boone County Circuit Court, before Judge Jeff Harris. Comfort is charged with second...
Columbia Missourian
New businesses opened across Columbia in new year
A few new businesses have opened around Columbia in the new year. Restaurants like Rise and Grind, Wendy’s and Tacos 4 Life have set up shop and opened new locations in various spots around the city. Wendy’s.
Comments / 0