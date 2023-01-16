WHAT’S GOING ON? Here is a small sample of area happenings you may want to check out in the coming days. ♦ Artworks Trenton will kick off its 35th season with the opening of new exhibits showcasing the works of Phillip McConnell and Dionne Jackson, opening Jan. 24 and running through Feb. 25 at its gallery space on 19 Everett Alley in Trenton.

PRINCETON, NJ ・ 9 HOURS AGO