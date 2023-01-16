The Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal accident that occurred in Harrington last night where a bicyclist was struck and killed. On January 16, 2023, at approximately 5:42 p.m., a 2009 white Honda Element was stopped at the stop sign on westbound Corn Crib Road at the intersection with northbound South Dupont Highway (US Route 13). At the same time, a 65-year-old man was riding his bicycle southbound in the northbound shoulder of South Dupont Highway at this intersection. The driver of the Element pulled away from the stop sign to cross the northbound lanes of South Dupont Highway, and in doing so he struck the bicyclist in the shoulder of the roadway. The man on the bicycle was propelled into the right northbound lane of South Dupont Highway, and the Element stopped in the median. Very shortly afterwards, the bicyclist was struck a second time by a 2017 Ford F-250 that was traveling northbound on South Dupont Highway in the right lane. The pickup truck dragged the victim a short distance before coming to a stop on the shoulder.

HARRINGTON, DE ・ 2 DAYS AGO