Having built up anticipation over the last few months, Dublin-based rap duo Travis & Elzzz have finally released their debut mixtape, Full Circle. The 8-track project, which was produced in its entirety by long-time collaborator Liam Harris, sees the rappers reflect on their journey thus far—from freestyling together during lockdown to shaking up the game with their inimitable chemistry on wax. Full Circle takes us right into the duo’s world: over the course of the near-20-minute offering, we get an insight into how two underdogs defied the odds while also creating space for others to forge their own paths.

2 DAYS AGO