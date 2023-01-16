ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Malta, NY

Images: Mechanicville’s The Sugar Fairy Bakes to open retail store in Malta (9 photos)

By Erica Miller
The Daily Gazette
The Daily Gazette
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0je9zI_0kGYTRkp00
PHOTOGRAPHER: Erica Miller Owner of The Sugar Fairy Bakes Stacie Blair

MECHANICVILLE – Mechanicville’s The Sugar Fairy Bakes is set to open a retail store in Malta’s Ellsworth Commons.

Photos from our Erica Miller

—Help us bring this to you, check out our subscribe page at: DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

.

.

—Help us bring this to you, check out our subscribe page at: DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

.

.

.

.

GAZETTE COVERAGE

Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

Categories: Clifton Park and Halfmoon, News, News, Photo Galleries, Saratoga County, Saratoga Springs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ByQpi_0kGYTRkp00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MYn0p_0kGYTRkp00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R2rnd_0kGYTRkp00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aVsLU_0kGYTRkp00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4G0zUy_0kGYTRkp00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HRt1W_0kGYTRkp00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Q 105.7

Popular Burger Chain Suddenly Closes Three Capital Region Locations

This one is surprising as this popular burger chain was a Capital Region favorite. And when visiting one of your favorite local restaurants the last thing you want to see is a sign that says "Due to economic and labor conditions, this restaurant is closed." We made such a huge effort during the pandemic to support our local businesses, and maybe now they need that support more than ever?
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
Q 105.7

Popular Saratoga Springs Clothing Store To Close Later This Month

A national chain that has been a Saratoga Springs mainstay for 20 years will be closing for good in late January. As internet shopping has become the norm over the years, it is still disappointing to see brick-and-mortar stores go by the wayside. First and foremost jobs and livelihoods can be affected, and we never want to see business and commerce affected on a local level.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
adirondackalmanack.com

Rangers assist with water rescue on Glen Lake

On Jan. 10 at 10:15 a.m., Forest Rangers overheard radio traffic about an ice rescue on Glen Lake in Queensbury. Rangers Donegan, Kabrehl, and Quinn responded along with multiple fire departments, including Bay Ridge, Bolton, Lake George, North Queensbury, and Queensbury. Rangers helped get the 74-year-old from Queensbury out of the water to a waiting ambulance. The subject was taken to Glens Falls hospital. If he were not wearing a personal floatation device, the outcome may have been much different. Resources were clear at 11:28 a.m.
QUEENSBURY, NY
iBerkshires.com

Next Generation to Lead Guido's Fresh Marketplace

GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. — The future of Guido's Fresh Marketplace has been assured with a new generation preparing to take on the family business. Chris and Matt Masiero started with a roadside produce stand in 1979 on Route 7 in Pittsfield with a $2,500 loan from their father — after whom the store is named — and shuttled fresh produce from Chelsea Market in Boston.
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
NEWS10 ABC

Glens Falls’ food truck corrals face an uncertain future

For years, a visit to Lawrence Street on a spring, summer or fall Thursday has been a special thing. Cars line the street and locals flock by the sidewalk, all headed to the Glens Falls Shirt Factory. Their common destination would be the venue's weekly food truck corral, a seasonal event that has formed its own loyal community.
GLENS FALLS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Search for a missing Granville man coming up cold

GRANVILLE, N.Y.(NEWS10) – A Granville man who went missing nine years ago today is still missing. NEWS10 is revisiting the case revolving around 23-year-old Jonathan Schaff and has the latest. “It was a very strange disappearance,” recalls Granville resident, Payton Barlow. Police say Jonathan Schaff was last seen...
GRANVILLE, NY
WNYT

Police: Stolen car from Albany crashes in Schenectady after chase

A car reported stolen at gunpoint in Albany Wednesday, crashed in Schenectady on Thursday afternoon, said police. Officers tried to stop the car at Carrie and Hattie streets, around 1:30. That’s when the car took off and hit a car at Erie Boulevard and State Street – which then hit two more cars.
SCHENECTADY, NY
The Daily Gazette

The Daily Gazette

Schenectady, NY
5K+
Followers
273
Post
987K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Daily Gazette

Comments / 0

Community Policy