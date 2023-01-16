Read full article on original website
New York Needs More Volunteer Firefighters
The number of volunteer firefighters in New York has fallen drastically over the last 25 years, and the real victims are our small, upstate New York communities. According to a report from The Daily Star, the number of volunteer firefighters in the state of New York has dropped 32% over the last 25 years. And the communities that suffer the most are our small, upstate New York communities, many of which rely exclusively on volunteer fire departments to save the lives of their members. The report noted that between 80 and 90% of fire calls in New York State are received by volunteer fire departments.
Where Can I Take Flying Lessons in Upstate New York?
Life was a lot different in high schools across New York in the late 80s and early 90s because schools offered a variety of unique continuing education programs for both students and their parents that went beyond the scope of traditional subjects. I was in middle school and my uncle...
ubspectrum.com
SUNY Chancellor John B. King discusses his new role, tuition increases and student diversity
John King won’t officially become SUNY chancellor until Jan. 17, but he kicked off his statewide tour of every SUNY campus with his visit to UB on Friday. King toured UB’s North Campus alongside UB President Satish Tripathi, visiting the Level Up center, the Buffalo Room, the Distributed Robotics and Networked Embedded Sensing (DRONES) lab, and Spot, the robot dog – at the center of many of the lab’s experiences. He concluded his visit by meeting a few selected students and faculty to discuss what changes he envisions implementing into the SUNY education system.
Gov. Hochul Plans To Raise Taxes On This Item In New York State
Governor Kathy Hochul proposes raising the tax on one item that will affect more than a million New Yorkers. Gov. Hochul recently delivered her 2023 State of the State, detailing her plans and proposals for the state. This is her first State of the State as an elected governor. Many...
uticaphoenix.net
Governor Hochul updates New Yorkers on state’s progress combatting Covid-19
Governor Kathy Hochul today updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combatting COVID-19 and outlined basic steps they can take to protect against the spread of viral respiratory infections that become more common in the winter season. “I urge all New Yorkers to remain vigilant and continue to use...
The NYS Department Of Labor Receives $9.1 Million Unemployment Insurance Grant For Underserved Communities
NEW YORK – The New York State Department of Labor (NYSDOL) today announced that it was awarded a $9.1 million grant from the U.S Department of Labor (USDOL) to promote equitable access to New York’s Unemployment Insurance (UI) program. The equity grant, part of the American Rescue Plan...
theexaminernews.com
Hochul, Local Communities Gear Up for Possible Housing Fight
Some local governments are preparing for another showdown with Gov. Kathy Hochul over housing after she warned last week that municipalities must hit certain benchmarks in developing new units, including communities with commuter rail lines. During her State of the State address in Albany last Tuesday, Hochul announced her upcoming...
How to Master Leaving New York State? Do This At The DMV
Getting ready to leave New York State? You (sadly) are not alone. There are more people leaving high tax states like New York and California, but where are they headed? These persons with a vision? Texas and the Carolinas. As you get ready to say "Adieu" to good 'ol Empire...
DiNapoli says DOL paid $11B in fraudulent unemployment
From Washington, The Committee on Oversight and Accountability has requested New York's Department of Labor Commissioner, Roberta Reardon turn over documents to investigate $11B in fraudulent unemployment insurance. According to their November report, the Comptroller's Office estimated the state paid this between April of 2020 to March of 2021.
New York State Wants To Give You Your Money Back
Now more than ever, money seems to be on almost everyone's mind. Whether we are spending more at the grocery store or on the electricity bill. Trying to save it by cutting down on travel or eating out less. We even try to win it by going to Tioga Downs,...
theexaminernews.com
If State Legislators Don’t Like Their Pay, They Should Find Other Work
Don’t shed any tears for the how much your state senator or Assemblymember will now earn. State employees earn between $28,000 and $102,500, averaging $54,500. They have to show up for work full-time year-round. No time to hold down a second job. Contrast this with the recent pay raise of $32,000 for members of the state legislature. This raised their annual base pay from $110,000 to $142,000.
nystateofpolitics.com
Advocate: On affordable housing, Hochul putting her eggs in the wrong basket
Gov. Kathy Hochul’s signature proposal to create affordable housing is getting low marks from affordable housing advocates for one major reason: The plan won’t deliver any new affordable housing for another few years and the crisis is immediate. According to Cea Weaver, a campaign coordinator at Housing Justice...
Which private schools in Central NY scored the best on ELA, math tests? (See complete list)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Ten private schools in a five-county region of Central New York had at least 80% of their students score proficient on at least one statewide assessment test in English language arts or math last year, according to state data. You can see the full list of...
Millions of New Yorkers Could See an Extra $4,000 Payment
The current state of the economy is causing financial troubles for New Yorkers, but if the Family Security Act 2.0, introduced by Senators Mitt Romney, Richard Burr, and Steve Daines passes, millions of New Yorkers could see a payout of up to $4,200 a year. Gas, groceries, utilities, and housing...
Meet The 2 Largest Landowners In New York State
Have you ever wondered who owns the most land in New York State? Is it a private family, or a business?. A website called World Population Review has pretty up to date information and stats on land owners around the world. Approximately 72% of land in the United States is...
Local pushback to state plan banning gas appliances: "The state is shockingly tone deaf with this plan"
Members of Erie County’s Republican caucus have introduced a resolution opposing the proposed state ban on natural gas heating and are hoping to draw bipartisan support for the measure. Legislator Chris Greene discussed the measure on WBEN Wednesday
3 Upstate New York Towns Named Best for First-Time Homebuyers
Upstate New York has a lot of offer people looking to purchase their first house. The cost of living here is quite low compared to other locations in the U.S., and you can usually find a decent home in a decent area that fits your budget. This is not news...
Many Health Care Workers In New York State Will Get A Second Bonus Soon
A second round of bonus checks is on the way for health care workers in New York State. In an effort to recruit and retain more health care workers, New York State authorized giving out the bonuses. Governor Kathy Hochul announced the Health Care and Mental Hygiene Worker Bonus program on August 3, 2022. The bonus program includes $1.3 billion which will be used to pay for the recruitment and retention bonuses.
Emergency Assistance Program worth millions: An exciting offer for moderate-income New York renters who need money
In New York State, the living conditions of some locals are as bad as those of immigrants. This is probably the reason why Kathy Hochul has quickly made some decisions regarding money.
Bottom Line: Binghamton Needs a Trader Joe’s
Every few months, my little family makes the trek to Syracuse, an hour and a half drive from the Binghamton area, our car loaded with bags and coolers, just to visit our favorite grocery store. That store is Trader Joe's and yes, we know there's also one in Ithaca, but...
