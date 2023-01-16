Rutgers is not catching Tom Izzo by surprise. The longest tenured coach in the Big Ten knows what his Michigan State Spartans (12-6, 4-3) are coming up against on Thursday, when they welcome the No. 23 Scarlet Knights (13-5, 5-2) into the Breslin Center for a matchup between two of the top three teams in the league standings.

EAST LANSING, MI ・ 10 HOURS AGO