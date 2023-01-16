ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, DE

Delaware State Police Investigating Convenience Store Robbery

Delaware State Police are investigating an armed robbery of a convenience store that occurred in the Wilmington area early Thursday morning. On January 19, 2023, at approximately 4:20 a.m., a male suspect entered the 7-11 convenience store located at 220 South Maryland Avenue, Wilmington, and approached the sales counter. The suspect displayed a handgun at an employee and demanded money. After the victim complied, the suspect fled from the business on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash. The suspect was last seen running westbound toward Reamer Avenue. Troopers responded to the scene and canvassed the surrounding area but were unable to locate the suspect. No one was injured in this incident.
Troopers Seek Public’s Help With Locating Wanted Man

The Delaware State Police are seeking the public’s help with locating 33-year-old James Wheeler of Smyrna, Delaware. Wheeler currently has an active felony warrant out of Troop 3 for gun, burglary, and assault charges stemming from an incident that occurred yesterday evening in Magnolia. Wheeler is described as a...
Troopers Arrest Three Suspects Involved in Theft of a Motor Vehicle

Delaware State Police have arrested 18-year-old Sherron Elam-Coursey of Wilmington, DE, and two teens, a 13-year-old female from Magnolia, DE, and a 15-year-old female from Milford, DE, in connection with theft of a motor vehicle after an incident early Thursday morning. On January 19, 2023, at approximately 1:44 a.m., troopers...
Troopers Arrest Suspect for Assault Second Following Shooting Incident

Delaware State Police have arrested 40-year-old Michael Ruduszewski of Lewes, DE for assault second-degree and related charges following a shooting incident that occurred in early January. On January 1, 2023, at approximately 2:46 p.m., troopers responded to Christiana Hospital for a 45-year-old male victim who drove himself to the Emergency...
State Police Investigating Fatal Accident Involving Bicyclist

The Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal accident that occurred in Harrington last night where a bicyclist was struck and killed. On January 16, 2023, at approximately 5:42 p.m., a 2009 white Honda Element was stopped at the stop sign on westbound Corn Crib Road at the intersection with northbound South Dupont Highway (US Route 13). At the same time, a 65-year-old man was riding his bicycle southbound in the northbound shoulder of South Dupont Highway at this intersection. The driver of the Element pulled away from the stop sign to cross the northbound lanes of South Dupont Highway, and in doing so he struck the bicyclist in the shoulder of the roadway. The man on the bicycle was propelled into the right northbound lane of South Dupont Highway, and the Element stopped in the median. Very shortly afterwards, the bicyclist was struck a second time by a 2017 Ford F-250 that was traveling northbound on South Dupont Highway in the right lane. The pickup truck dragged the victim a short distance before coming to a stop on the shoulder.
HARRINGTON, DE

