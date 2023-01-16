ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Wrestling: Highlights, rankings and top matches for North Jersey in Week 6

There’s a lot to cover ahead of these next seven days and plenty to recap from the previous week on the North Jersey wrestling front. One of the region’s best wrestlers took the mat with his new school for the first time on Wednesday, two major county tournaments begin on Saturday and there are more than a handful Top-20 duals on the upcoming schedule. Our Top 20 rankings also have a new team in the Top 10.
Wrestling: Kingsway builds early lead, rallies late to beat No. 12 St. Augustine

Brendan Callahan’s 1-0 win in the final bout of the evening led Kingsway to a 31-30 upset of No. 12 St. Augustine in a back-and-forth match on Wednesday night. Kingsway built an 10-point lead in the first two bouts before St. Augustine ripped off five straight victories in the middle weights to take a 20-10 lead, capped by Dennis Virelli’s 6-4 decision over previously undefeated Benjamin Dryden at 165 and Jake Slotnick’s 7-1 decision over Joseph Leone at 175.
Ewing over Steinert - Boys basketball recap

Darnelle Forrest led with 14 points while Naire Preston added 13 more as unbeaten Ewing won at home, 62-37, over Steinert. Kenny Rankin and Cameron James put in 10 points apiece for Ewing (13-0), which opened with 18-9 run and never looked back. Steinert is now 3-11. The N.J. High...
What’s happening in Central Jersey this weekend and beyond (Jan. 20-26)

WHAT’S GOING ON? Here is a small sample of area happenings you may want to check out in the coming days. ♦ Artworks Trenton will kick off its 35th season with the opening of new exhibits showcasing the works of Phillip McConnell and Dionne Jackson, opening Jan. 24 and running through Feb. 25 at its gallery space on 19 Everett Alley in Trenton.
WINNER: Powerball Lottery Player Takes Home $50K

One New Jersey Lottery ticket matched four of the five white balls and the Power Ball drawn on Monday, Jan.16, winning the $50,000 second-tier prize. That ticket was sold at Quick Chek #117, 3101 Bordentown Ave., Parlin in Middlesex County.The winning numbers for the Monday, January 16, drawin…
NJ weather: Wednesday is the ‘dead of winter’ but will not feel like it

Let me start by explaining the headline. I use the phrase "the dead of winter" to refer to the average coldest time of the year. There are several ways to calculate exactly when that point of the calendar is, for any point in New Jersey. In general, it's mid to late January. And by some calculations, long-term average temperatures hit rock-bottom on January 18th. So here we are, the average coldest day of the year — it only gets warmer and warmer from now through mid-July, right?
This Is The Best Seafood Destination In All Of New Jersey

If you’re anything like me, you love a good seafood dish and in New Jersey, there are a million and one places to go. We live so close to the Jersey shore which is home to some of the most amazing restaurants in the area. I love all things seafood and eat it all and have tried just about every restaurant, but the best rate restaurant in New Jersey for seafood is a place I’ve never been before.
