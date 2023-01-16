TAG Heuer has just launched three new models of the Connected Calibre E4 smartwatch it released last year, including new ‘Sport’ and ‘Golf’ models. All three new models are more expensive than the originals, and there is a reason for that. At least by TAG Heuer’s standards. You may not remember from last year’s launch, that the base model of the Connected Calibre E4 started at around $1,850. And we wouldn’t blame you for losing track of that information and forgetting about it altogether.

2 DAYS AGO