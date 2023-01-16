Acworth celebrates MLK with unity walk, day of service

Members of the Acworth Achievers Mentoring and After School Program participate in the unity walk during the city’s MLK Day of Service Monday. Jake Busch

ACWORTH — The Lake City held its 10th annual MLK Day of Service on Monday in honor of Martin Luther King Jr.

The activities in Acworth kicked off with a community breakfast early Monday morning, followed by a unity walk to the Acworth Community Center.

Jordon Gonzalez, Acworth’s recreation coordinator for youth programming, told the MDJ members of the Acworth Achievers Mentoring and After School Program helped plan the program and serve community members in attendance.

The group selected a speaker for the program that followed the unity walk, said Daulton Hill, Acworth’s assistant recreation coordinator. This year’s speaker was Acworth Alderman Tim Houston.

There is a service component to the Acworth MLK celebration. This year, Acworth Achievers held a donation drive, including food, clothing and other supplies, for local churches and community organizations.

Lisa Gachie, a sophomore at North Cobb High School, has been a member of Acworth Achievers since the fifth grade.

Gachie, who helped organize the program, said King’s impact on the community is significant.

“It’s a big one,” Gachie said. “It touches a lot of people’s hearts.”

Acworth Mayor Tommy Allegood said the city’s MLK Day of Service is important for its youth.

“It’s really a day not only to celebrate Dr. King, but also to teach our children important lessons that Dr. King would want them to learn, about service and giving back to the community,” Allegood said.