Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular discount grocery store opens new location in IowaKristen WaltersWindsor Heights, IA
Major food chain opens another new location in IowaKristen WaltersAdel, IA
Popular discount supermarket chain opens another new grocery store in IowaKristen WaltersWindsor Heights, IA
5 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Related
Creston Police Report
(Creston) Creston Police arrested 38-year-old Curtis Lee Lamasters of Creston on Tuesday for driving while barred. Police transported Lamasters to the Union County Jail, cited, and released him on a promise to appear.
theperrynews.com
Dallas County Sheriff’s Report January 19
To view a log of the calls for service, click here. David Brown, 50, of 102 N. Maple Ave., Woodward, was arrested for OWI. *A criminal charge is merely an accusation, and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
theperrynews.com
Perry man arrested for allegedly punching, choking wife
A Perry man with a track record of domestic abuse assault was arrested Tuesday afternoon for domestic abuse assault. Francisco Mora, 30, of 1816 Warford St., Perry, was charged with third or subsequent offense domestic abuse assault. The incident began about 3:45 p.m. Tuesday in the 1800 block of Warford...
1380kcim.com
Woman Accused Of Brandishing Handgun At Carroll Convenience Store Sentenced Last Week
A Carroll woman accused of brandishing a firearm at a Carroll convenience store in October was sentenced in Carroll County District Court last week. Court records show 28-year-old Jau Shay Leonna Tanshoir Battle was charged with three counts of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, an aggravated misdemeanor, for the Oct. 5 incident at the BP Country Store in the 400 block of U.S. Highway 30. A Carroll Police Department affidavit says Battle pulled a 9mm handgun during a dispute with an employee at the store and pointed it at three staff members, including two minors. Battle pled guilty to all three counts last week after reaching an agreement with prosecutors and was sentenced to up to two years in prison on each count. However, the sentence was suspended, and Battle was instead placed on probation for two years to the Iowa Department of Correctional Services.
Des Moines man sentenced in shooting death of Windsor Heights woman
A Des Moines man who shot and killed a Windsor Heights woman last September has taken a plea deal and been sentenced to prison in the case.
Sheriff: Damage to car done by steel rod, not bullet
BOONE COUNTY, Iowa – Officials in Boone County now say a car damaged on Highway 169 was hit by a steel rod and not a bullet. The Boone County Sheriff’s Office had originally asked for help to find the person who shot a vehicle last Friday around 6:15 p.m. damaging a headlight and the hood […]
Police identify man killed in Keo Way rollover crash
DES MOINES, Iowa – Police have released the name of a Des Moines man who died after the truck he was driving crashed into a building Saturday night. Marty Martinez, 26, has been identified as the driver of the vehicle, according to Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department. The preliminary investigation into […]
2 metro bar owners now charged in stalking case involving GPS device
A well-known metro restaurant owner has been arrested again and charged with more counts of stalking a woman using a GPS device hidden in her car. Another metro bar owner has also been arrested in the case for allegedly helping him keep tabs on the woman.
theperrynews.com
One killed as Alabamans collide west of Coon Rapids
COON Rapids, Iowa — An Alabama man was killed and another injured Wednesday morning when an SUV collided head-on with a semi-tractor trailer on Iowa Highway 141 about five miles west of Coon Rapids, the Iowa State Patrol said in a crash report. James Stoval, 29, of Mobile, Alabama,...
iheart.com
Ankeny Police Traffic Unit to Conduct Enforcement Project
(Ankeny, IA) -- The Ankeny Police Department says its Police Traffic Unit will be working between the 100 block and 1000 block of NE 5th Street. Police say the enforcement project is due to complaints from residents about drivers speeding in that area. The enhanced police presence in the area will have officers looking for all traffic violations, including speeding. The Ankeny Police Department is reminding drivers to wear their seatbelts, drive sober, and follow posted speed limits.
KCRG.com
Multiple ATMs mysteriously dumped behind Des Moines apartment complex
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Des Moines Police are investigating a bizarre case on the southeast side of Des Moines. Automated teller machines keep showing up in a wooded area behind an apartment complex on East Virginia Avenue. “Who knows who is doing this and for what reason they are...
Fire damages north Des Moines home Thursday morning
DES MOINES, Iowa – Firefighters were called out to a house fire in the 4100 block of 15th Street Thursday morning. Crews with the Des Moines Fire Department responded just after 9:30 a.m. Authorities on the scene say the homeowner was working on a light fixture and that the fire started in, and was contained, […]
Deputies arrest woman wanted on multiple animal-neglect charges
Authorities have apprehended a central Iowa woman who disappeared last fall after being charged with 14 counts of animal neglect. Court records indicate Michelle Renee Evans, 57, was arrested Monday at an Adair County residence. In addition to the animal-neglect charges, Evans is facing charges of failure to appear in court and violating the terms […] The post Deputies arrest woman wanted on multiple animal-neglect charges appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Creston Woman faces Forgery and Drug Possession Charges
(Creston) Creston Police arrested a Creston woman early Sunday morning on two Union County Warrants. Police arrested 20-year-old Emily Marie Dohorn at Birch and Fremont Streets. Dohorn was wanted for Forgery, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Marijuana, 1st Offense, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia-Interference with Official Acts, and Providing False Identification Information.
Iowa AG: Des Moines police 'acted with legal justification' in shooting of 16-year-old
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Attorney General's Office said Wednesday the three Des Moines police officers who shot and killed a 16-year-old in late December "acted with legal justification." Their conclusion was made based on a review and investigation conducted by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, which...
KCRG.com
Des Moines man arrested for animal neglect, two dogs rescued
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Police arrested a Des Moines man for animal neglect after they say one of the three dogs in his care died, and the other two were forced to live in filthy conditions. The Animal Rescue League of Iowa said they assisted police with the removal...
KCCI.com
Des Moines police respond to crash on I-235 near 42nd Street
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police and firefighters are investigating the cause of a crash on Interstate 235 on Monday night. The crash happened on the freeway west of the downtown area. Video footage from an Iowa Department of Transportation camera shows traffic backed up past the 42nd...
KCCI.com
Iowa DOT responds to multi-vehicle crash in Clarke County
CLARKE COUNTY, Iowa — In Clarke County, Iowa Department of Transportation crews are working to clean up a multi-vehicle crash. The crash happened in the southbound lanes of Interstate 35 just north of Osceola. We don't know if anyone was hurt in the crash.
Radio Iowa
Arrest made in Des Moines motel murder
A Des Moines man is now jailed in the murder of his motel roommate. Police were called to the southside motel Friday on a report of a man bleeding and in apparent cardiac arrest. They found the body of 45-year-old Russell McKeehan Junior in his room, dead of a gunshot. A man police say was the victim’s roommate at the motel for at least a month was later charged in the killing.
Advocates concerned about string of domestic violence fatalities in Iowa
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Shortly before 4 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 16, West Des Moines police responded to a call from a woman on the 9000 block of Copper Drive saying her significant other had shot her. When officers arrived, the woman was found injured, and 42-year-old Chad...
Comments / 0