Twitter Blue arrives on Android, costs $11 a month
Twitter Blue is now available on Android. The subscription service comes to Android devices over a month after it launched on iOS and the web. It costs the same $11 per month on Android as on iOS. Blue is available at $8 a month through the Twitter web. Twitter launched...
Playing at social casinos on Android devices
Social casinos allow players to enjoy online casino games for free. This makes the gaming model more acceptable and less risky for casino enthusiasts in most parts of the US. Social casinos not only offer free gaming entertainment, but are also very convenient, as players can run these games from their mobile devices.
Apple releases iOS 16.3 RC, final build rolling out next week
After basically confirming that iOS 16.3 would be rolling out next week, Apple has now rolled out the release candidate. iOS 16.3 RC is currently rolling out to those that are in the beta. Registered developers are able to download iOS 16.3 RC for their iPhones. As well as iPadOS...
Android 13 is live for Galaxy S10 Lite in the US
It may have taken longer than expected but, at long last, Android 13 is available for Samsung‘s Galaxy S10 Lite in the US. The “Lite” flagship is picking up the big Android update stateside nearly two months after the rollout began in international markets. The update brings a plethora of goodies that are part and parcel of the new Android version as well as the Korean firm’s One UI 5.0 custom software.
OPPO Find X6 to include a gigantic camera bump: gallery
The alleged OPPO Find X6 prototype has surfaced online, and it has a gigantic camera bump. If you check out the images in the gallery below the article, you’ll be able to see the device. The OPPO Find X6 will include a gigantic camera bump, it seems. Four images...
Nokia C12 is a new Android Go phone with a removable battery
A new Android Go phone is here, and its name is the Nokia C12. This is a budget smartphone, of course, as it comes with the Android Go edition pre-installed. Speaking of which, it’s the Android 12 Go edition, just to be clear. The Nokia C12 is here with...
Apple announces new HomePod for those that want an inferior smart assistant
Apple has just announced a new HomePod, which is actually rather surprising. Seeing as the original HomePod was discontinued and discounted in 2021, and was never mentioned again. But it is definitely good to see it get announced today, as many users were looking for a larger HomePod again. The...
Google Pixel tablet will use Fast Pair for its stylus
The anticipated Google Pixel tablet will use an important feature to tell its stylus battery level. Recent reports on this coming tablet from Google have it that it will come with the Fast Pair feature. This feature will come in handy to users that will purchase this tablet along with its stylus pen.
A ton of Motorola Moto G73 & G53 specs just emerged
Motorola is gearing up to launch its new budget devices in the G-series entry. Available information proves that Motorola is preparing two devices, the Moto G73 and the G53, both of which are 5G-enabled. As the launch date of these devices draws closer, more information on their specifications is rolling out.
Sunny is a simplistic weather app with a gorgeous UI
If you’re on the lookout for a new weather app, we may have just the one for you. Sunny is a simplistic weather app that has a really nice-looking UI. As long as you’re looking to keep it simple, this app is worth checking out. Sunny is a...
Apple's next MacBook Pro refresh will use 3nm chips
While Apple announced the M2 Pro and M2 Max MacBook Pros today, that’s not stopping the rumor mill from churning about the 2024 models. According to supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple’s 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro’s will use the M3 Pro and M3 Max chipsets, based on TSMC’s 3nm process.
HONOR coming to MWC 2023; Magic Vs & new flagships expected
The Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2023 in Barcelona will kick off on February 27. HONOR is one of the companies that will participate, according to the GSM Association’s website. HONOR is expected to announce a global variant of the Magic Vs at MWC 2023, but that’s not all, its flagships are likely coming too.
Detailed Galaxy S23 & S23+ specifications are here!
Detailed Samsung Galaxy S23 and S23+ specifications have just surfaced, along with some more images. This time around, the information comes from Roland Quandt, and it has been published on WinFuture.de. Detailed Galaxy S23 & S23+ specifications have appeared. Let’s focus on the specs first, and we’ll talk a bit...
Phone Comparisons: OnePlus 10T vs Huawei Mate 50 Pro
Following our OnePlus 10 Pro comparison with the best of Huawei, it’s time to do the same with the OnePlus 10. In this article, we’ll be comparing the OnePlus 10T vs Huawei Mate 50 Pro. OnePlus’ T series smartphone arrived in August last year, and even though it didn’t technically trump the ‘Pro’ model, it does offer some improvements compared to that unit. How it compares with the best Huawei has to offer? Well, we’re here to find out.
The Galaxy S23 will use a special version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S23 smartphone may run with a special version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip from Qualcomm. This is according to a recent report from 9To5Google, which states that the details were outlined in documentation that they were able to view. What’s more, is that this special version of the chip would be used in Galaxy S23 models globally. Instead of just in some bigger markets like the US.
Google Messages now supports 100 RCS group chat members
Google Messages keeps improving its services to suit the needs of users around the world. An improvement to the RCS group chat member limit is making an appearance. This new feature will enable up to 100 people to join or be added to a group. With this improvement, users will...
Tecno Phantom Vision V foldable concept is… different
We’re seeing more and more foldable devices on the market these days. Well, Tecno just decided to show us one such device, even though this is just a concept. The Tecno Phantom Vision V is the company’s foldable concept device, and it’s different than any other foldable in the market.
Unlocked Galaxy S20 & A42 5G finally get Android 13 in the US
After months of waiting, the Android 13 update is finally available for users of unlocked Galaxy S20 phones in the US. Samsung has also released the big Android update for the unlocked Galaxy A42 5G stateside. Both devices are getting the company’s One UI 5.0 custom software. Samsung started...
Pixel 7 users report problems with fullscreen YouTube playback
Google‘s Pixel 7 series phones seem to be having problems with fullscreen YouTube playback. Several users have reported that their phones occasionally freeze or crash when exiting fullscreen playback on YouTube or YouTube TV. The issue does not occur when watching videos in the regular player. According to a...
Pixel Fold mockup video shows off alleged design
The design of the Pixel Fold may have just been revealed (to a degree), thanks to a mockup shown off in a recent video. YouTube content creator Dave2D has what is allegedly a plastic mockup of the upcoming Pixel Fold device. It’s just a piece of plastic, and that, doesn’t really sound all that exciting. But what’s interesting is that the mockup is said to have all the accurate dimensions of the real phone when it launches.
