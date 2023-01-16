Read full article on original website
Apple just destroyed Intel again with M2 Pro & M2 Max MacBook Pros
Apple has just dropped a press release today, announcing new MacBook Pros and a new Mac Mini. Powered by the new M2 Pro and M2 Max chipsets from the company. This refresh is actually a pretty big one, as it now doubles the unified memory bandwidth, going of 96GB of unified memory. We’re getting closer to the Mac Pro, but not quite there yet.
Google Pixel tablet will use Fast Pair for its stylus
The anticipated Google Pixel tablet will use an important feature to tell its stylus battery level. Recent reports on this coming tablet from Google have it that it will come with the Fast Pair feature. This feature will come in handy to users that will purchase this tablet along with its stylus pen.
Android 13 is here for the Sony Xperia 10 IV
Sony has begun rolling out the Android 13 update to the Xperia 10 IV, its cheapest phone of last year. The mid-range device follows the likes of the Xperia 1 IV, Xperia 5 IV, Xperia 1 III, Xperia 5 III, and Xperia Pro-I in making the jump to the new Android version. The latter devices received the big Android update over the past couple of months.
Apple announces new HomePod for those that want an inferior smart assistant
Apple has just announced a new HomePod, which is actually rather surprising. Seeing as the original HomePod was discontinued and discounted in 2021, and was never mentioned again. But it is definitely good to see it get announced today, as many users were looking for a larger HomePod again. The...
New iPhones may feature years-old zoom camera tech from Samsung
Apple’s next-gen iPhones may feature a camera technology from its arch-rival Samsung. According to the Korean media, the iPhone 15 Pro Max will employ actuators for the “Folded Zoom” periscope telephoto lens made by South Korean firms LG Innotek and Jahwa Electronics. The latter reportedly developed its actuator technology in collaboration with Samsung.
How many SHIB cryptos can make you a millionaire in 2023
Shiba Inu is an ERC-20 token that hit the market for the first time in August 2020. Shiba Inu was first made because Dogecoin was becoming more popular then. But by the end of 2021, its value had increased by more than 48,000,000%, making it one of the most successful cryptocurrencies ever. Do you want to know how the Shiba Inu coins could make you a billionaire?
Tecno Phantom Vision V foldable concept is… different
We’re seeing more and more foldable devices on the market these days. Well, Tecno just decided to show us one such device, even though this is just a concept. The Tecno Phantom Vision V is the company’s foldable concept device, and it’s different than any other foldable in the market.
Take a closer look at the Galaxy S23 series thanks to these promo images
The Samsung Galaxy S23 series has been leaking like crazy for a while now. Earlier today, detailed specs of all three models surfaced, and we covered them across two different articles. Now, even more Galaxy S23 promo images have appeared online. This time around, the images have been shared by...
TAG Heuer launches new expensive Wear OS watches
TAG Heuer has just launched three new models of the Connected Calibre E4 smartwatch it released last year, including new ‘Sport’ and ‘Golf’ models. All three new models are more expensive than the originals, and there is a reason for that. At least by TAG Heuer’s standards. You may not remember from last year’s launch, that the base model of the Connected Calibre E4 started at around $1,850. And we wouldn’t blame you for losing track of that information and forgetting about it altogether.
Detailed Galaxy S23 & S23+ specifications are here!
Detailed Samsung Galaxy S23 and S23+ specifications have just surfaced, along with some more images. This time around, the information comes from Roland Quandt, and it has been published on WinFuture.de. Detailed Galaxy S23 & S23+ specifications have appeared. Let’s focus on the specs first, and we’ll talk a bit...
Swiss company goes against Google & Apple with privacy-focused OS
There is a new Swiss startup out there, and it’s looking to compete with Google and Apple with its privacy-focused OS. The company’s name is Apostrophy, and it wants to charge you a subscription fee. This Swiss company will launch a privacy-focused OS to compete with Google &...
How to activate Bluetooth on your Stadia controller
The time is nigh, Stadia fans, we’ve reached the eve of the Stadia service shutting down and after tomorrow it’s gone for good, but now you can activate Bluetooth mode on the controller so it’s still usable wirelessly. When Google launched Stadia all the way back in...
Samsung topped Apple in 2022, but Apple secured a major win in Q4
Canalys has shared its global smartphone shipments for 2022, and a separate table for Q4 last year. This report actually shared some very interesting info. Samsung managed to top Apple in 2022, but Apple managed to secure a major win towards the end of the year. Samsung managed to top...
This is how much the Moto G53 will cost once it arrives
A new report has just revealed how much will the Motorola Moto G53 cost once it arrives. As most of you know, the Moto G53 launch is right around the corner, and we’ve seen quite a few rumors and leaks lately. Well, a new report shares not only the...
Galaxy Watch 5 gets zoom control for phone camera
Last week, Samsung announced that it will add a pinch-to-zoom functionality to the Camera Controller app on the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 5 models with a new update. The said update is now rolling out to its latest smartwatches. The Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro are both getting the new feature.
Galaxy Book 3 key specs revealed ahead of February 1 launch
Samsung is gearing up to launch its Galaxy Book 3 series Windows laptops soon. The new computers will debut during its Galaxy Unpacked event on February 1, the same event where the company will take wraps off the Galaxy S23 series flagships. Unlike the new phones, the upcoming laptops haven’t gotten much attention from the leaks world. But a couple of weeks ahead of the launch, we now have some of the key specs of the Galaxy Book 3 lineup.
Download the new MacBook Pro Wallpapers!
Today, Apple refreshed its MacBook Pro 14 and 16 models, and it also showed off a few new wallpapers that are pretty cool looking. Thankfully, you can now download these and put them onto your smartphone, tablet, laptop or really anything. Thanks to Ian Zelbo for releasing these on Twitter....
Samsung adds 5 devices to its self-repair program, includes Galaxy S22 phones
The tech community fought tooth and nail for the ability to repair devices at home. Since then, Apple, Google, and Samsung made strides in letting people repair their own devices. Samsung has a self-repair program, and it just added five new devices including the Galaxy S22 phones. Starting last Summer,...
The Boox Tab X E-ink tablet runs Android 11
E-ink technology has progressed far since it was invented, and it’s found a comfy spot in the tablet market. There are tons of E-readers out there that share the same profile as your iPad or Galaxy Tab. Onyx just introduced its large 13-inch Boox Tab X with an E-ink display.
Sunny is a simplistic weather app with a gorgeous UI
If you’re on the lookout for a new weather app, we may have just the one for you. Sunny is a simplistic weather app that has a really nice-looking UI. As long as you’re looking to keep it simple, this app is worth checking out. Sunny is a...
