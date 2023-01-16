ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Binghamton, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Whale 99.1 FM

New York Needs More Volunteer Firefighters

The number of volunteer firefighters in New York has fallen drastically over the last 25 years, and the real victims are our small, upstate New York communities. According to a report from The Daily Star, the number of volunteer firefighters in the state of New York has dropped 32% over the last 25 years. And the communities that suffer the most are our small, upstate New York communities, many of which rely exclusively on volunteer fire departments to save the lives of their members. The report noted that between 80 and 90% of fire calls in New York State are received by volunteer fire departments.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
The Whale 99.1 FM

Where Can I Take Flying Lessons in Upstate New York?

Life was a lot different in high schools across New York in the late 80s and early 90s because schools offered a variety of unique continuing education programs for both students and their parents that went beyond the scope of traditional subjects. I was in middle school and my uncle...
ubspectrum.com

SUNY Chancellor John B. King discusses his new role, tuition increases and student diversity

John King won’t officially become SUNY chancellor until Jan. 17, but he kicked off his statewide tour of every SUNY campus with his visit to UB on Friday. King toured UB’s North Campus alongside UB President Satish Tripathi, visiting the Level Up center, the Buffalo Room, the Distributed Robotics and Networked Embedded Sensing (DRONES) lab, and Spot, the robot dog – at the center of many of the lab’s experiences. He concluded his visit by meeting a few selected students and faculty to discuss what changes he envisions implementing into the SUNY education system.
MARYLAND STATE
uticaphoenix.net

Governor Hochul updates New Yorkers on state’s progress combatting Covid-19

Governor Kathy Hochul today updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combatting COVID-19 and outlined basic steps they can take to protect against the spread of viral respiratory infections that become more common in the winter season. “I urge all New Yorkers to remain vigilant and continue to use...
theexaminernews.com

Hochul, Local Communities Gear Up for Possible Housing Fight

Some local governments are preparing for another showdown with Gov. Kathy Hochul over housing after she warned last week that municipalities must hit certain benchmarks in developing new units, including communities with commuter rail lines. During her State of the State address in Albany last Tuesday, Hochul announced her upcoming...
CALIFORNIA STATE
NEWS10 ABC

DiNapoli says DOL paid $11B in fraudulent unemployment

From Washington, The Committee on Oversight and Accountability has requested New York's Department of Labor Commissioner, Roberta Reardon turn over documents to investigate $11B in fraudulent unemployment insurance. According to their November report, the Comptroller's Office estimated the state paid this between April of 2020 to March of 2021.
WASHINGTON STATE
theexaminernews.com

If State Legislators Don’t Like Their Pay, They Should Find Other Work

Don’t shed any tears for the how much your state senator or Assemblymember will now earn. State employees earn between $28,000 and $102,500, averaging $54,500. They have to show up for work full-time year-round. No time to hold down a second job. Contrast this with the recent pay raise of $32,000 for members of the state legislature. This raised their annual base pay from $110,000 to $142,000.
Power 93.7 WBLK

Many Health Care Workers In New York State Will Get A Second Bonus Soon

A second round of bonus checks is on the way for health care workers in New York State. In an effort to recruit and retain more health care workers, New York State authorized giving out the bonuses. Governor Kathy Hochul announced the Health Care and Mental Hygiene Worker Bonus program on August 3, 2022. The bonus program includes $1.3 billion which will be used to pay for the recruitment and retention bonuses.
The Whale 99.1 FM

The Whale 99.1 FM

Binghamton, NY
10K+
Followers
13K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Whale 99.1 FM plays the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy