USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NBA says Joel Embiid didn't foul Russell Westbrook at end of Lakers-76ers game

The Los Angeles Lakers have lost three games in a row after dropping Sunday night’s contest to the Philadelphia 76ers, 113-112. The decisive play came at the end of the fourth quarter when, with the Lakers down by one point, Russell Westbrook looked to attack against Joel Embiid, only to have his game-winning attempt blocked by forward Georges Niang.
msn.com

Longtime NBA Player, Coach Has Died At 74

Chris Ford, a former NBA player and coach, has passed away this week. He was 74 years old. Ford started his NBA career as a second-round pick for the Pistons. After spending several years in the Motor City, he was traded to the Celtics. Arguably the greatest achievement of Ford's...
OnlyHomers

Tennis Legend Diagnosed With Major Injury

Tennis fans from around the world have been holding their breath for news regarding the injury tennis legend Rafael Nadal suffered on the court during the Australian Open on Tuesday, and now there seems to be word of just how serious it is.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Latest All-Star voting update for Sixers stars Joel Embiid, James Harden

The Feb. 17 2023 All-Star game in Salt Lake City is right around the corner and the Philadelphia 76ers figure to have a few different representatives over the weekend. Joel Embiid and James Harden, who are both perennial All-Stars and are going to be in Utah for the game regardless, are in the running to be named All-Star starters for the midseason contest.
Yardbarker

76ers All-Star Voting: Embiid Trailing Tatum, Harden Drops

With the current numbers, Embiid has amassed 4,318,035 votes, which sees him trailing behind Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics, who has 4,521,414 votes through the first three rounds. Tatum overtook Embiid during the second round of voting, after a surge from the Celtics forward when he averaged 29 points,...
Sporting News

Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing tonight? TV channel, live streams, time for Bucks vs. Raptors

The Bucks and Raptors are set to face off on Tuesday the second night of a back-to-back for both teams. Both teams played on Martin Luther King Jr. Day as part of the NBA's holiday celebration. The Raptors picked up a gritty overtime win over the Knicks at Madison Square Garden, while the Bucks earned a hard-fought win over the Pacers despite the absence of Giannis Antetokounmpo.
NBC Sports Chicago

Highest scoring games of LeBron James’ NBA career

LeBron James is one of the most prolific scorers the NBA has ever seen. And you don't become one of the league's best scorers without putting up a ton of big performances over the course of your career. The Los Angles Lakers star forward is just a few hundred points...
Sporting News

What time is Bruins vs. Islanders? NHL on TNT game headlines Wednesday night national tv doubleheader

The best team in the NHL is in the national spotlight this week, as the Bruins face the Islanders in the headliner of TNT's Wednesday night doubleheader. Boston enters tonight's action on Long Island with 72 points, the most in the league. While there have been multiple key contributors to the team's success, including Eastern Conference goal leader David Pastrnak, Linus Ullmark has emerged as a stud in the crease. The Vezina frontrunner leads the NHL in goals-against-average, save percentage and wins.
