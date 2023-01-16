Read full article on original website
Woman charged with killing boys in Ohio funeral procession crash
Tymar Allen, 12, and Trevond Walker Jr., 6, both died of blunt force injuries sustained in the crash, according to the Summit County Medical Examiner.
Police: Woman attacked at red light in Ohio
A motorist told police she was assaulted during a robbery attempt by a man while stopped at a red light on Monday in Akron.
Teen male dies in shooting in apartment parking lot in Lorain
LORAIN, Ohio — A 19-year-old male was killed and another male was wounded Tuesday afternoon in a shooting in the parking lot of an apartment complex, police say. Abraham Thomas of Lorain was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting at 1049 Tower Blvd., according to police. The wounded victim was taken to Mercy Health Lorain Hospital but information on his condition was not released.
Youngstown man arrested after humane agents find starved dog at his South Side home
Two months after a Youngstown man was indicted on animal cruelty charges, Youngstown State University Police have arrested the suspect. It was back in November that 25-year-old Lamont Thomas was indicted by the Mahoning County Grand Jury after humane agents found the remains of a dog chained in the back yard of his South Side home.
Ex-Ohio firefighter guilty of shooting roommate
A former Cleveland firefighter on Wednesday admitted to the shooting death of his roommate in April.
Car fatally strikes pedestrian in Akron, police say
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A pedestrian was killed in the roadway after being struck by a car, Akron Police confirmed. APD said an officer came across a crash involving a pedestrian the 300 block of E. Glenwood Avenue at approximately 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 17. Witnesses told police that the...
92-year-old woman found dead outside Bedford nursing home
BEDFORD, Ohio (WOIO) - A 92-year-old woman was found dead outside her nursing home Saturday morning. Bedford police said nurses at Woodside Village in the 19400 block of Rockside Rd. checked on the woman in her room around 12:30 a.m. and she was located deceased on a back patio at 6 a.m.
Video of violent robberies in Ohio leads to arrests
Seven people, including two juveniles, have been charged after 13 aggravated robberies in five cities over the course of two months.
2 Cleveland houses caught in crossfire on city’s West Side, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two Cleveland houses were caught in the crossfire after a gunman shot at a group of men who then fired back, police confirmed. Cleveland Police said the shooting happened at 5:45 p.m. on Jan. 16. Three men were walking on Koch Court from West 50th Street...
Ohio officers chase stolen cars, arrest several teens
City police arrested four people believed to have been on a car theft spree in the early morning on Jan. 10.
Child burned, pets perish in Ohio house fire
All residents were outside the house when firefighters arrived, but one child was taken to the hospital for burns. The child's status is not known at this time.
Reward being offered in case of missing Huron County mother
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Family Center for Missing Children and Adults announced Tuesday, an anonymous donor is offering a $5,000 reward to anyone who helps locate a missing Huron County mom last seen more than five years ago. Amanda Dean was the victim of domestic abuse and was...
With residents out of town, dog walker finds kids partying at house: Strongsville Police Blotter
On Jan. 2, owners of a Tramore Lane home -- who were on vacation in Mexico -- called police after discovering that people were squatting in their house.
Geauga County teen thwarts burglary by pointing mom’s gun at home intruder
GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A Geauga County mother is still on edge days after her teenage son had to stop a home intruder by pointing a gun at him. “Now I have cameras in my house which I’ve never wanted before and I never thought I’d have and I’m at work like with my phone propped up with cameras now watching my front door,” said Ashleigh Jarrett.
Multiple fire depts. from different states called for house fire
Multiple departments from different states are being called to the scene of a structure fire in Trumbull County.
Federal inmate, 4 prison officers in minor plane crash
Crews have responded to an incident involving a small aircraft at the Geauga County Airport on Wednesday morning, according to the sheriff's office.
Woman arrested after child found walking in traffic on 224 in Boardman
A woman was arrested for child endangering after her son was found walking in traffic on 224 in Boardman. According to Boardman Police, they responded to a call from a concerned citizen that a young male was walking in traffic and was almost being hit by vehicles on 224 near Market Street Tuesday afternoon.
