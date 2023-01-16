Read full article on original website
'Joe's No Fool': Desperate President Biden Plans To DUMP Kamala Harris From 2024 Democratic Ticket
Desperate President Joe Biden is determined to win a second term — and the conniving commander-in-chief is convinced dumping dead weight Kamala Harris will put him on the path to victory, RadarOnline.com has learned.The peeved POTUS, 80, is fed up with his vice president's failures on domestic policy issues and blames Harris, 58, for his historically weak poll numbers, according to tipsters who say he's decided to ditch her from the 2024 Democratic ticket and already has his eyes on another female frontrunner."Joe's no fool," said a party source. "He knows if he can add someone like Hillary Clinton or...
President Joe Biden Forgets How To Pronounce Kamala Harris' Name In Latest Slip-Up
Two years into his presidency, President Joe Biden seemingly forgot to how to pronounce Kamala Harris' name during a White House event. “As Kamala said, we’re all closely monitoring the storms, the floods, the landslides all across California,” Biden said while celebrating NBA champion Golden State Warriors. When talking about the VP, he pronounced it like "CAM-a-la" rather than the right way of "COMMA-la." PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN & FIRST LADY JILL HOLD HANDS FOR WHITE HOUSE RETURN AFTER 'THREE AMIGOS' SUMMIT IN MEXICO — PICSIn 2016, a video clip featuring children saying Harris' moniker was released so everyone would understand...
Video: Biden Forgets Name Of Martin Luther King III's Wife
President Biden had another embarrassing moment on Monday as he was trying to celebrate the birthday of Arndrea Waters King, the wife of Martin Luther King III.
SFGate
Martin Luther King Jr. statue in Boston draws online mockery, disdain
The road to online mockery is paved with good intentions. On Friday, a collection of civic organizations unveiled a 22-foot-tall bronze statue in Boston Common, the nation's oldest public park, honoring the relationship between the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and his wife, Coretta Scott King. Sculptor Hank Willis Thomas found inspiration in a photograph of the civil rights pioneers embracing after King learned he had won the 1964 Nobel Peace Prize.
Ginni Thomas told the January 6 committee it was 'laughable' for anyone who knew Clarence Thomas to believe she'd be able to 'influence his jurisprudence'
"I am certain I never spoke with him about any of the legal challenges to the 2020 election," Ginni Thomas said of interactions with her husband.
First Black Woman to Run for President Dead at 92￼
Charlene Mitchell, the 1968 Communist Party presidential nominee and first Black woman to run for US president has died at a local Manhattan nursing home, her son Steven Mitchell confirmed to the New York Times. She was 92. Mitchell was a staunch advocate of the Communist Party and joined the...
Joy Behar admits that Biden’s answer to Doocy on documents ‘did not help him’
"The View" co-host admitted President Biden's answer to Fox News correspondent Peter Doocy did not dispel concerns about mishandling classified documents.
The most awkward and embarrassing Kamala Harris ‘word salads’ of 2022
Vice President Kamala Harris generated a lot of attention throughout 2022 with her bizarre and often embarrassing "word salads" on a variety of topics.
CBS News
Embrace memorial honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King unveiled on Boston Common
BOSTON - A new sculpture honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Coretta Scott King and their legacy in Boston was unveiled Friday afternoon. The 22-foot tall Embrace Memorial was formally unveiled on Boston Common, near the Parkman Bandstand. This is the first new monument on the Common in more than...
Martin Luther King Jr.'s son defends new monument amid criticism
Martin Luther King III, the eldest son of civil rights leaders Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King, defended a new monument that honors his parents following criticism of the recently unveiled sculpture.The monument, which is called "The Embrace," represents the hug Dr. King and Coretta Scott King shared after he won the Nobel Peace Price in 1964. The $10 million bronze sculpture, designed by Hank Willis Thomas and MASS Design Group, has garnered mixed reactions since its unveiling last week in the Boston Common.King III told CNN's Don Lemon on Monday, which marked Martin Luther King Jr. Day,...
New monument honoring MLK elicits crude criticism. Hear artist's response
Hank Willis Thomas, the conceptual artist behind "The Embrace," a monument commemorating Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King's relationship, joins "CNN This Morning" to discuss the criticism the statue has received.
Joy Reid gets pushback on MSNBC show for comparing Marjorie Greene to Jefferson Davis
MSNBC's Joy Reid compared Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., to former Confederate President Jefferson Davis during her Wednesday evening show.
During sermon at Ebenezer, Biden says Americans should 'pay attention' to MLK's legacy
ATLANTA — President Joe Biden made a historical pilgrimage Sunday to “America's freedom church” to mark Martin Luther King's birthday, saying democracy was at a perilous moment and that the civil rights leader's life and legacy "show us the way and we should pay attention.”. As the...
Biden 'annoyed' by complaints from Harris's husband over tough vice presidential assignments
President Joe Biden grew “annoyed” upon discovering that Vice President Kamala Harris’s husband had complained about her policy assignments, fueling questions inside the White House about the vice president’s inner circle.
AOL Corp
Pete Buttigieg shuts down Fox News anchor's question on traveling overseas with husband: 'Why is it any different?'
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg deftly shut down accusations raised by Fox News anchor Bret Baier on Thursday about bringing his husband on an international presidential delegation, asking why it should be “any different” from trips taken by other government officials with their spouses. Appearing as a guest on...
5 Facts About Martin Luther King Jr You May Not Know
Today, we celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. (1929-1968). He was a minister and social activist whose leadership during the American civil rights movement changed the course of history. Many of us have studied the importance of his work, but here are 5 facts about Martin Luther King Jr you may not know.
All About Martin Luther King Jr.'s 4 Children: Yolanda, Martin Luther III, Dexter and Bernice
Martin Luther King Jr. welcomed four children with wife Coretta Scott King before his death in 1968 Martin Luther King Jr.'s children have carried on his legacy. The civil rights leader and wife Coretta Scott King were parents to four kids: sons Martin Luther King III, 65, and Dexter, 61, and daughters Yolanda and Bernice, 59. All four of MLK's children were quite young when he was assassinated on April 4, 1968. His eldest, Yolanda was only 12 at the time while his youngest, Bernice, was just 5 years...
Leslie Jones Asks White People in New York How They’re Celebrating MLK Jr. Day
Following Trevor Noah’s departure from the Daily Show in December, former Saturday Night Live cast member Leslie Jones made her debut on the Comedy Central show Tuesday night. The first of several planned guest hosts, Jones took to the city streets on Monday to ask New Yorkers how they were celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The episode, which aired on Tuesday, sought to answer the question, “Do white people know how to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day?” The effervescent Jones surveyed an array of people, and the answers varied from “going to get coffee” to “shopping,” leading to...
Clarence Thomas Faces Fresh Investigation Calls Over 'Spousal Support'
Ginni Thomas told the House January 6 committee that she "never spoke" to her husband about challenges to the 2020 election.
Biden forgets name of MLK’s daughter-in-law while singing ‘Happy Birthday’ to her
WASHINGTON — President Biden forgot the name of Martin Luther King Jr.’s daughter-in-law Monday while singing “Happy Birthday” on the federal holiday honoring the late civil rights icon. The mortifying moment meant to honor 49-year-old Arndrea Waters King came as the 80-year-old president spoke at an event organized by Al Sharpton’s National Action Network and co-chaired by Martin Luther King III, 65, and his wife. “Martin the Third, we celebrate a legacy of your beloved father and mother. They worked for the beloved community. But congratulations today to the honorees including your wife, who I understand it’s her birthday today?” Biden said. “Well...
