shefinds

The Anti-Aging Serum Every Woman Over 40 Should Try This Winter To Make Sagging Skin ‘Snap Back’

Fine lines and wrinkles come naturally with aging. Sagging skin is another byproduct of the passing years’ effect on your complexion. A great way to tackle sagging skin, especially in the winter, are serums. Serums are used for a number of different purposes but are generally used to reduce blemishes and brighten the skin. One serum that dermatologists highly recommend for skin-tightening sagging skin is retinol. To learn more about retinol, we spoke with a skincare expert, Dr. Ailynne Marie Vergara-Wijangco, a clinical dermatologist and researcher with ThankYourSkin. She said retinol increases skin cell and collagen production which is what gives skin a plump, youthful appearance.
AOL Corp

'The crepey skin on my 53-year-old arms is gone': Grab this anti-aging superstar for $12

It's a fact of life: As time goes by, your skin will gain laxity and start to wrinkle. Yes, aging is a privilege, but aging skin doesn't have to be part of the pleasure. A healthy, hydrated lifestyle combined with the right products that bring the anti-aging action can be a recipe for getting older gracefully. There's an Amazon superstar — Gold Bond Age Renew Crepe Corrector Body Lotion — that has all the ingredients you need to fix crinkly, crepey skin, and it's just $12.
sciencealert.com

Procrastinating Could Be a Sign of Serious Health Problems, Study Finds

University students have a lot of freedom but not much structure. This can be bad for habitual procrastinators. Studies have shown that at least half of university students procrastinate to a level that is potentially harmful to their education. But this may not be the only negative result of putting...
Allrecipes.com

Simply Orange Juice Is Under Fire but You're Blaming the Wrong Juice

The Simply Orange Juice Company is being sued for chemicals in its juice, but not the orange juice as has been reported by another news outlet. The Guardian reported that the lawsuit alleges Simply Orange contains unnatural ingredients. However, the lawsuit filed against The Coca-Cola Company and its brand The Simply Orange Juice Company actually alleges that the Simply Tropical juice is the one containing chemicals.
Dorothy Writes

Dangers Of Emotional Intimacy Outside Of A Defined Relationship

There are many dangers of emotional intimacy outside of a relationship. When two people are emotionally intimate, they share their deepest feelings and thoughts with each other. They may also share intimate physical contact. This type of intimacy can be very dangerous, especially if the two people are not in a relationship.
scitechdaily.com

Secrets to Aging Gracefully: Researchers Uncover Factors Linked to Optimal Aging

Findings underline the importance of a strength-based rather than a deficit-based focus on aging and older adults. What are the keys to “successful” or optimal aging? A new study followed more than 7,000 middle-aged and older Canadians for approximately three years to identify the factors linked to well-being as we age.
Medical News Today

Which foods may help to prevent stroke?

A stroke occurs when a blood clot or ruptured blood vessel cuts the blood supply to a person’s brain. A person may be able to lower their risk of stroke by eating a healthy and balanced diet. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), stroke is the. cause of...
Futurity

Doctors’ emotions can lead to useless end-of-life care

A new behavioral model explains a long-standing health care mystery: Why do so many terminally ill patients undergo intense last-ditch end-of-life treatments with little chance of meaningful life extension?. Surveys repeatedly indicate that nearly all people would rather die peacefully at home, yet painful, long-shot treatments remain common, and efforts...
The Independent

New checklist developed to help people reduce dementia risk

People can take 12 steps to reduce their risk of getting dementia, according to a new brain health checker.The vast majority of people are not doing enough to ward off dementia in later life, according to Alzheimer’s Research UK.The charity said it wanted to empower people to make choices to help reduce their odds of developing dementia, saying that dementia is the “most feared consequence of ageing”.Some 40% of dementias are thought to be linked to lifestyle factors, which can be modified to reduce a person’s risk.Dementia is now the most feared consequence of ageing so people are wanting to...
NPR

The Key To Happiness, According To A Decades-Long Study

If you could change one thing in your life to become a happier person — like your income, a job, your relationships or your health — what would make the biggest difference?. That's the question Harvard psychiatrist Dr. Robert Waldinger has been attempting to answer through decades of...
outsidetheboxmom.com

Simple Ways to Help Your Aging Parents

Knowing how to help them best can be challenging as your parents get older. Here are some simple ways to make their lives easier and give them the support they need. From helping around the house to staying in touch, these tips will go a long way in showing your aging parents that you care.

