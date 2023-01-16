ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somerset County, NJ

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

Spotswood tops Carteret - Boys basketball recap

Daniel Yarus led Spotswood with 20 points as it defeated Carteret 52-36 in Spotswood. Spotswood (11-3) held a 25-22 lead at the half and a 43-36 at the end of the third quarter. It closed the game out with a 9-0 run in the fourth. Joseph Nardino also had 13...
SPOTSWOOD, NJ
NJ.com

Trenton Catholic tops Doane Academy in OT - Boys basketball recap

Tyler Hammond posted 28 points, three rebounds and three assists to lead Trenton Catholic as it defeated Doane Academy 83-69 in overtime in Burlington. Bryson Whitfield also tallied 23 points, eight rebounds and four assists with Isaiah Gore adding 12 points, five rebounds and three assists. Cale Maxey posted nine points, 13 rebounds and three blocks with Javion Cesar-Jones snagging down six rebounds and Rasaan Washington dishing out seven assists.
TRENTON, NJ
NJ.com

Wrestling: Old Tappan over Pascack Valley

Jonathan Rotolo (106) had a big win for Old Tappan, scoring 18 points on a technical fall, as it defeated Pascack Valley 39-24 in Hillsdale. Ryan Sullivan (144), Joseph Velasquez (150), Robert Ferrara (157) and Daniel Olivo (120) had wins by decision with Nicholas Rossi (190) scoring a win by way of major decision.
HILLSDALE, NJ
NJ.com

Saddle Brook defeated Lodi - Girls basketball recap

Ella Marchesani led the way for Saddle Brook with 26 points as it defeated Lodi 48-32 in Lodi. Saddle Brook held a 22-12 lead at the half and closed the game out with an 18-10 run in the fourth quarter. Liana Schuler led Lodi (3-10) with seven points. Saddle Brook...
SADDLE BROOK, NJ
NJ.com

Seton Hall coach: Lopsided loss to UConn is ‘embarrassing’

Seton Hall women’s basketball coach Anthony Bozzella didn’t sugarcoat his assessment of Tuesday night’s 103-58 loss to No. 5 UConn. “My thoughts were we sucked. It’s embarrassing ...” a visibly upset Bozzella said in his postgame press conference. “They are really good and we played really bad. Part of it was because of them, but part of it is because of us.”
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ
NJ.com

Boys Basketball: Bordentown defeats Palmyra

Bordentown overcome an early deficit to defeat Palmyra 58-44, in Palmyra. Narrowly trailing by two at the end of the first quarter, Bordentown (9-4) went on a 16-9 run in the second quarter and took a 22-17 lead into the half. Offensively the Scotties were difficult to slow down in...
BORDENTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

UConn’s Dan Hurley to miss N.J. homecoming vs. Seton Hall

STORRS – UConn men’s basketball head coach Dan Hurley and associate head coach Kimani Young have each tested positive for the Covid virus and will not coach Wednesday night’s game against Seton Hall at the Prudential Center. This follows the absence of assistant coach Tom Moore at last week’s game against Marquette for the same reason.
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ
NJ.com

Rutgers’ Cam Spencer receives major recognition from Big Ten

Rutgers has cracked the AP Top 25, won its last two games in dramatic fashion and now received some major recognition. On Tuesday, senior guard Cam Spencer was named the Big Ten’s Co-Player of the Week after leading the Scarlet Knights to wins over Ohio State and Northwestern while scoring more than 20 points in both games. He shared the honor with Purdue freshman Fletcher Loyer.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
NJ.com

Girls Basketball: Keyport cruises past South Amboy

Keyport rolled past South Amboy by a final of 42-24, in South Amboy. Keyport (6-4) extended its winning streak to four straight games in the process. The Red Raiders got off to a fast start and led 17-5 after the first quarter. Another big second quarter performance (a 14-6 scoring advantage) extended the lead to 31-11 at halftime.
SOUTH AMBOY, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
237K+
Followers
141K+
Post
86M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy