FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mayor Adams Said We Can’t Take It Anymore to Governor HochulTom HandyNew York City, NY
Major discount retail chain opening another new location in New JerseyKristen WaltersMorristown, NJ
Welcome to the Trans World - All In a Day's WorkWilliam "Dollar Bill" MerseyNew York City, NY
Please respect the food: Why asylum seekers are complaining about the meals bought with the money of taxpayers?Mark StarNew York City, NY
New York/New Jersey Residents Admit To a Credit Card Fraud Scheme That Affected Thousands of CitizensAbdul GhaniNewark, NJ
Ice Hockey: Live updates, results, links and featured coverage for Thurs., Jan. 19
No. 4 Northern Highlands vs. Morristown-Beard, 5:20. 2-Wayne Hills (5-7-2) vs. 1-Passaic Tech (6-6-1) at Ice Vault, 8pm. Morristown-Beard (5-8) vs. Northern Highlands (11-0) at Sportorama, 5:20pm. CVC. Notre Dame (1-9) at Bergen Catholic (4-8), 5pm. GMC. J.P. Stevens (0-8) vs. Ocean Township (7-2-2) at Jersey Shore Arena, 6:25pm. GORDON.
Trenton Times wrestling notebook: Hightstown hits 500 win milestone with latest win
It was just two years ago that Hightstown wrestling coach Mike Russo was celebrating his 300th career win as a head coach, a feat achieved by only two other Mercer County coaches. But Wednesday night, when Hightstown defeated West Windsor-Plainsboro North 50-23 in Plainsboro, Russo, his Ram wrestlers and several...
Fast start takes Hoboken over McNair - Girls basketball recap
Emma Conway collected 17 points as Hoboken held on to an early lead to win, 46-36, over McNair in Jersey City. Jolie Jacobelli added 10 points for Hoboken (7-4), which opened with a 17-7 run and led 25-16 at halftime. London Whitten led everyone with 18 points while Alyssah Evia...
Capital City Cancer Classic NJ takes center stage in Mercer County Saturday
By now, if you are a fan of area basketball, you will have probably heard the story of Joe Richardson. The former United States Marine, Trenton police officer, and Trenton High School boys basketball coach battled cancer twice–including a brutal battle with blood cancer–but has been in remission for years.
Wrestling: Governor Livingston defeats Rahway
Governor Livingston cruised to a 59-22 victory over Rahway, in Rahway. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Girls Basketball: Keyport cruises past South Amboy
Keyport rolled past South Amboy by a final of 42-24, in South Amboy. Keyport (6-4) extended its winning streak to four straight games in the process. The Red Raiders got off to a fast start and led 17-5 after the first quarter. Another big second quarter performance (a 14-6 scoring advantage) extended the lead to 31-11 at halftime.
Trenton Catholic tops Doane Academy in OT - Boys basketball recap
Tyler Hammond posted 28 points, three rebounds and three assists to lead Trenton Catholic as it defeated Doane Academy 83-69 in overtime in Burlington. Bryson Whitfield also tallied 23 points, eight rebounds and four assists with Isaiah Gore adding 12 points, five rebounds and three assists. Cale Maxey posted nine points, 13 rebounds and three blocks with Javion Cesar-Jones snagging down six rebounds and Rasaan Washington dishing out seven assists.
Boys ice hockey: No. 10 Chatham ties No. 14 Pope John
Chatham, No. 10 in the NJ.com Top 20, played No. 14 Pope John to a 4-4 draw, at Skylands Ice World in Stockholm. Robbie Myshkoff forced the draw for Pope John (8-6-1) by scoring the second of his two goals off a power play with 2:19 left in the game.
Neptune over Howell in OT- Boys Basketball recap
Dan Charles scored 13 points to lead Neptune to a 40-36 overtime win over Howell in Howell. Anthony Banks netted seven points for Neptune (4-6), which outscored Howell 7-3 in the extra session to secure the victory. Davionne Pearson and Donovan Stevenson each added five points in the win. Chris...
Boys Ice Hockey: Central Regional rolls past Red Bank Regional
Central Regional defeated Red Bank Regional by a final of 5-2 at the Red Bank Armory. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Wrestling photos: Bogota/Ridgefield Park at Emerson/Park Ridge, Jan. 17, 2023
Emerson/Park Ridge entered Tuesday night 4-0 in the New Jersey Interscholastic Conference Patriot Division. So did Bogota/Ridgefield Park. Check out pictures below from their division-leading clash. Our high school sports photos like the ones below put you right up close with the action and the whole experience. Check them out...
Two N.J. women have been missing for weeks, cops and family say
Authorities in multiple counties in northern New Jersey continue to search for two women who have been missing for more than two weeks. Imani Glover and Destiny Owens, who are dating, were reported missing out of Morristown and East Orange, respectively. Glover, 25, is 5-foot-3, about 160 pounds, with a...
What’s happening in Central Jersey this weekend and beyond (Jan. 20-26)
WHAT’S GOING ON? Here is a small sample of area happenings you may want to check out in the coming days. ♦ Artworks Trenton will kick off its 35th season with the opening of new exhibits showcasing the works of Phillip McConnell and Dionne Jackson, opening Jan. 24 and running through Feb. 25 at its gallery space on 19 Everett Alley in Trenton.
Charles Amankwaa, brother of freshman Rutgers DB, to spend final year of eligibility in Piscataway
Rutgers’ defensive secondary just got deeper. Charles Amankwaa, a 5-11, 190-pound senior transfer from Akron, and older brother of Rutgers freshman Thomas Amankwaa, will spend his final year of eligibility at Rutgers as a scholarship, rotational cornerback, next fall.
Eagle scout retires flags, Santa visits Palisades Medical Center | Journal Entries
Eagle project for Unit 305 scout retires worn American flags. Kenneth Barros Winkleblech, a 17-year-old Life Scout and Troop Guide in Unit 305 and senior at Saint Peter’s Prep from Harrison, said that his Eagle Project was intended to demonstrate patriotism and respect for our nation’s flag by retiring and replacing ones that are no longer fit to be displayed.
The price of homes sold recently in South Jersey. Deed transfers, Dec. 5-11, 2022
Below are real estate transactions for Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Monmouth and Salem counties for Dec. 5-11, 2022. Look for Central Jersey real estate transactions on realestate.nj.com on Tuesday, Jan. 17, and North Jersey transactions on Wednesday, Jan. 18. Entries list property address followed by selling price,...
Black History Month celebrations at Clair Memorial; ‘BEE’yond teacher essay contest returns | Upcoming
The Hudson County Improvement Authority (HCIA) has announced the launch of their Sustainability Ambassadors Program this spring. The program is designed to teach high school students about environmental sustainability through education, volunteer work, and help them engage productively to make a difference in their communities. Applications are open until Feb. 23.
Professor came to N.J. town looking for slave burials but was turned away, he says
Dory Vanderhoof came to Cedar Grove with an idea. Let’s study – and hopefully, restore – the township’s old burial ground at the landmark Morgan-Canfield House on Pompton Avenue, where erosion and neglect have eaten away at the graves of the original settlers. Vanderhoof, a Plainfield...
N.J. home of 1900s opera diva is for sale for $699K
If the abandoned early 20th century home for sale at 200 Elmwood Ave. in Newark were an opera, it’d be an “opera seria” — a tragedy. But there’s still hope its libretto can be rewritten with a happy ending. If you purchase a product or...
Seton Hall coach: Lopsided loss to UConn is ‘embarrassing’
Seton Hall women’s basketball coach Anthony Bozzella didn’t sugarcoat his assessment of Tuesday night’s 103-58 loss to No. 5 UConn. “My thoughts were we sucked. It’s embarrassing ...” a visibly upset Bozzella said in his postgame press conference. “They are really good and we played really bad. Part of it was because of them, but part of it is because of us.”
