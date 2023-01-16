Read full article on original website
Related
Seton Hall Prep routs West Essex in SEC showdown, hands Knights first loss
After eking out a four-point win against West Essex a year ago, Seton Hall Prep left little doubt about who the SEC American division’s preeminent team is this year. Heading on the road to North Caldwell, Seton Hall Prep easily downed the Knights 40-12 on a night where Seton Hall Prep was firing on ally cylinders.
Calvary Christian over Somerset Tech - Boys basketball recap
Timothy Cranga filled up the stat sheet for Calvary Christian with 19 points as it cruised to a 72-36 victory over Somerset Tech in Old Bridge. Cranga added nine rebounds and six assists as Calvary Christian (6-2) jumped out to a 24-6 lead and was able to cruise from there.
Boys ice hockey: Carver scores twice in victory for No. 11 Bergen Catholic
Jacob Carver scored two goals to lead Bergen Catholic, No. 11 in NJ.com’s Top 20, to a 7-1 victory over No. 14 Pope John. Matt Maglio got the scoring started in the first period as Bergen Catholic (4-8) took an early lead. Emporio Iencio tied the game with a...
Spotswood tops Carteret - Boys basketball recap
Daniel Yarus led Spotswood with 20 points as it defeated Carteret 52-36 in Spotswood. Spotswood (11-3) held a 25-22 lead at the half and a 43-36 at the end of the third quarter. It closed the game out with a 9-0 run in the fourth. Joseph Nardino also had 13...
Ice Hockey: Live updates, results, links and featured coverage for Thurs., Jan. 19
No. 4 Northern Highlands vs. Morristown-Beard, 5:20. 2-Wayne Hills (5-7-2) vs. 1-Passaic Tech (6-6-1) at Ice Vault, 8pm. Morristown-Beard (5-8) vs. Northern Highlands (11-0) at Sportorama, 5:20pm. CVC. Notre Dame (1-9) at Bergen Catholic (4-8), 5pm. GMC. J.P. Stevens (0-8) vs. Ocean Township (7-2-2) at Jersey Shore Arena, 6:25pm. GORDON.
Boys Basketball: Hit hard by cancer, Cherry Hill East continues to lean on each other
You know it. I know it. The world knows it. When it comes to the South Jersey basketball community this season, no team may have been impacted by the disease more than Cherry Hill East. Hayden Laufgraben, a junior, was diagnosed with leukemia in the fall. Dave Quinn, an assistant...
Rutgers’ Greg Schiano makes multiple changes to coaching staff
Greg Schiano is making multiple changes to his Rutgers football coaching staff. The Scarlet Knights are hiring Dave Brock as their wide receivers coach, a person with knowledge of the situation confirmed to NJ Advance Media on Thursday. ESPN’s Pete Thamel first reported the hiring. “We welcome Dave and...
Boys Basketball: Hasbrouck Heights defeats Wood-Ridge
Hasbrouck Height’s offense couldn’t be slowed down as it defeated Wood-Ridge by a final of 58-43, in Wood-Ridge. Hasbrouck Heights (11-3) scored at least 12 points in each quarter and closed the game out on an 18-12 run. Wood-Ridge (4-10) trailed by just four at halftime but was...
Trenton Catholic tops Doane Academy in OT - Boys basketball recap
Tyler Hammond posted 28 points, three rebounds and three assists to lead Trenton Catholic as it defeated Doane Academy 83-69 in overtime in Burlington. Bryson Whitfield also tallied 23 points, eight rebounds and four assists with Isaiah Gore adding 12 points, five rebounds and three assists. Cale Maxey posted nine points, 13 rebounds and three blocks with Javion Cesar-Jones snagging down six rebounds and Rasaan Washington dishing out seven assists.
Trenton Times wrestling notebook: Hightstown hits 500 win milestone with latest win
It was just two years ago that Hightstown wrestling coach Mike Russo was celebrating his 300th career win as a head coach, a feat achieved by only two other Mercer County coaches. But Wednesday night, when Hightstown defeated West Windsor-Plainsboro North 50-23 in Plainsboro, Russo, his Ram wrestlers and several...
Wrestling: Old Tappan over Pascack Valley
Jonathan Rotolo (106) had a big win for Old Tappan, scoring 18 points on a technical fall, as it defeated Pascack Valley 39-24 in Hillsdale. Ryan Sullivan (144), Joseph Velasquez (150), Robert Ferrara (157) and Daniel Olivo (120) had wins by decision with Nicholas Rossi (190) scoring a win by way of major decision.
Saddle Brook defeated Lodi - Girls basketball recap
Ella Marchesani led the way for Saddle Brook with 26 points as it defeated Lodi 48-32 in Lodi. Saddle Brook held a 22-12 lead at the half and closed the game out with an 18-10 run in the fourth quarter. Liana Schuler led Lodi (3-10) with seven points. Saddle Brook...
Seton Hall coach: Lopsided loss to UConn is ‘embarrassing’
Seton Hall women’s basketball coach Anthony Bozzella didn’t sugarcoat his assessment of Tuesday night’s 103-58 loss to No. 5 UConn. “My thoughts were we sucked. It’s embarrassing ...” a visibly upset Bozzella said in his postgame press conference. “They are really good and we played really bad. Part of it was because of them, but part of it is because of us.”
Boys Basketball: Bordentown defeats Palmyra
Bordentown overcome an early deficit to defeat Palmyra 58-44, in Palmyra. Narrowly trailing by two at the end of the first quarter, Bordentown (9-4) went on a 16-9 run in the second quarter and took a 22-17 lead into the half. Offensively the Scotties were difficult to slow down in...
Rutgers basketball notebook: Michigan State significance, Cliff Omoruyi’s understated impact
Rutgers is not catching Tom Izzo by surprise. The longest tenured coach in the Big Ten knows what his Michigan State Spartans (12-6, 4-3) are coming up against on Thursday, when they welcome the No. 23 Scarlet Knights (13-5, 5-2) into the Breslin Center for a matchup between two of the top three teams in the league standings.
UConn’s Dan Hurley to miss N.J. homecoming vs. Seton Hall
STORRS – UConn men’s basketball head coach Dan Hurley and associate head coach Kimani Young have each tested positive for the Covid virus and will not coach Wednesday night’s game against Seton Hall at the Prudential Center. This follows the absence of assistant coach Tom Moore at last week’s game against Marquette for the same reason.
Wrestling: Governor Livingston defeats Rahway
Governor Livingston cruised to a 59-22 victory over Rahway, in Rahway. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Rutgers’ Cam Spencer receives major recognition from Big Ten
Rutgers has cracked the AP Top 25, won its last two games in dramatic fashion and now received some major recognition. On Tuesday, senior guard Cam Spencer was named the Big Ten’s Co-Player of the Week after leading the Scarlet Knights to wins over Ohio State and Northwestern while scoring more than 20 points in both games. He shared the honor with Purdue freshman Fletcher Loyer.
Girls Basketball: Keyport cruises past South Amboy
Keyport rolled past South Amboy by a final of 42-24, in South Amboy. Keyport (6-4) extended its winning streak to four straight games in the process. The Red Raiders got off to a fast start and led 17-5 after the first quarter. Another big second quarter performance (a 14-6 scoring advantage) extended the lead to 31-11 at halftime.
Where does Rutgers stand in NCAA Tournament picture at midpoint of season?
Rutgers is going to the NCAA Tournament this March. What was a preseason goal is a foregone conclusion at the midpoint of January. A scorching start to the season has the No. 23 Scarlet Knights (13-5, 5-2) dreaming of bigger heights — a Big Ten regular season title, a deep run in March Madness — at a point where they are usually battling for a bid.
NJ.com
NJ
237K+
Followers
141K+
Post
86M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0