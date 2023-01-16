ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford, OH

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Cleveland.com

Teen male dies in shooting in apartment parking lot in Lorain

LORAIN, Ohio — A 19-year-old male was killed and another male was wounded Tuesday afternoon in a shooting in the parking lot of an apartment complex, police say. Abraham Thomas of Lorain was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting at 1049 Tower Blvd., according to police. The wounded victim was taken to Mercy Health Lorain Hospital but information on his condition was not released.
LORAIN, OH
cleveland19.com

Car fatally strikes pedestrian in Akron, police say

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A pedestrian was killed in the roadway after being struck by a car, Akron Police confirmed. APD said an officer came across a crash involving a pedestrian the 300 block of E. Glenwood Avenue at approximately 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 17. Witnesses told police that the...
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

92-year-old woman found dead outside Bedford nursing home

BEDFORD, Ohio (WOIO) - A 92-year-old woman was found dead outside her nursing home Saturday morning. Bedford police said nurses at Woodside Village in the 19400 block of Rockside Rd. checked on the woman in her room around 12:30 a.m. and she was located deceased on a back patio at 6 a.m.
BEDFORD, OH
WKYC

1 dead, 1 hospitalized after shooting in Lorain

LORAIN, Ohio — Police in Lorain are investigating after two men were shot, including one fatally, at an apartment building on Tuesday. According to the Lorain Police Department, officers were called to the apartments located in the 1040 block of Tower Boulevard for reports of shots fired. When police arrived, they found two men in the parking lot with gunshot wounds.
LORAIN, OH
cleveland19.com

Reward being offered in case of missing Huron County mother

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Family Center for Missing Children and Adults announced Tuesday, an anonymous donor is offering a $5,000 reward to anyone who helps locate a missing Huron County mom last seen more than five years ago. Amanda Dean was the victim of domestic abuse and was...
HURON COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Geauga County teen thwarts burglary by pointing mom’s gun at home intruder

GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A Geauga County mother is still on edge days after her teenage son had to stop a home intruder by pointing a gun at him. “Now I have cameras in my house which I’ve never wanted before and I never thought I’d have and I’m at work like with my phone propped up with cameras now watching my front door,” said Ashleigh Jarrett.
GEAUGA COUNTY, OH
WFMJ.com

Woman arrested after child found walking in traffic on 224 in Boardman

A woman was arrested for child endangering after her son was found walking in traffic on 224 in Boardman. According to Boardman Police, they responded to a call from a concerned citizen that a young male was walking in traffic and was almost being hit by vehicles on 224 near Market Street Tuesday afternoon.
BOARDMAN, OH
cleveland19.com

Akron man punches woman at red light in attempted robbery

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 29-year-old Akron woman stopped at a red light was victim of an attempted robbery Monday afternoon, according to police. Police said Monday around 4:42 p.m., the woman was stopped at the light at Cedar Street and Dart Avenue. While at the light, she said she...
AKRON, OH

