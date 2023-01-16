Read full article on original website
MySanAntonio
Scholz sees Germany riding out war in Ukraine without recession
Chancellor Olaf Scholz said he's sure Germany will avoid a recession this year, offering reassurance for Europe's largest economy as it faces down Russia's energy squeeze. Germany is getting through the winter energy crunch in better shape than feared just a few weeks ago, and Scholz said that diversifying gas supplies has been critical in helping to keep the economy going.
studyfinds.org
If a nuclear bomb goes off, scientists say take shelter here immediately
WASHINGTON — If nuclear war breaks out, people should immediately take shelter in the corners of concrete buildings to have the best chance of survival. According to a team from Cyprus, it’s better than cowering in corridors or near windows and doors. “People should stay away from these...
Trump Stuns the Nation by Threatening DeSantis Directly
Photo byPhoto 171068188 / Trump © Matthew Bills | Dreamstime.com. Former President Donald Trump has a new mortal enemy. Trump directly warned Florida Governor Ron DeSantis against his potential presidential run in 2024 on a conservative podcast, "The Water Cooler,"
Wagner Fighter Reveals What Made Him Flee His Unit: 'Shocked to the Core'
Ex-Wagner Commander Andrei Medvedev, who fled to Norway, said he fears for his life.
Ukraine's Newest Weapon Should Worry Russia's Navy, Air Force: Ex-General
"Life is about to start getting very uncomfortable" for Putin's military due to a small, precise bomb, Retired Lt. General Ben Hodges said.
Russia's New Regiment Sounds Warning to Finland
Russia's defense minister also announced the creation of three new motorized rifle divisions and two air assault divisions, as well as two new military districts, Moscow and Leningrad.
MySanAntonio
Treasury begins special measures to avoid breaching U.S. debt limit
The Treasury Department is beginning the use of special measures to avoid a U.S. payments default, after the federal debt limit was reached Thursday. The department is tapping the financial resources of two government-run funds for retirees, in a move that will give the Treasury scope to keep making federal payments while it's unable to boost the overall level of debt.
MySanAntonio
Fed's Powell tests positive for COVID, has 'mild' symptoms
WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell tested positive Wednesday for COVID-19 and is experiencing “mild symptoms," the Federal Reserve announced. Powell, 69, is “up to date” with all COVID vaccines and boosters, the Fed said, and is working from home. “Following Centers for Disease...
MySanAntonio
UN's top woman in Afghanistan for talks on Taliban crackdown
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The highest-ranking woman in the United Nations arrived in Kabul on Tuesday at the head of a delegation promoting the rights of women and girls, a response to the recent crackdown by Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers. Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed, a former Nigerian Cabinet minister...
MySanAntonio
Wall Street kept hiring throughout 2022 despite expense woes
The biggest U.S. banks boosted their head counts last year, even as some Wall Street firms cut positions to rein in expenses and rework their operations. JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley all bumped up staffing levels between the fourth quarter of 2021 and the end of last year. Citigroup's increase was the biggest, with 17,000 employees added last year.
MySanAntonio
US fines Virgin Atlantic $1 million for flights over Iraq
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Transportation Department has fined British airline Virgin Atlantic up to $1.05 million for flying over restricted airspace in Iraq while operating flights in a partnership with Delta Air Lines. The federal agency said the flights occurred between September 2020 and September 2021 while the...
MySanAntonio
Fed's beige book says U.S. price growth seen moderating in 2023
Growth in U.S. prices is expected to ease in the year ahead, contacts surveyed in the Federal Reserve's latest beige book said. "Selling prices increased at a modest or moderate pace in most districts, though many said that the pace of increases had slowed from that of recent reporting periods," the Fed said Wednesday in the report, published two weeks before each meeting of the policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee. "On balance, contacts across districts said they expected future price growth to moderate further in the year ahead."
MySanAntonio
Tesla is on both offense and defense in its first-ever price war
There are several ways to look at Tesla's deep price cuts in the United States and Europe, on the heels of two rounds of reductions in the span of 10 weeks in China. For the glass-half-empty crowd, it's clear that the carmaker was struggling to drum up orders. The company produced over 34,000 more vehicles than it delivered in the fourth quarter - not a catastrophic difference but part of an un-Tesla-like trend. After all, chief executive Elon Musk told investors in October that the company expected to sell every car it could make, "for as far in the future as we can see."
MySanAntonio
US Government Asks Court to Reverse Mask Mandate Ban on Planes
I’ll never forget the first flight I took following the order to ban mask mandates on transportation. I’d become so accustomed to masking that it wasn’t until four hours into the flight that I first realized that I was one of the only passengers for as far as I could see still wearing one (in my defense, it was a redeye…it was dark, and I was tired). After more than a year of navigating rules and regulations, all of which included masking, it felt almost dystopian to suddenly not be required to. But an April 2021 ruling by a Florida district court judge had declared the government order requiring masks on public transportation and at airports unlawful, and that was that.
MySanAntonio
Covid savages Chinese pork demand and clouds long-term outlook
'Tis the season in China when whole hams and cured sausages should be flying off the shelves as households prepare for the Lunar New Year, the biggest festival in the nation's calendar. But as hundreds of millions of people grapple with an unprecedented coronavirus outbreak, the country's fondness for the...
MySanAntonio
Mega miners are hunting for deals after years on the sidelines
In the rush of the 2000s commodities boom, the world's biggest miners earned a reputation as swashbuckling dealmakers, taking on rivals in an onslaught of hostile offers, massive mergers and vicious bidding wars. Then it all fell apart. A series of disastrous transactions meant balance sheets got shredded, bosses got...
MySanAntonio
U.S. retail sales slide by most in a year in broad-based decline
U.S. retail sales fell in December by the most in a year, suggesting consumers are losing some of the resilience that's kept the economy growing in the face of rapid inflation and steep Federal Reserve interest-rate hikes. The value of overall retail purchases decreased 1.1% in December after a downwardly...
MySanAntonio
Business Highlights: Musk trial starts; Microsoft layoffs
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Elon Musk was alternately depicted in a San Francisco courtroom as a liar who callously jeopardized the savings of “regular people” or a well-intentioned visionary. Those descriptions emerged Wednesday in opening statements at a trial focused on a Tesla buyout that never happened. Lawyers on opposing sides drew the starkly different portraits of Musk for the nine-person jury that will hear the three-week trial. The case is focused on two August 2018 tweets that the billionaire posted on the Twitter service that he now owns. The tweets indicated that Musk had lined up the financing to take Tesla private at a time when the automaker’s stock was slumping amid production problems.
