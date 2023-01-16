I wouldn't necessarily split it with her. I might give her a couple of hundred only because I'm sympathetic, but her suggesting that it's fair that I split my bonus... isn't FAIR at all. If she didn't feel that it was fair to share a couple of years back, when the she got a bonus and I didn't, then she needs to prepare to "suck it up" just like I did.
When only one spouse works it’s both of their money when they both work and you split the bills then it’s his money he can do with it as he wishes
Is she giving up a career to be a sahm? If so sure, share it with her. If not, maybe gift her some as a bigger Christmas present. The lady may be taking on a more tedious job than you are as a sahm.
