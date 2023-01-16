ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington Martin dominates the field at the Trojan Classic wrestling tournament

By Cody Thorn
 3 days ago

EULESS - Arlington James Martin High School dominated the Trojan Classic wrestling tournament this weekend in the Murray Activity Center at Euless Trinity High School.

The Warriors made the finals in nine weight classes and rolled up 346 points - more than the following two teams combined: Cypress Ranch (166 1/2) and Midlothian (164) during the 66-team event held on Friday and Saturday.

“(Saturday) was a great day for our success,” Martin’s 157-pounder Julius Alfaro said. “We work hard in the gym and we work hard outside of the gym.”

Alfaro went 5-0 and won all by pins, including a pin in the third period against James-Ethan Harris of Frisco Liberty.

The Warriors won three straight titles from 113 to 126.

Isaak Arevalo (113) got a 1-0 decision against Fort Worth All Saints Episcopal's Kody Tanimoto in the finals. River Perlungher followed with an 11-1 major decision against Sean Fearance of Arlington Mirabeau B. Lamar. Shawn Ryncarz posted a 16-1 technical fall against Frisco Reedy’s Max Villasana in the 126 finals.

The Warriors added titles at 144 and 165 - both by major decision.

Julian Garnica secured an 11-3 win against Keller’s Jack Snider at 144, while Ibraheem Ahmed (165) got a 10-2 win against Nate Jean from Justin Northwest.

Midlothian was the only other team with multiple championships with Karson Tompkins (190) and Eli Biermann (132).

Tompkins pinned Martin’s Ryan Rainey in 1:24, while Biermann needed 59 seconds to pin Kooper Good of Cypress Ranch.

“Going in, I kind of knew it was my game plan,” Bierman said. “There is an award here for the most pins in the least amount of time. I came close to it last year, but wanted to work hard for it this year.”

Biermann had five pins and none went into the second period and the longest was 1:23 - three in less than a minute.

In the girls tournament, the host Trojans won the team title with 143 points. Justin Northwest was second with 136, while Allen and Cypress Ranch tied for third with 117 points.

Martin and Allen were the only schools with multiple champions.

Grace Romans (100), Jasmine Robinson (152) and Esther Peters (235) took first for the Eagles.

Romans, a freshman, improved to 25-0 with a 6-4 win against Arianna Rodriguez of South Grand Prairie in the finals. Peters improved to 22-0 and ended with a pin against Plano’s Rylei Davis in the championship bout. Robinson (22-1) went 4-0 with all pins and ended with a fall against Bailey Ford of Burleson Centennial.

Martin got wins in back-to-back finals when Jania Dunigan (132) and Dulce Bocanegra (138). Both were close matches with Dunigan winning 4-3 against Jayda Fulp of Fort Worth Country Day School and Bocanegra needed overtime to win, 8-6, against Prosper’s Ashly Vogelpohl.

Other boys finals results:

106: Xavier Duran, South Grand Prairie d. Conlan Alexander, Midlothian, dec. 11-8

138: Kohen Coffman, Cypress Ranch d. Jaden Machada, Lancaster, pin 4:39

150: Gavin Ramos, El Paso Montwood, d. Finn Shepard, Arlington Martin, dec. 6-5

175: Cortilius Vann, Frisco Heritage, d. Robbie Rocha, Arlington Martin, dec. 11-5

215: Ethan Anderson, Cy-Fair, d. Charles Reitz, Justin Northwest, dec. 9-3

285: Andrew Suarez, Plano, d. Jordan Taylor, Frisco Heritage, pin 1:45

Other girls finals results:

107: Ivory Truitt, Grapevine, d. Kylie Wood, Rockwall, 4-2 OT

114: Megan Edwards, Rockwall, d. Taylor Clapp, Frisco Liberty, pin 1:19

120: Alyssa Ruiz, Trophy Club Byron Nelson d. Ileah Brown, Lewisville, pin 1:46

126: Olivia Moreno, Austin James Bowie d. Mariah Smith, Cypress Ranch, pin 1:29

145: Azana King, Euless Trinity, d. Brijatte Garcia, Burleson Centennial, dec. 4-0

165: Madeline Hodges, Midlothian, d. Taylashia Sims, Arlington Seguin, pin 0:56

185: Faith Macharia, Keller Central, d. Trinity Washko, Justin Northwest, dec. 3-1

