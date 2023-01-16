ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

abc17news.com

Mizzou’s Kobe Brown on Watch List for National Player of the Year

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Mizzou men's basketball forward Kobe Brown was recognized as one of the nation’s top players on Thursday as he was named to the Oscar Robertson Trophy Midseason Watch List, which is awarded to the National Player of the Year by the U.S. Basketball Writers Association. The...
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Tigers add preferred walk-on QB Dylan Laible

Missouri secured a commitment from Dylan Laible, the Hutchinson Community College quarterback announced Tuesday evening via his Twitter account. Laible will be a preferred walk-on, according to multiple reports.
COLUMBIA, MO
939theeagle.com

Top Columbia banker predicts more explosive growth in Ashland

The president of Columbia’s largest bank says growth continues in Ashland, Boonville, Hallsville and Centralia. Central Bank of Boone County president Ed Scavone notes the bank has branches in all of those communities. “Some of the housing issues we talked about and cost of land and cost of living...
COLUMBIA, MO
939theeagle.com

(AUDIO): Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey discusses Mexico/Fulton hospital closings on “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”

State Rep. Kent Haden (R-Mexico), describes what happened to employees regarding health insurance premiums at the now-closed Fulton and Mexico hospitals as criminal. Haden, who chairs the Missouri House Healthcare Reform committee, tells 939 the Eagle that the hospitals allegedly took money out of employees’ pay for health care but did not actually pay insurance premiums. Haden says one employee has $50,000 in unpaid hospital bills for a child with spina bifida. Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey joined us live on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri” this morning, telling listeners that he’s limited in what he can say due to his office’s ongoing investigation. General Bailey says his office will not allow these employees to be taken advantage of, emphasizing that his office has broad authority to protect Missouri consumers:
FULTON, MO
kmaland.com

Missouri News Headlines Monday, January 16th, 2023

(Statewide) -- Today is Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Most federal, state, county and city offices are closed today. Essential services such as law enforcement, some healthcare settings, and jails are still operating. Banks and financial institutions are closed for the holiday, and there is no regular mail delivery. The Missouri Legislature will not be in session on Monday in Jefferson City, because of the holiday. Dr. King was a leader in the civil rights movement, protesting racial discrimination. The holiday was first observed in 1986.
MISSOURI STATE
kjluradio.com

Hallsville woman seriously injured in crash near Iowa border

A Boone County woman suffers serious injuries when the SUV she’s riding in crashes in northern Missouri. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Misty Robb, 44, of Hallsville, was riding in the SUV late Wednesday morning in Queen City when a pickup truck pulled into their path, causing the two to collide.
HALLSVILLE, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Basye files lawsuit against Columbia Public Schools, Columbia School Board

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Former Missouri State Rep. Chuck Basye is filing a lawsuit against Columbia Public Schools, the Columbia School Board and its members. Verified-Petition-Basye-v.-Columbia-Public-Schools-1.18.23-FINALDownload Basye told ABC 17 News that he filed the petition around 6 p.m. Wednesday. His lawyer, Brent Haden, confirmed on Wednesday evening that he's filing it. Basye said in December The post Basye files lawsuit against Columbia Public Schools, Columbia School Board appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
southarkansassun.com

Police Shoots Man Who Attacks Them With Knife in Columbia, Missouri

Two police officers shoot at a man who attacked them with a knife in Columbia, Missouri on January 11. Suspect Jordan Pruyn was also accused of assaulting several people at a mobile home park earlier that night. On January 12, Columbia Police spokesperson Christian Tabak announced in a news conference...
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Cole County Commission approves marijuana sales tax question

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) Cole County commissioners on Tuesday approved a marijuana sales tax question for voters. It would be a 3% sales tax on recreational sales. That means, if Cole County and Jefferson City each approve these, shoppers could see as high as a 12% sales tax on marijuana in Jefferson City. That would The post Cole County Commission approves marijuana sales tax question appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLE COUNTY, MO
KRMS Radio

Morgan County Crash Leaves Tipton Man With Injuries

Another one-vehicle crash early Tuesday morning in Morgan County left a Tipton man with minor injuries. Troopers say 19 year old Kaden Lawson was heading east on Morrison Road near Route D at around 12:30 AM when his pickup failed to negotiate a curve and ran off the right side of the road striking a bridge and overturning.
MORGAN COUNTY, MO
Columbia Missourian

New businesses opened across Columbia in new year

A few new businesses have opened around Columbia in the new year. Restaurants like Rise and Grind, Wendy’s and Tacos 4 Life have set up shop and opened new locations in various spots around the city. Wendy’s.
COLUMBIA, MO

