Read full article on original website
Related
Complex
Fear of God and Birkenstock Partner on New Collab Collection
The new year is bringing with it a new collaboration from Fear of God and Birkenstock. As seen in action in the official campaign images from photographer Joshua Kissi below, the two brands have partnered on what’s being billed as a “new footwear proposition.” For the collab, the Jerry Lorenzo-founded label has developed a Los Feliz sandal in partnership with Birkenstock’s 1774 division.
Complex
Fragment Design Partners With Oakley For Sleek ‘Frogskin’ Collab
Oakley has connected with Hiroshi Fujiwara’s infamous design label, Fragment, for a sixth collaboration inspired by Tokyo’s street scene. Taking on the iconic Frogskins frame, the limited collection is also joined by a range of apparel which blends the sleek design and aesthetic of both brands. Made up...
hypebeast.com
Bedwin & The Heartbreakers x DOE Unveils "HEARTBREAK JOURNEY" Capsule Collaboration
Shanghai-based streetwear label DOE has joined forces with Japanese menswear brand, BEDWIN & THE HEARTBREAKERS. To mark the beginning of their partnership, the two collaborated on a capsule collection of casual pieces that incorporates both brands’ visual aesthetics, entitled “HEARTBREAK JOURNEY. ”. With a focus on retro Americana...
Hypebae
COMME des GARÇONS PLAY and K-Way Unveil Second Collaboration
COMME des GARÇONS PLAY and K-Way have joined forces for the second time to give your wardrobe a much-needed update for the new year. For this collaboration, the duo is expanding on their existing range of styles by introducing kids sizing to the French outerwear label’s iconic silhouettes, the Leon Half Zip and Claude Full Zip.
Hypebae
Andersson Bell and ASICS Reconnect With Nature in New Footwear Series
Seoul-based fashion label Andersson Bell has created a fantastical new world with ASICS as the two brands have teamed up for a third time to release a new iteration of the Gel-Sonoma 15-50. Inspired by a playful and adventurous spirit, the latest collaboration is driven by an innate love for...
KRQE News 13
Paris menswear: Fashion goes psychedelic and globe-trotting
PARIS (AP) — Paris Men’s Fashion Week was in top form Wednesday for its first full day of runway collections that touted a dynamic season showcasing brands such as Dior, Vuitton, Loewe and Givenchy, which have roared back from the pandemic. Here are some highlights of fall-winter 2023-24...
hypebeast.com
KIDILL FW23 Evokes '90s Nostalgia With DC Shoes Collab and "Enfants Terrible" Collection
For punk chaos, nihilistic tendencies, and straight-up teen spirit, look no further than KIDILL‘s Fall/Winter 2023 collection that debuted at Paris Fashion Week. In a collection titled “Enfant Terrible,” Creative Director Hiroaki Suiyasu looks to his love of films that depict a teenager gone awol — the kind of material produced by Harmony Korine, Danny Boyle, or Spike Jonze, who have also made shorter docu-series-type projects reflecting on teenager subculture, such as skateboarding.
Hypebae
Frogs and Bunnies Take Over JW Anderson's FW23 Menswear, Pre-Fall 2023 Womenswear Runway
Jonathan Anderson headed to Milan Fashion Week Men’s to showcase his Fall/Winter 2023 menswear and Pre-Fall 2023 womenswear collection for his eponymous label, JW Anderson. The designer, who will be showcasing in the Italian fashion capital for his forthcoming menswear collections, brought surrealism to the catwalk with references to his past, including his collection back in 2013.
voguebusiness.com
Bode bets on womenswear, returns to Paris with first co-ed show
To become a Vogue Business Member and receive the Sustainability Edit newsletter, click here. The last time Emily Adams Bode Aujla showed in Paris, her team returned to New York sick, and lockdown hit shortly after. After a three-year hiatus, Bode is back on the men's schedule on 21 January, where the brand will host its first co-ed show and debut its long-awaited womenswear collection.
Pleasures Reimagines Sperry’s Iconic Boat Shoe and More for a New Limited-Edition Collection
For its latest collaborative range, Sperry has tapped Pleasures to reimagine several of its beloved styles — including its iconic Authentic Original boat shoe. To create the limited-edition collection, Alex James, co-founder of the Los Angeles-based streetwear label, said in a statement that his brand “took the classic DNA of Sperry and put it through the skewed twisted lens of Pleasures.” The highlight of the lineup is the new-look Authentic Original 3-Eye boat shoe, which comes in two colorways — black and blue pony hair. The shoes are built with D-ring hardware, Creeper style Vibram soles and atypical leopard print on the...
Complex
Sneaker District Reconnects With Hi-Tec HTS74 For ‘Shadow RGS’ Collab
Sneaker District has teamed up with British footwear specialist Hi-Tec HTS74 for a new collaboration which sees the flagship Shadow RGS reimagined in two colourways. A long-time partner of the brand, the Shadow RGS showcases the Amsterdam-based boutique’s recently redesigned label by legendary artist Boris Tellegen—aka DELTA—who, having worked with range of Supreme products and fronting a Linkin Park album cover, is recognised as one of the early pioneers of the European graffiti scene.
The New Dr. Martens and Undercover Collab Is Beyond Striking
Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. Reunited, and it looks so good. Dr. Martens and Japanese streetwear phenom Undercover are joining forces on another striking collaborative collection for our shoe guys and gals. Made in England, the three-piece capsule takes on the classic Dr. Martens 1461 3-eye silhouette. Arriving in “Black,” “Cherry Red,” and “Blue,” each of the new designs are stamped with Undercover’s signature grid check patterns. To offer a personal touch, the lateral side of the shoes are embossed with the slogan, “WE MAKE NOISE, NOT...
Edited Breaks 2023 Down Streetwear Trends
The influx of cargo pants and oversized fits in 2022 is evidence that streetwear hasn’t lost its influence on mass and luxury markets. The youth-driven fashion genre is taking cues from other categories, however. A new report by Edited names the six ways streetwear will evolve in 2023. Shaped by celebrity style and viral social media-born aesthetics, the category is leaning into the trends that have affected other areas of fashion including sport and workwear. Spurred on by Y2K and gorpcore trends, cargo pants will continue to be a foundational piece in streetwear wardrobes. In 2022, Edited said “the mass market took...
Hypebae
Blumarine Pre-Fall 2023 Collection is Out of a Y2K Fever Dream
Italian brand Blumarine is amping up early aughts fever and sending temperatures rising with its Pre-Fall 2023 collection. The heavily Y2K-inspired gathering of garments infuses vintage silhouettes and fabrics with a provocative attitude, resulting in an array of exciting pieces. Electric lime green faux fur coats and slinky liquid metal...
Complex
Salehe Bembury Connects With Clarks for New Collaboration
Salehe Bembury has joined forces with Clarks Originals. The American footwear designer was tapped to reimagine the Lugger—a fan-favorite archival model that was introduced about 40 years ago. Bembury began teasing the collaboration in fall 2022, when he gave fans a first look at what has been dubbed the “Mud Moss Lugger.”
hypebeast.com
HOMME PLISSÉ ISSEY MIYAKE Steps Into a Technical World for FW23
The legacy of Issey Miyake lives on strong with the House’s just-debuted HOMME PLISSÉ ISSEY MIYAKE Fall/Winter 2023 collection. Taking to Palais de Tokyo, the brand’s Paris Fashion Week presentation was more performance art than a runway show, and it is that which makes the label stand out among the rest.
fashionunited.com
Elsewhere SS23: Airy materials and colours to dream away...
Whether you stay home or travel, your yearning for summer starts here. Elsewhere's airy, breathable and cool fabrics and original playful designs are like oxygen for your summer skin. The Dutch brand's SS23 collection is dominated by the colours Eucalyptus, Black, Offwhite and Café Cream. Beautiful qualities. The SS23...
Hypebae
From K-Pop Fans to Pointed Collars, the Highlights at Prada's FW23 Menswear Show
This weekend has been a busy one, with the fashion crowd at Milan Fashion Week Men’s to witness the Fall/Winter 2023 collections from houses like Prada. Raf Simons and Miuccia Prada, arguably the most anticipated names to present this week, highlighted simplicity and modernism in their latest show. Social...
hypebeast.com
Unpublished Sketches by Charlotte Perriand Brought to Life in Rug Collection
Archival sketches by famed French architect Charlotte Perriand have been transformed into a series of rugs by Italian brand CC-Tapis. Presented in an exhibition at Paris’ Galerie Les Filles du Calvaire, the textiles are displayed alongside the six unpublished color studies which informed them, as well as some of Perriand’s own pastels dating back to 1954.
Complex
Best Style Releases This Week: Joe Freshgoods x Vault by Vans, Salehe Bembury x Clarks, and More
Two of streetwear’s biggest collaborators headline this week of drops. We are getting the latest work from Joe Freshgoods and Vans plus Salehe Bembury is debuting his latest footwear collab, the Clarks Mud Moss Lugger. Other notable releases include Stüssy latest work with Our Legacy, Crenshaw Skate Club’s capsule to raise money for the Harold Hunter Foundation, the latest from Y-3, and more.
Comments / 0