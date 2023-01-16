Read full article on original website
Wrestling: Highlights, rankings and top matches for North Jersey in Week 6
There’s a lot to cover ahead of these next seven days and plenty to recap from the previous week on the North Jersey wrestling front. One of the region’s best wrestlers took the mat with his new school for the first time on Wednesday, two major county tournaments begin on Saturday and there are more than a handful Top-20 duals on the upcoming schedule. Our Top 20 rankings also have a new team in the Top 10.
Wrestling notebooks: N.J.’s duals to watch, top storylines & region rankings for Week 6
We’re nearing crunch time. The team tournament cutoff is on Jan. 28 and the premiere programs which haven’t gotten to wrestle each other yet are beginning to now. The next seven days will feature four Top-10 matchups across the state and six among those in the Top 12. That’s an action-packed slate.
Central Jersey wrestling notes: A Lakewood girl makes history in boys match & more
On the same day the NJSIAA announced it would return the Girls State Tournament finals to Atlantic City and expand from three girls regional tournament to four, Lakewood senior Marlen Castillo made Shore Conference history on Wednesday. According to shoreconferencewrestling.com, Castillo recorded the first, walkoff pin for a girl in...
WWE News & Notes – Dakota Kai & Mr. Perfect Curt Hennig, More
You can check out this week’s edition of “Canvas 2 Canvas” below. This episode features Rob Schamberger painting WWE Hall of Famer Mr. Perfect Curt Hennig:. You can check out the latest “Let’s Play” video from the UpUpDownDown YouTube channel below. This episode features Dakota Kai playing some The Last of Us:
Girls and Boys Basketball Scores from Thursday, January 19th
Fremont-Mills 53, East Mills 48 (Corner Conference Tournament) Stanton 59, Sidney 41 (Corner Conference Tournament)
The Early WWE NXT Vengeance Day Betting Odds Released
Dijak -200 (1/2) Bron Breakker (c) -700 (1/7) Grayson Waller +400 (4/1) Roxanne Perez (c) -1200 (1/12) You can keep up with all your wrestling news right here on eWrestlingNews.com. Or you can follow us over on our Twitter and Facebook pages.
Upset Victory Takes Place On AEW Dynamite
An upset victory took place on tonight’s (January 18) episode of AEW Dynamite. Top Flight have been having close encounters with the Blackpool Combat Club in recent weeks, truly testing the young stars amongst some of AEW’s best. Dante and Darius Martin were again tested against some of...
Girls basketball recap: West Deptford double Cross-es Gateway to pick up victory
Janie Cross led the West Deptford High girls’ basketball team to a 30-27 victory over Gateway Thursday in West Deptford Township by finishing with 19 points. Jescenia Diaz and Carleen Connelly each added five points as the Eagles improved to 7-8 with their second win in a row. Angelina...
Haddon Township defeats Audubon - Girls basketball recap
Alli Kamulda scored a game-high 15 points to lead Haddon Township past Audubon 29-16 in Westmont. Haddon Township (10-3) jumped out to a 12-7 lead in the first quarter before shutting Audubon (6-8) out in the second and sporting a 12-point halftime lead. Haddon Township also outscored Audubon 10-9 in the second half.
Girls Basketball Top 20, Jan. 19: Stability on top, shakeup everywhere else
It wound up being a fantastic week for New Jersey girls basketball on the national stage last week. Teams went across the Northeast, testing their teams against nationally-ranked opponents. But the biggest win happened at St. John Vianney when the Lancers dethroned Long Island Lutheran (NY), the No. 1 team in the country at the time.
PROGRESS Wrestling’s Relationship With WWE Network and Peacock Comes to an End
Thanks to Progress Wrestling for sending in the following to PWMania.com:. [London 18.01.23] PROGRESS Wrestling‘s first show of 2023 was named START SPREADING THE NEWS… for a very clear reason, and they can now confirm that its very positive and long-standing partnership with WWE Network is coming to a harmonious end.
Boys Basketball: Haddon Township extends streak with OT win over Audubon
Haddon Township overcame a slow fourth quarter to defeat Audubon 43-30 in overtime, in Audubon. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Elizabeth over Plainfield- Girls Basketball recap
Alani Gordon scored 18 points to lead Elizabeth to a 63-54 win over Plainfield in Plainfield. Dynasty Chandler tallied 13 points and 20 rebounds for Elizabeth (15-0), which led, 32-24 at halftime. Kezia Feaster had eight points and 10 rebounds, while Jah’nae Lembrick had nine points and five steals in the win.
Kai Barckley takes Toms River South over Southern - Boys basketball recap
Kai Barckley brought a game-high 22 points as Toms River South took a fast start to the finish and won at home, 53-41, over Southern. Barckley put in five 3-pointers and went three of four from the line in his total for Toms River South (4-10), which led 26-15 at halftime.
Ric Flair Comments on Blood in Men’s and Women’s Wrestling
WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair and Conrad Thompson discussed the upcoming Raw XXX 30th anniversary show, among other things, on the latest “To Be The Man” podcast. Ruby Soho and Willow Nightingale destroyed Tay Melo and Anna Jay in a brutal Street Fight on AEW Rampage last Friday. When asked if he likes blood in women’s wrestling, Flair replied:
Several Matches & Segments Announced For Next Week’s Episode Of WWE NXT
Following this week’s episode of WWE NXT, we’ve got several matches announced for next week’s broadcast. We’ll see Kayden Carter & Katana Chance vs. Alba Fyre for the NXT Women’s Tag Team Championships, Tiffany Stratton vs. Indi Hartwell, and more taking place. You can check...
Neptune over Howell in OT- Boys Basketball recap
Dan Charles scored 13 points to lead Neptune to a 40-36 overtime win over Howell in Howell. Anthony Banks netted seven points for Neptune (4-6), which outscored Howell 7-3 in the extra session to secure the victory. Davionne Pearson and Donovan Stevenson each added five points in the win. Chris...
Insane Championship Wrestling Confirms Its WWE Contract Has Ended
ICW (Insane Championship Wrestling) has confirmed its programming will no longer be airing on WWE services. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful (via Fightful Select) first reported that WWE would be discontinuing indie content on the WWE Network. Sapp’s comments were in response to a fan that asked about ICW content being marked as expiring on the WWE Network. Since then, ICW confirmed that its contract did expire and shared plans to broadcast unaired programming until its new home is revealed.
Statewide girls basketball group and conference rankings for Jan. 19
Here are the latest statewide girls basketball group and conference rankings in New Jersey, through games played on Wednesday, Jan. 18.
Who are the best seniors in N.J. boys basketball? Our picks, your votes
New Jersey is state stacked with some of the best boys basketball players in the country. This includes All-America candidates and Division I talent. The best playmakers in the state power some of the best programs, while other standouts shine at smaller schools.
