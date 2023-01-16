Read full article on original website
Related
Statewide girls basketball group and conference rankings for Jan. 19
Here are the latest statewide girls basketball group and conference rankings in New Jersey, through games played on Wednesday, Jan. 18.
Who are the best seniors in N.J. boys basketball? Our picks, your votes
New Jersey is state stacked with some of the best boys basketball players in the country. This includes All-America candidates and Division I talent. The best playmakers in the state power some of the best programs, while other standouts shine at smaller schools.
Girls Basketball Top 20, Jan. 19: Stability on top, shakeup everywhere else
It wound up being a fantastic week for New Jersey girls basketball on the national stage last week. Teams went across the Northeast, testing their teams against nationally-ranked opponents. But the biggest win happened at St. John Vianney when the Lancers dethroned Long Island Lutheran (NY), the No. 1 team in the country at the time.
Central Jersey wrestling notes: A Lakewood girl makes history in boys match & more
On the same day the NJSIAA announced it would return the Girls State Tournament finals to Atlantic City and expand from three girls regional tournament to four, Lakewood senior Marlen Castillo made Shore Conference history on Wednesday. According to shoreconferencewrestling.com, Castillo recorded the first, walkoff pin for a girl in...
Wrestling: Highlights, rankings and top matches for North Jersey in Week 6
There’s a lot to cover ahead of these next seven days and plenty to recap from the previous week on the North Jersey wrestling front. One of the region’s best wrestlers took the mat with his new school for the first time on Wednesday, two major county tournaments begin on Saturday and there are more than a handful Top-20 duals on the upcoming schedule. Our Top 20 rankings also have a new team in the Top 10.
Wrestling notebooks: N.J.’s duals to watch, top storylines & region rankings for Week 6
We’re nearing crunch time. The team tournament cutoff is on Jan. 28 and the premiere programs which haven’t gotten to wrestle each other yet are beginning to now. The next seven days will feature four Top-10 matchups across the state and six among those in the Top 12. That’s an action-packed slate.
Wrestling: Kingsway builds early lead, rallies late to beat No. 12 St. Augustine
Brendan Callahan’s 1-0 win in the final bout of the evening led Kingsway to a 31-30 upset of No. 12 St. Augustine in a back-and-forth match on Wednesday night. Kingsway built an 10-point lead in the first two bouts before St. Augustine ripped off five straight victories in the middle weights to take a 20-10 lead, capped by Dennis Virelli’s 6-4 decision over previously undefeated Benjamin Dryden at 165 and Jake Slotnick’s 7-1 decision over Joseph Leone at 175.
Ewing over Steinert - Boys basketball recap
Darnelle Forrest led with 14 points while Naire Preston added 13 more as unbeaten Ewing won at home, 62-37, over Steinert. Kenny Rankin and Cameron James put in 10 points apiece for Ewing (13-0), which opened with 18-9 run and never looked back. Steinert is now 3-11. The N.J. High...
No. 16 Mount Olive rallies from 26-0 deficit to defeat Pope John
There is not much that can unnerve the Mount Olive wrestling team. Coming off a Group 4 state championship last year, the Marauders have been there and done that at the highest level of wrestling in the state. So, when Mount Olive finds itself in a tough situation like it was down 26-0 to Pope John on Thursday evening, there is zero panic.
Who are the top ice hockey seniors in New Jersey? Our picks, your votes!
We asked for your input and you didn’t disappoint. Over the past week, numerous submissions have been sent and now it’s time to unveil the poll.
Charles Amankwaa, brother of freshman Rutgers DB, to spend final year of eligibility in Piscataway
Rutgers’ defensive secondary just got deeper. Charles Amankwaa, a 5-11, 190-pound senior transfer from Akron, and older brother of Rutgers freshman Thomas Amankwaa, will spend his final year of eligibility at Rutgers as a scholarship, rotational cornerback, next fall.
DraftKings Ohio promo code: Get $200 guaranteed plus for January 19 NBA games
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to NJ.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Our DraftKings Ohio promo code gives you $200 on your first bet on the NBA on TNT Thursday night action — and you...
Ohio Caesars promo code: Get $1,500 back on first bet for January 19 NBA on TNT
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to NJ.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Thursday NBA slate is packed and our Ohio Caesars promo code is offering up to $1,500 in first bet insurance for any...
What’s happening in Central Jersey this weekend and beyond (Jan. 20-26)
WHAT’S GOING ON? Here is a small sample of area happenings you may want to check out in the coming days. ♦ Artworks Trenton will kick off its 35th season with the opening of new exhibits showcasing the works of Phillip McConnell and Dionne Jackson, opening Jan. 24 and running through Feb. 25 at its gallery space on 19 Everett Alley in Trenton.
WINNER: Powerball Lottery Player Takes Home $50K
One New Jersey Lottery ticket matched four of the five white balls and the Power Ball drawn on Monday, Jan.16, winning the $50,000 second-tier prize. That ticket was sold at Quick Chek #117, 3101 Bordentown Ave., Parlin in Middlesex County.The winning numbers for the Monday, January 16, drawin…
Wacky New Jersey Burger Joint Gets National Attention as ‘The Best’
Whether it's rare or well done, you'll find bangin' burgers in New Jersey. I think many of us feel the best burger in the Garden State comes right from the deck or our backyard. While I agree that there are plenty of "grillmasters" in Jersey, sometimes you just want to...
The price of homes sold recently in North Jersey. Deed transfers, Dec. 5-11, 2022
Below are real estate transactions for Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Morris, Passaic and Union counties for Dec. 5-11, 2022. Information on New Jersey real estate transactions appears weekly on realestate.nj.com. Entries list property address followed by selling price, buyer, and seller in parentheses.
NJ weather: Wednesday is the ‘dead of winter’ but will not feel like it
Let me start by explaining the headline. I use the phrase "the dead of winter" to refer to the average coldest time of the year. There are several ways to calculate exactly when that point of the calendar is, for any point in New Jersey. In general, it's mid to late January. And by some calculations, long-term average temperatures hit rock-bottom on January 18th. So here we are, the average coldest day of the year — it only gets warmer and warmer from now through mid-July, right?
This Legendary Cheesesteak Shop Is Coming to New Jersey
Let me tell you all a little story about prego Shannon. If you knew me at that point in time you would have been impressed by my appetite, to say the least. I was like a living, breathing Mrs. PacMan. Now that you have some context, I can tell you...
This Is The Best Seafood Destination In All Of New Jersey
If you’re anything like me, you love a good seafood dish and in New Jersey, there are a million and one places to go. We live so close to the Jersey shore which is home to some of the most amazing restaurants in the area. I love all things seafood and eat it all and have tried just about every restaurant, but the best rate restaurant in New Jersey for seafood is a place I’ve never been before.
NJ.com
NJ
237K+
Followers
141K+
Post
86M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0