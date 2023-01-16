ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Acworth, GA

Acworth celebrates MLK with unity walk, day of service

By Jake Busch jbusch@mdjonline.com, Jake Busch, jbusch
Marietta Daily Journal
Marietta Daily Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27LuGc_0kGYUDbg00
Members of the Acworth Achievers Mentoring and After School Program participate in the unity walk during the city’s MLK Day of Service Monday. Jake Busch

ACWORTH — The Lake City held its 10th annual MLK Day of Service on Monday in honor of Martin Luther King Jr.

The activities in Acworth kicked off with a community breakfast early Monday morning, followed by a unity walk to the Acworth Community Center.

Jordon Gonzalez, Acworth’s recreation coordinator for youth programming, told the MDJ members of the Acworth Achievers Mentoring and After School Program helped plan the program and serve community members in attendance.

The group selected a speaker for the program that followed the unity walk, said Daulton Hill, Acworth’s assistant recreation coordinator. This year’s speaker was Acworth Alderman Tim Houston.

There is a service component to the Acworth MLK celebration. This year, Acworth Achievers held a donation drive, including food, clothing and other supplies, for local churches and community organizations.

Lisa Gachie, a sophomore at North Cobb High School, has been a member of Acworth Achievers since the fifth grade.

Gachie, who helped organize the program, said King’s impact on the community is significant.

“It’s a big one,” Gachie said. “It touches a lot of people’s hearts.”

Acworth Mayor Tommy Allegood said the city’s MLK Day of Service is important for its youth.

“It’s really a day not only to celebrate Dr. King, but also to teach our children important lessons that Dr. King would want them to learn, about service and giving back to the community,” Allegood said.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
eastcobbnews.com

Cobb master gardener volunteers prepare blessing bags for charities

The Master Gardener Volunteers of Cobb County held their sixth annual Blessing Bag event earlier in January. As part of the project they prepared more than 150 bags containing toiletries, snacks, socks, gloves and hats, as well as blankets and tarps. The bags and other items were donated to the...
COBB COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Nonprofit addresses youth homelessness in metro Atlanta

ATLANTA — It can be hard to find affordable housing in Atlanta, especially for teens and young adults just trying to make ends meet. Among the many nonprofits working to tackle homelessness, Covenant House Georgia is hoping to provide a solution. The current facility in Northwest Atlanta used to...
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta News

Atlanta-area Chicken Salad Chick Stores to Host Annual Guest Appreciation Day, Jan. 19

Chicken Salad Chick, the nation’s only Southern-inspired, fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, is celebrating its annual Guest Appreciation Day on Thursday, Jan. 19 by giving away a FREE scoop of Classic Carol to all guests at all Atlanta-area locations. The free scoop will be available all day Jan. 19 through dine-in, carryout and drive-thru with no purchase necessary, while supplies last. All orders placed online or through the Craving Credits app for delivery or pickup, as well as orders placed and delivered through UberEats and DoorDash will receive a free scoop of Classic Carol per entrée purchased.
ATLANTA, GA
Rough Draft Atlanta

Center for Black Women’s Wellness serves physical, mental, and financial needs

The Center for Black Women’s Wellness rang in the new year as a Culture Catalyst on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest. Their segment spotlighted how the nonprofit addresses persistent inequities in health outcomes among underserved Atlanta Black women and their families through health care, prenatal services, mental health support, and educational […] The post <strong>Center for Black Women’s Wellness serves physical, mental, and financial needs</strong> appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantafi.com

Watch: Martin Luther King Jr.’s Last Sermon (VIDEO)

The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. had a way with words. What we said, particularly about topics such as equality and freedom, continues to resonate today. For Martin Luther King Day, it’s always good to reflect about the man behind the movement and message in an authentic way. Here...
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta Magazine

Five reasons to love Joyland

Joyland is a historic South Atlanta neighborhood not far from Atlanta Technical College and an unpaved section of the BeltLine’s Southside Trail. It was named after a short-lived amusement park that opened here in 1921 to serve Black residents, who were excluded from nearby whites-only Lakewood Fairgrounds—site of today’s film studios and Lakewood Amphitheatre. The post Five reasons to love Joyland appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Cherokee County firefighter’s home burns down, friends start fundraiser to help his family

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — A Cherokee County firefighter’s home burned to the ground on Monday and now a friend has organized a fundraiser to help him and his wife. According to the GoFundMe campaign, the home of firefighter Joel Saunders, who works with Cherokee County Fire & Emergency Services Station 24 in Woodstock, was destroyed by a fire.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

City leaders address concerns over temporarily closed Vine City Walmart

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta city leaders are addressing concerns and speculations over the Walmart Supercenter in Vine City that remains temporarily closed. Atlanta City Council Member Byron Amos said as of now, no decision has been made by Walmart leaders on the future of the store. “The...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Paulding County school bus driver suspended after incident with students

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after an incident occurred at a school bus stop in Paulding County Wednesday afternoon. According to school district officials, an Allgood Elementary School substitute bus driver attempted “to manage the release of younger students. A backup resulted and the “situation escalated.”
PAULDING COUNTY, GA
allongeorgia.com

Tidal Wave Auto Spa Celebrates New Opening in Marietta with Free Washes

Tidal Wave Auto Spa, one of the fastest-growing express car wash companies in the country, opened a fifth, brand-new location in Marietta on Wednesday, Jan. 11, at 2745 Powder Springs Road. To celebrate their grand opening, the newest Marietta location is offering free washes from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. through Wednesday, Jan. 18.
MARIETTA, GA
secretatlanta.co

Witness Unbelievable LEGO Displays At The Upcoming Atlanta Brick Con

Atlanta Brick Con is back and is ready to blow away every ATLien who’s a fan of LEGO. From professional builders to spectacular creations, imagination stations, and beyond. You do not want to miss out on this impressive fan-made collection of Lego creations, hitting up Atlanta very soon. Filled...
ATLANTA, GA
Marietta Daily Journal

Marietta Daily Journal

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
695K+
Views
ABOUT

Cobb County Georgia's source for local news, sports and features since 1866.

 https://www.mdjonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy