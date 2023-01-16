Read full article on original website
90s R&B Singer Jaguar Wright Details How JAY-Z Used Popular Rapper as ‘Illuminati Sacrifice’
Jaguar Wright, the neo soul singer who rose to fame after JAY-Z featured her in his 2001 MTV Unplugged performance, has come out with shocking claims about the Brooklyn rapper. In a six-minute video that surfaced online Thursday, the Philly singer and songwriter claims that JAY-Z had another rapper, Big...
Kodak Black Blasts Jay-Z And Megan Thee Stallion Over Tory Lanez Conviction
Kodak Black is not happy about Tory Lanez being found guilty on all three charges in the Megan Thee Stallion shooting trial. The 25-year-old had some incendiary words for both the Grammy winner and Jay-Z, whom many people have intimated has some involvement in the jury’s decision. “This sh*t ain’t right homie,” the “Super Gremlin” rapper said. “Tory Lanez a good ni**a, bruh. If I had come out and done some sh*t and this sh*t f**king with my Christmas Eve, homie, ni**as ain’t finna talk about that, ni**as finna act like this sh*t ain’t even happen.”More from VIBE.comNicci Gilbert Takes Down...
Gunna Gets Dissed By Lil Durk As Lil Baby & Meek Mill Add To Post-Plea Deal Woes
Gunna has seemingly been dissed by Lil Durk, with Lil Baby and Meek Mill also turning their backs on him based on their social media activity. Durk took to Instagram over the weekend to share a new song snippet on which he appeared to take shots at Gunna for taking a plea deal in the sweeping RICO case against his and Young Thug’s Young Slime Life (YSL) collective.
A 'Love & Hip Hop' Couple Has Allegedly Separated
Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta is gearing up for another season and per Media Take Out, there is going to be a major plot twist with the love lives of several of its cast members. After a rough season of marital strife, Bambi and Scrappy have called it quits, according to the report. Last season chronicled Scrappy's personal journey to healing his childhood traumas, specifically as it relates to his overbearing mother, Momma Dee, and how she infiltrates their marriage. Scrappy and Bambi, who have three children together, have reportedly stopped following each other on Instagram, and have deleted all of their shared pictures together on each other's pages. There were talks of divorce for some time, but by the end of the season, it seemed they were doing better. But MTO reports things have since gone downhill.
50 Cent Makes Rare Public Appearance With Girlfriend Cuban Link, 25, At ‘BMF’ Premiere
50 Cent and his girlfriend Jamira “Cuban Link” Haines are going strong! The couple stepped out on January 5 for the season 2 premiere of 50 Cent’s Starz series BMF. The rapper, 47, and his gorgeous partner, 25, walked the red carpet at the TCL Chinese Theatre in fancy black outfits. They were super lovey-dovey with each other as they modeled their looks for the cameras.
Thicker Than Oxtail Gravy: SZA Shows Off Her Colossal ‘Ctrl’ Cakes, BBLows Up The Gram
Twitter reacts to SZA showing off her massive booty meats that she admitted to getting enhanced on her chart-topping 'SOS' album
Megan Thee Stallion’s Boyfriend Pardison ‘Pardi’ Fontaine Speaks Out In Support Of Women Ahead Of A Verdict In Tory Lanez Trial
Megan The Stallion's boyfriend Pardi speaks out ahead of the verdict in the Tory Lanez trial and gives encouragement to women who suffered injustices.
Juelz Santana’s Wife Kimbella Reveals Couple Have Called It Quits
Juelz Santana and his wife, model Kimbella Vanderhee, have decided to call it quits. The former Love & Hip Hop: New York star revealed the news in a series of social media posts on Wednesday (December 29). In a photo from Miami Beach, Kimbella captioned it: “Next chapter … S I N G L E.” She then took it to her Instagram Stories to elaborate further.
Lil Wayne, Birdman, T.I., Future among notable potential witnesses who could be called in YSL trial
Prominent names in the rap and hip-hop community could be called in a trial against defendants in the Young Slime Life case. The trial is scheduled to begin next week for 14 defendants facing charges in the RICO case, including Jeffrey Williams, a.k.a. Young Thug. On Tuesday, WSB′s Michael Seiden...
Yo Gotti And Angela Simmons Take Their Relationship Courtside In First Public Outing
Yo Gotti and Angela Simmons have made their public debut as a couple in the rapper’s hometown after confirming their relationship on Instagram. The pair was spotted courtside during the Memphis Grizzlies game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday night (Jan 18). Photos of the new romance were shared by Simmons on her Instagram page with the caption “Long as I’m next to you.” She finished the upload with a red heart emoji. More from VIBE.comA$AP Rocky And Rihanna Share A Ghetto Love Tale In “D.M.B.” Music VideoStorm Reid and "Super Sweet" Shedeur Sanders Make Red Carpet Debut As A CoupleLori...
Famed Rapper Reportedly Missing
Famed rapper Theophilus London, who has had collaborations with the likes of Kanye "Ye" West, is reportedly missing, according to London's representatives. London, originally from Trinidad and Tobago, has reportedly not been heard from since July, with friends and family growing more concerned by the lack of communication. His family filed a missing persons report with the Los Angeles Police Department earlier this week, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Adult Film Star Lisa Ann Hits Basketball Court After Her Workout, Shows Off Her Jumper
Adult film star Lisa Ann is not only a huge fan of the NBA and NFL, (hmmm...I have no idea how I know that)...but she also partakes in them after a workout... Early morning shoot around to complete 3 full hours of training today. 1 hour cardio- 1 hour weights - 30 minutes of shooting hoops & 30 minutes of hot yoga in the sauna.
Angela Simmons And Yo Gotti Display Sexy PDA And Their Chemistry Has Us Swooning: ‘You Are All I Need And More’
Angela Simmons and Yo Gotti are in love! The couple made their relationship ‘IG Official’ with stylish snapshots of themselves dressed to the nines. Keep scrolling to see how the lovebirds rang in the New Year with coordinated fashions and plenty of PDA!. “You are all I need...
Tamar Braxton Has More to Say After Calling Out RHOA Star & Her Husband
Kandi Burruss made some controversial accusations about Carlos King. Tamar Braxton is no stranger to grabbing people’s attention with her social media actions. And although she walked away from reality television because she thought it had become too negative, life away from “Braxton Family Values” hasn’t made life drama free for Tamar. She’s still having a lot of ups and downs in her friendships. Months ago, it was alleged that she is no longer on good terms with NeNe Leakes. Despite defending NeNe against backlash surrounding her current romance, it was alleged that NeNe double-crossed Tamar. And she allegedly did so by trying to hook up her girlfriend with a man she already hooked Tamar up with. Although Tamar didn’t confirm the gossip, she didn’t deny it on Twitter. So some of her fans think it’s some truth to the rumor.
Angela Simmons Says She’s ‘Happier Than I Ever Been’ After Confirming Yo Gotti Relationship
Angela Simmons took a moment to celebrate her relationship with Yo Gotti, proclaiming her happiness a few days after the couple announced they were officially together on Instagram. Simmons and the CMG rap mogul confirmed their rumored partnership with a romantic New Year’s Eve photoshoot, and the daughter of Run-DMC’s...
Jermaine Dupri explains why he’s hasn’t worked with hip-hop artists recently
Jermaine Dupri has been in the music industry for a long time, and he’s made some classic hits that still get played to this day. Hip-hop has changed over the years, and Dupri had a few things to say about the current state of the genre in a recent interview with Vibe.
Lil Nas Who Was Once ‘Pregnant’ Revealed That He Has Baby, and Fans Cannot Hold Their Reactions
Lil Nas has had the internet discussing his pregnancy again. The 23-year-old rapper is known for being expressive, even doing antics that keep his fans surprised and entertained. Back in 2019, the singer came out of the closet about being gay with his song C7osure. But like many gay people, he too likely thought about the idea of having a baby of his own.
Ice-T and Coco Austin Defend Daughter Chanel, 7, After Backlash on Playful Twerking Video
Ice-T and Coco Austin have often responded to criticism of their parenting decisions with 7-year-old daughter Chanel Coco Austin and Ice-T are defending their daughter and themselves against critics of their parenting. On Tuesday, the model shared a video on Instagram of her family doing TikTok dances in Christmas pajamas together. In one video, 7-year-old daughter Chanel jumps in and starts dancing, twerking in her best imitation of Tina Belcher from Bob's Burgers. "Gotta love family time! The adults in our family were doing a TikTok and Chanel runs out in...
Angela Simmons Gushes Over New Relationship With Yo Gotti
Years after exposing his crush on Angela Simmons in 2016 smash “Down In The DM,” Memphis rapper Yo Gotti has locked it down with the beauty, going Instagram official with the reality star over the holiday weekend. Simmons, 35, is now gushing over her persistent suitor, 41, taking to her Instagram stories Monday to share that she is “Happier than I’ve ever been” before adding a double-heart emoji. More from VIBE.comGloRilla Says She's Made No Money From "F.N.F. (Let's Go)"Mozzy Throws Epic House Party For "In My Face" Featuring Saweetie, 2 Chainz And YGMan Arrested After Threatening Mass Shooting At Yo...
Cardi B ‘Didn’t Want’ Marriage Counseling, But Offset Fought For Their Family
Cardi B and Offset have been headed for splitsville more than once, but Offset wasn't going to let his wife go easily.
