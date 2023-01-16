ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar County, IA

iheart.com

New Details In Deadly Wrong-Way I-80 Crash In Eastern Iowa

(Cedar County, IA) -- There are new details about a deadly crash this weekend on I-80. The Iowa State Patrol says 46-year-old Rebecca McClaine of Bettendorf was driving a Honda PC eastbound in the westbound lanes of I-80 around 3 o'clock Saturday morning and collided head-on with a Fed-Ex truck near Durant in Cedar County. The I-S-P says McClaine was killed. Both vehicles ended up in the median. The driver of the Fed-Ex truck, 65-year-old Stuart Anderson of Northwood, Iowa was not injured.
CEDAR COUNTY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

CEDAR COUNTY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Two hurt after an RV fire in Cedar Rapids Wednesday morning

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Two people were treated after their RV caught fire early Monday morning. Cedar Rapids Police and Fire arrived on the scene around 5:45 am in the 1000 block of America Drive SW after reports of the fire. Police officers arrived first and...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

CEDAR COUNTY, IA
KWQC

Muscatine police investigating Friday collision and disturbance

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - Muscatine Police are investigating a collision and disturbance that happened Friday morning. Police responded to reports of a collision where a juvenile girl had been hit by a car in the 300 Block of Broadway Street, around 3:44 a.m. Friday, according to a media release. Police...
MUSCATINE, IA
KCRG.com

Three teens arrested for drive-by shooting in Muscatine

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KCRG) - Three people have been arrested for their involvement in a drive-by shooting in Muscatine earlier this week, according to police. In a press release, Muscatine police said it happened in the 1300 block of Oak Street. Police said 18-year-old Christian James, of Fruitland, Iowa, a 17-year-old...
MUSCATINE, IA
KWQC

Crash blocks traffic on westbound I-80 bridge near LeClaire Thursday

(KWQC) - Westbound traffic on Interstate 80 between the bridge and Exit 306 near LeClaire was at a standstill due to a crash Thursday afternoon. Details are limited, but officials with the Iowa Department of Transportation are anticipating a 15-minute delay for motorists. Around 1 p.m., DOT officials said the...
LE CLAIRE, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Cedar Rapids woman killed in crash on I-80 Thursday

A Cedar Rapids woman died Thursday after a Jeep hit the back of a Dept. of Transportation (DOT) plow doing work on the shoulder of the interstate. A crash report released Friday by the Iowa Dept. of Public Safety saidJoyce Baumgarten, 64 of Cedar Rapids, was killed. According to the...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCJJ

Iowa City man arrested on OWI warrant

An Iowa City man was arrested on a warrant stemming from an OWI incident the last weekend of 2022. According to the initial report, 61-year-old Zainel Ashry of Finkbine Lane was called in by witnesses who said he was dangerously intoxicated in the parking lot of his apartment building. Reports said he was halfway out of the driver’s side of his vehicle, and upon arrival, witnesses alleged that Ashry had urinated himself, had alcohol in the vehicle, and had given them his car keys.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

CEDAR COUNTY, IA
iheart.com

Cedar Rapids Police: Two Arrested During Attempted Burglary

(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- Cedar Rapids Police say two men are in custody after being arrested inside a home they were trying to rob. Police say officers responded to the reports of the break-in around 10:30pm Monday in the 100 block of 22nd Street Northeast. 31 year-old Dacoda Cinkan was taken into custody as he was trying to leave the home through a side door. Investigators say after a Police K-9 Unit searched the home, they found 20 year-old Ethan Caffery hiding in the basement, trying to avoid arrest.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Two arrested after Cedar Rapids Police stop in-progress burglary

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On January 16th at approximately 10:30 pm, Cedar Rapids Police were dispatched to the 100 block of 22nd St. NE for a report of a burglary in progress. Responders quickly surrounded the home in question, right as the first suspect, who was later identified as...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

CEDAR COUNTY, IA

