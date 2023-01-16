Read full article on original website
Laurence R. Spaulding
Laurence R. “Larry” Spaulding, age 76, passed away on Jan. 11, 2023 at Maine Medical Center, Portland. Formerly of New London, New Hampshire, the son of Laurence and Elizabeth Spaulding, he purchased a summer home in Sprucewold in 1993. In 1995 he married Lucy-Ann and they have resided in East Boothbay since that time.
Jan. 19 update: Midcoast adds 18 new COVID-19 cases
AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
Pass it on
Wiscasset Fire Chief Rob Bickford’s December report, released ahead of this week’s selectmen’s meeting, contains winter home safety tips worth our passing along. One is to keep chimneys and all venting clean. The department had two chimney fire calls in December, both caused by creosote buildup in the chimney and stovepipe, Bickford said. He said, if you are burning wood, have a professional clean and inspect your chimney.
Robert H. Rogers Sr.
Robert H. “Bob” Rogers Sr. passed away peacefully on Jan. 16, 2023 surrounded by his loved ones. He will be dearly missed. He was born May 18, 1942 to Robert C. Rogers and Betty Lahey Rogers in New Haven, Connecticut. Bob was a fixture in Wiscasset. He spent...
Adopt-a-Tree fundraiser funds, awards presented
Tom Minerich, representing the Boothbay Harbor Region Chamber of Commerce, delivered the proceeds from the Adopt-A-Tree fundraiser to Boothbay Region High School’s STEM program Jan. 11. The fundraiser included four-foot wooden trees (for a donation of $80 each) that were designed, cut and primed by the students of Boothbay Region High School’s STEM Program. The 16 trees were sold and nearly all were decorated and entered for judging.
Whether local call or mutual aid, area auxiliary members support firefighters
For more than 40 years, Boothbay Fire Department’s auxiliary provided support during active fires as well as area events. Known as the Miss Fires, in 2019 the group expanded to include support of the peninsula’s four fire departments and renamed itself Boothbay Region Fire Auxiliary to attract participation from area men, according to its president, Kareen Nelson.
‘Passages’ at River Arts
River Arts in Damariscotta is pleased to announce the first show of the year, “Passages.” Jorge Arango, art writer and reviewer, served as juror in selecting 83 works of 72 artists from 178 submissions. The public is invited to the opening reception on Saturday, Jan. 21 from 2 to 4 p.m. The show runs until Feb. 18.
Maine Poets Society Prize Poem Contest
The Maine Poets Society is proud to present our sixth annual $100 prize poem contest. This. year we are again also offering a $50 prize to Maine poets whose poetry has not been. previously published. Publication in a newsletter or an online workshop does not count for. this purpose. The...
Trustees approve refuse district budget
Boothbay Region Refuse Disposal District trustees approved the $1,625,085 Fiscal Year 24 budget Jan. 14. The budget reflects an 8.43% increase. Station Manager Steve Lewis reported higher prices accounted for the sharp increase. “Inflation is killing us. Everything just costs more,” he said. “Our biggest factor is fuel. Our trucks burn about 100,000 gallons per year so that is where inflation is hurting us most.”
Southport Column: ‘Miracle of Change’ report and more
As plans for the renovation of the woods playground at the Southport Central School continue, here is the “Miracle of Change” report. Total number of coins collected by the school children is 2,785 (pennies, nickels, dimes, quarters), equaling $257.17. Total paper dollars contributed is $392 for a grand total of $649.17! The Miracle of Change people note that “this is incredible for a school with 18 students!” and add “Thank you for letting us be part of your small community and showing that we genuinely do ‘shine brighter together!’” I also remember a poster in your room that stated, "Imagine with all your mind, Believe with all your heart, and Achieve with all your might." SCS proved that even a small group could achieve as long as they believed.” Note that fundraising will continue for this project to be completed.
‘Aging Conversations’ begin Jan. 25
For some people, even the phrase older adult conjures up negative images of physical and cognitive impairment. But ageist stereotypes, such as older people being out of touch, do not reflect the typical experiences of older adults. “Becoming Mortal” conversations about the various aspects of aging will be the focus of the Inn Along the Way’s Winter 2023 “Challenging the Narrative About Aging Conversations”” taking place at the Chapman Farm, 741 Main Street in Damariscotta, beginning on Wednesday, Jan. 25 and meeting weekly from 1 to 2:30 p.m. through Feb. 15. The group’s conversations will be facilitated by Jody Telfair, Ph.D. and the Reverend Michael Stevens.
The growing costs of graduation
January may feel like an odd time to be thinking about graduation week at Boothbay Region High School, but Lynn Blake wants everyone to know it is not: You start fundraising your freshman year, fundraise continually and, if you are lucky, you raise the $25,000-$35,000 needed for your senior year Grad Week, said the mother of Class of 2023’s Sydney Blake.
Boothbay rolls past Buckfield
Seahawk senior Gryffin Kristan poured in seven three-pointers and scored 30 points to lead the Boothbay Region boys varsity basketball team to a 74-54 victory over the Buckfield Bucks Wednesday night, Jan. 18 in Buckfield. Junior Luke Morley had 15 points and junior Finn Harkins added 13 as the Seahawks...
Boothbay Craft Brewery serves up Community Lunch
Monday's weather may have been awful but that didn't keep the true Mainers home! About 20 hearty souls braved the storm to enjoy Boothbay Craft Brewery's home cooked Community Lunch fare at Brady’s restaurant. Lori Mitchell's cottage pie, Sara Mitchell's corn chowder, and Lisa Hallinan's amazing macaroons, along with Caesar salad and other assorted sweets were enjoyed by all. Road crew workers Jessie Peters and Jay Hasch were able to park the plows and have a hot meal and then were sent back to the barn with plenty of food to feed the rest of the crew who had not been able to get a break.
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office: Three arrests
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 173 calls for service for the period of Jan. 10 to Jan. 17. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 380 calls for service. Robert H. Wolfe, 68, of Dresden was arrested Jan. 11 for Violating Protection Order and Violating Condition of Release/Bail, on Alexander Road, Dresden, by Detective Terry Michaud, who was assisted by Det. Sgt. Ronald Rollins.
