ATLANTA – The Secretary of State's Election Division hosted Elections officials from all 159 Georgia counties in Athens last week for 2 1/2 days of interactive, high-level training on Georgia's Voter Registration and Information System, or GARViS 2023 SOS.

GARViS will replace Georgia's current voter registration system, eNET, in time for the 2024 presidential election cycle.