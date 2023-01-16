Read full article on original website
Iowa State Patrol responds to nearly 40 crashes amid wintry weather conditions
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa State Patrol said that from noon Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday, deputies responded to a total of 152 calls for service as wintry conditions impacted roads across the state. In a Facebook post, State Patrol said the calls for service were for 38...
New Details In Deadly Wrong-Way I-80 Crash In Eastern Iowa
(Cedar County, IA) -- There are new details about a deadly crash this weekend on I-80. The Iowa State Patrol says 46-year-old Rebecca McClaine of Bettendorf was driving a Honda PC eastbound in the westbound lanes of I-80 around 3 o'clock Saturday morning and collided head-on with a Fed-Ex truck near Durant in Cedar County. The I-S-P says McClaine was killed. Both vehicles ended up in the median. The driver of the Fed-Ex truck, 65-year-old Stuart Anderson of Northwood, Iowa was not injured.
Two hurt after an RV fire in Cedar Rapids Wednesday morning
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Two people were treated after their RV caught fire early Monday morning. Cedar Rapids Police and Fire arrived on the scene around 5:45 am in the 1000 block of America Drive SW after reports of the fire. Police officers arrived first and...
2 Cerro Gordo County residents among 3 Iowans injured in two-vehicle I-90 crash
(ABC 6 News) – A crash on I-90 in Martin County early Tuesday morning left three Iowans injured including two from Cerro Gordo County. The Minnesota State Patrol (MSP) said around 12:30 a.m., a Dodge van and a Peterbilt semi were both traveling westbound on I-90 when they collided near milepost 112 between Blue Earth and Fairmont.
Muscatine police investigating Friday collision and disturbance
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - Muscatine Police are investigating a collision and disturbance that happened Friday morning. Police responded to reports of a collision where a juvenile girl had been hit by a car in the 300 Block of Broadway Street, around 3:44 a.m. Friday, according to a media release. Police...
Three teens arrested for drive-by shooting in Muscatine
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KCRG) - Three people have been arrested for their involvement in a drive-by shooting in Muscatine earlier this week, according to police. In a press release, Muscatine police said it happened in the 1300 block of Oak Street. Police said 18-year-old Christian James, of Fruitland, Iowa, a 17-year-old...
Crash blocks traffic on westbound I-80 bridge near LeClaire Thursday
(KWQC) - Westbound traffic on Interstate 80 between the bridge and Exit 306 near LeClaire was at a standstill due to a crash Thursday afternoon. Details are limited, but officials with the Iowa Department of Transportation are anticipating a 15-minute delay for motorists. Around 1 p.m., DOT officials said the...
Moline Police investigating single-vehicle crash that seriously injured one woman Tuesday afternoon
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Moline Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that seriously injured one woman, sending her to the hospital with life threatening injuries Tuesday afternoon, after the vehicle crashed into a nearby building. At approximately 2:24 p.m. the Moline Police Department responded to a single-vehicle crash in the...
Body camera video shown as trial continues for Cedar Rapids man accused of murder
Covid-19 is forcing the Iowa Hawkeyes to cancel their next men's basketball game. Cleanup underway after two rare January tornadoes in Iowa. Cleanup is underway after two, rare winter tornadoes in eastern Iowa. Iowa State gymnastics team finds renewed love for the sport. Updated: 7 hours ago. Some athletes at...
Texas man claims $50,000-winning lottery ticket sold in Cedar Rapids
A Texas man has won a $50,000 Iowa Lottery prize on a ticket he purchased in Cedar Rapids. Eduardo Guerrero of McAllen, Texas, won the fifth top prize in the “Super Cash” scratch game. He purchased his winning ticket at Casey’s, 560 33rd Ave. SW in Cedar Rapids....
Wintry mix arrives late Wednesday afternoon for slick evening drive
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The next system is still on track to move into the area later Wednesday afternoon into the evening hours. The precipitation is expected to move in after 3-4 p.m., so plan on a slick evening drive in portions of eastern Iowa. This will begin as...
Cedar Rapids woman killed in crash on I-80 Thursday
A Cedar Rapids woman died Thursday after a Jeep hit the back of a Dept. of Transportation (DOT) plow doing work on the shoulder of the interstate. A crash report released Friday by the Iowa Dept. of Public Safety saidJoyce Baumgarten, 64 of Cedar Rapids, was killed. According to the...
Iowa City man arrested on OWI warrant
An Iowa City man was arrested on a warrant stemming from an OWI incident the last weekend of 2022. According to the initial report, 61-year-old Zainel Ashry of Finkbine Lane was called in by witnesses who said he was dangerously intoxicated in the parking lot of his apartment building. Reports said he was halfway out of the driver’s side of his vehicle, and upon arrival, witnesses alleged that Ashry had urinated himself, had alcohol in the vehicle, and had given them his car keys.
Cedar Rapids Police: Two Arrested During Attempted Burglary
(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- Cedar Rapids Police say two men are in custody after being arrested inside a home they were trying to rob. Police say officers responded to the reports of the break-in around 10:30pm Monday in the 100 block of 22nd Street Northeast. 31 year-old Dacoda Cinkan was taken into custody as he was trying to leave the home through a side door. Investigators say after a Police K-9 Unit searched the home, they found 20 year-old Ethan Caffery hiding in the basement, trying to avoid arrest.
Two arrested after Cedar Rapids Police stop in-progress burglary
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On January 16th at approximately 10:30 pm, Cedar Rapids Police were dispatched to the 100 block of 22nd St. NE for a report of a burglary in progress. Responders quickly surrounded the home in question, right as the first suspect, who was later identified as...
