Wrestling: Highlights, rankings and top matches for North Jersey in Week 6

There’s a lot to cover ahead of these next seven days and plenty to recap from the previous week on the North Jersey wrestling front. One of the region’s best wrestlers took the mat with his new school for the first time on Wednesday, two major county tournaments begin on Saturday and there are more than a handful Top-20 duals on the upcoming schedule. Our Top 20 rankings also have a new team in the Top 10.
WWE News & Notes – Dakota Kai & Mr. Perfect Curt Hennig, More

You can check out this week’s edition of “Canvas 2 Canvas” below. This episode features Rob Schamberger painting WWE Hall of Famer Mr. Perfect Curt Hennig:. You can check out the latest “Let’s Play” video from the UpUpDownDown YouTube channel below. This episode features Dakota Kai playing some The Last of Us:
The Early WWE NXT Vengeance Day Betting Odds Released

Dijak -200 (1/2) Bron Breakker (c) -700 (1/7) Grayson Waller +400 (4/1) Roxanne Perez (c) -1200 (1/12) You can keep up with all your wrestling news right here on eWrestlingNews.com. Or you can follow us over on our Twitter and Facebook pages.
Upset Victory Takes Place On AEW Dynamite

An upset victory took place on tonight’s (January 18) episode of AEW Dynamite. Top Flight have been having close encounters with the Blackpool Combat Club in recent weeks, truly testing the young stars amongst some of AEW’s best. Dante and Darius Martin were again tested against some of...
Haddon Township defeats Audubon - Girls basketball recap

Alli Kamulda scored a game-high 15 points to lead Haddon Township past Audubon 29-16 in Westmont. Haddon Township (10-3) jumped out to a 12-7 lead in the first quarter before shutting Audubon (6-8) out in the second and sporting a 12-point halftime lead. Haddon Township also outscored Audubon 10-9 in the second half.
PROGRESS Wrestling’s Relationship With WWE Network and Peacock Comes to an End

Thanks to Progress Wrestling for sending in the following to PWMania.com:. [London 18.01.23] PROGRESS Wrestling‘s first show of 2023 was named START SPREADING THE NEWS… for a very clear reason, and they can now confirm that its very positive and long-standing partnership with WWE Network is coming to a harmonious end.
Elizabeth over Plainfield- Girls Basketball recap

Alani Gordon scored 18 points to lead Elizabeth to a 63-54 win over Plainfield in Plainfield. Dynasty Chandler tallied 13 points and 20 rebounds for Elizabeth (15-0), which led, 32-24 at halftime. Kezia Feaster had eight points and 10 rebounds, while Jah’nae Lembrick had nine points and five steals in the win.
Ric Flair Comments on Blood in Men’s and Women’s Wrestling

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair and Conrad Thompson discussed the upcoming Raw XXX 30th anniversary show, among other things, on the latest “To Be The Man” podcast. Ruby Soho and Willow Nightingale destroyed Tay Melo and Anna Jay in a brutal Street Fight on AEW Rampage last Friday. When asked if he likes blood in women’s wrestling, Flair replied:
Several Matches & Segments Announced For Next Week’s Episode Of WWE NXT

Following this week’s episode of WWE NXT, we’ve got several matches announced for next week’s broadcast. We’ll see Kayden Carter & Katana Chance vs. Alba Fyre for the NXT Women’s Tag Team Championships, Tiffany Stratton vs. Indi Hartwell, and more taking place. You can check...
Neptune over Howell in OT- Boys Basketball recap

Dan Charles scored 13 points to lead Neptune to a 40-36 overtime win over Howell in Howell. Anthony Banks netted seven points for Neptune (4-6), which outscored Howell 7-3 in the extra session to secure the victory. Davionne Pearson and Donovan Stevenson each added five points in the win. Chris...
Insane Championship Wrestling Confirms Its WWE Contract Has Ended

ICW (Insane Championship Wrestling) has confirmed its programming will no longer be airing on WWE services. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful (via Fightful Select) first reported that WWE would be discontinuing indie content on the WWE Network. Sapp’s comments were in response to a fan that asked about ICW content being marked as expiring on the WWE Network. Since then, ICW confirmed that its contract did expire and shared plans to broadcast unaired programming until its new home is revealed.
