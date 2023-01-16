Read full article on original website
Complex
Bun B Reflects on Jay-Z Using His Lyrics for “99 Problems”
Bun B has spoken out about how it feels knowing Jay-Z borrowed a few lines from him for his Grammy-award-winning track “99 Problems.”. The Houston legend spoke about the experience while a guest on the People’s Party With Talib Kweli, and was asked whether he felt that a lot of Hov’s supporters were unaware that the first four lines of Hov’s third verse on the hit single were pulled from UGK’s 1996 song “Touched,” off their iconic project Ridin’ Dirty.
Complex
Watch Sudan Archives Perform “Homesick” on ‘The Tonight Show’
Sudan Archives brought “Homesick (Gorgeous & Arrogant),” a track off last year’s widely praised Natural Brown Prom Queen album, to the Tonight Show stage on Monday. Joining the acclaimed violinist and songwriter of the performance was an expertly assembled band boasting trumpet, bass, and drums. The addition of a wine glass, meanwhile, was handled by Sudan Archives’ fellow Stones Throw Records signee Peanut Butter Wolf.
Complex
DJ Dahi Slams Leaker Who Put Unreleased Kendrick Lamar Tracks on Spotify: ‘Y’all Really Dying of Thirst Out Here’
DJ Dahi didn’t bite his tongue. The Los Angeles-born producer hit up Instagram on Thursday to slam the recent leak of Kendrick Lamar tracks, which were seemingly intended for his 2022 album Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers. The songs in question appeared on Spotify that day, but were not listed on K-Dot’s official page. Instead a playlist titled “Morale Pack” was posted by user Marozy, who previously uploaded unofficial versions of Kanye West’s “Mr. Miyagi” and “City in the Sky.”
Complex
Breaking Down Frank Ocean’s Cryptic Message in Four Acts
Earlier this month, it was confirmed that Frank Ocean will headline the 2023 Coachella lineup in April. The announcement led many fans to believe he was gearing up to release his first album in nearly seven years. And, as if the singer’s upcoming performance wasn’t enough to get fans excited about a potential new album, Ocean then dropped a cryptic message on social media on Monday.
Complex
Dublin Rap Duo Travis & Elzzz Make Their Mark With Debut Mixtape ‘Full Circle’
Having built up anticipation over the last few months, Dublin-based rap duo Travis & Elzzz have finally released their debut mixtape, Full Circle. The 8-track project, which was produced in its entirety by long-time collaborator Liam Harris, sees the rappers reflect on their journey thus far—from freestyling together during lockdown to shaking up the game with their inimitable chemistry on wax. Full Circle takes us right into the duo’s world: over the course of the near-20-minute offering, we get an insight into how two underdogs defied the odds while also creating space for others to forge their own paths.
NME
Audio-Technica announce return of portable vinyl turntable, Sound Burger
Audio equipment company Audio-Technica has announced the return of its portable vinyl turntable, the Sound Burger. The product was previously created by the Japanese brand in the 1980s but was given a limited re-release last year to mark the company’s 60th birthday. That run of the Sound Burger sold...
Complex
Premiere: London Rap Riser Nix Northwest Shares Visuals For Feel-Good Number “Sun In My Eyes”
After some time away, rising London rapper Nix Northwest is back with a new jazz-infused single titled “Sun In My Eyes”, which is lifted from his forthcoming debut album, Xin’s Disappearance. The track offers an insight into the life of ‘Xin’—a fictional alter-ego portrayed by Nix across...
Complex
Governors Ball Unveils 2023 Lineup f/ Kendrick Lamar, Lizzo, Lil Uzi Vert, and More
Kendrick Lamar is among the headliners announced for the 2023 edition of Governors Ball. “Words can’t express how excited we are to bring Gov Ball to Flushing Meadows Corona Park, one of the most special and storied parks in all of New York City,” Tom Russell, co-founder and partner at the Gov Ball-producing Founders Entertainment company, said of this year’s lineup.
Complex
Samuel Ross, British Fashion Hero, Talks Virgil’s Impact, Dr. Martens & Finding Inspiration In Brutalism
Samuel Ross, 31, is one of the most inspirational figures in fashion today—a multidisciplinary artist who has continuously straddled the worlds of art, style and architecture since launching his label, A-COLD-WALL*, back in 2015, which has gone on to become one of the most sought-after brands in the world.
Complex
Frank Ocean on Renewed Interest in Albums and Moving Away From Singles After Years of Loosies
More than six years after releasing his latest full-length offering, Frank Ocean might be teasing new music. While sending out announcements for his latest Blonded merch sale, Ocean indicated he’s interested in making a longer piece of work again. In a cryptic statement on the back of a round of posters, Frank referenced the string of loosies he dropped in the fall of 2019, which included the tracks “DHL,” “In My Room,” “Dear April,” and “Cayendo.”
Complex
Kali Uchis Shares New Song and Video “I Wish You Roses”
Nearly three years since the release of her last album, 2020’s Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios), Kali Uchis returns with her latest single “I Wish You Roses.”. The track arrives alongside an accompanying video directed Cho Gi-Seok in South Korea. “This song is about being able...
Complex
Pusha T Talks Clipse Reunion, ‘Gangsta Grillz’ Mixtape, and More at Givenchy’s Fall/Winter 2023 Men’s Show
Pusha T’s 2023 is off to a busy start. He’s been making the rounds at Men’s Fashion Week in Paris. And right now he’s backstage at Matthew M. Williams’ Fall/Winter 2023 Givenchy show wearing a burnt orange technical set that had a subtle iridescent quality under the lights—he was surrounded by cameras—and black shield sunglasses from the collection.
