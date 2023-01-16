JFPA raises $75,000 for SDSU football program

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s been a week since the South Dakota State football team claimed the FCS title in Frisco, Texas. Thousands of people made the trip there for the big game including many former Jackrabbit players, some of which are part of the Jackrabbit Former Players Association, or JFPA.

The JFPA was established in 2018 to connect former Jackrabbit football players from all over regardless of when they played for SDSU.

The group consists of recent grads but also former players like Bob Breese, who was quarterback for the Jacks from 1948 to 1951.

Bob Breese

Ryan Knudson played running back in 1997 and is now the secretary for the JFPA. He says this is the second time they’ve done the “Championship Drive” to help raise money for the SDSU football team ahead of the big title game.

“We capped it off right at the championship game, so in nine days we made $75,000 ,” Knudson said.

They did it in the spring of 2021 when the Jacks made it to Frisco the first time. They raised around $35,000 that year but this time the amount is more than double that.

“We had 180 guys buy in to the JFPA Championship Drive and we had 191 overall donations,” Knudson said.

Adam Fritz was a corner at State from 2004-2008 and is now the treasurer for the JFPA.

“The things that the team needs or wants, we’re there to help them out with it. So the school gives them some money, they get some other additional income on things that maybe they didn’t think they could get from guys like us,” Fritz said.

That includes this season’s helmets , in which the JFPA was part of the process to design and purchase them for the team.

“And what we can do to help with that is financially give, be a part of it and then let Stig use it how they need to use it and then do the things they need to do to get themselves to the next level,” Fritz said.

They say being a part of this group and giving back is all about the brotherhood, and especially the love for coach John Stiegelmeier.

“It’s a love of Jackrabbits. And there’s one major thing that is the consistent, and I’m going to get emotional, it’s Stig. Almost all of our guys have one common interest and it’s Stig. Stig’s 26 years here, you can start a conversation on Stig,” Knudson said.

“What does it mean? It means everything. To former players, to current players, to future players, it means everything,” Fritz said.

Over 300 former SDSU football players are part of the JFPA, an amount they say they’d like to double this year.

