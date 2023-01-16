Following our OnePlus 10 Pro comparison with the best of Huawei, it’s time to do the same with the OnePlus 10. In this article, we’ll be comparing the OnePlus 10T vs Huawei Mate 50 Pro. OnePlus’ T series smartphone arrived in August last year, and even though it didn’t technically trump the ‘Pro’ model, it does offer some improvements compared to that unit. How it compares with the best Huawei has to offer? Well, we’re here to find out.

