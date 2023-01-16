Images: Mechanicville’s The Sugar Fairy Bakes to open retail store in Malta (9 photos)

PHOTOGRAPHER: Erica Miller Owner of The Sugar Fairy Bakes Stacie Blair

MECHANICVILLE – Mechanicville’s The Sugar Fairy Bakes is set to open a retail store in Malta’s Ellsworth Commons.

Photos from our Erica Miller

—Help us bring this to you, check out our subscribe page at: DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

.

.

—Help us bring this to you, check out our subscribe page at: DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

.

.

.

.

GAZETTE COVERAGE

Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

Categories: Clifton Park and Halfmoon, News, News, Photo Galleries, Saratoga County, Saratoga Springs