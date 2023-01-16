ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

thesource.com

Kim Kardashian Reportedly ‘Hates’ Kanye West’s New Wife Bianca Censori

Kanye West is once again a married man. The superstar rapper and designer reportedly wed Yeezy architectural designer Bianca Censori in a private ceremony. Following the news of the new marriage, Kanye’s ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, reportedly “hates” Bianca. A source stated, “She’s pretty. and Kim hates pretty...
wegotthiscovered.com

What is Kanye West’s net worth going into 2023?

Formerly a multibillionaire, Ye‘s earnings have nosedived in concurrence with his reputation. He’s still one of the world’s richest musicians, but his rash of antisemitic comments have cut his net worth by roughly three-quarters. If he continues his poisonous rhetoric and continues to be punished by civil society, his valuation will likely fall even farther. Here’s what Ye’s net worth looks like as we approach 2023.
Life and Style Weekly

Bianca Censori Is the Head of Architecture for Kanye West’s Yeezy Brand: Meet His New Rumored Wife

Who did Kanye “Ye” West marry? The “Jesus Walks” rapper reportedly tied the knot with his new rumored wife, a woman named Bianca Censori, in early January 2023. Naturally, fans of both Ye and the Kardashian-Jenners are curious about the lady who apparently stole the Grammy Award winner’s heart following his messy divorce from former spouse Kim Kardashian.  Keep reading...
HollywoodLife

50 Cent Makes Rare Public Appearance With Girlfriend Cuban Link, 25, At ‘BMF’ Premiere

50 Cent and his girlfriend Jamira “Cuban Link” Haines are going strong! The couple stepped out on January 5 for the season 2 premiere of 50 Cent’s Starz series BMF. The rapper, 47, and his gorgeous partner, 25, walked the red carpet at the TCL Chinese Theatre in fancy black outfits. They were super lovey-dovey with each other as they modeled their looks for the cameras.
The Independent

Kanye West: Former business manager says rapper is ‘missing’ after failing to locate him for lawsuit

Kanye West’s former business manager considers the rapper “missing”, as he’s apparently been unable to locate him for several weeks.Thomas St John was the “Gold Digger” musician’s senior financial advisor for 18 months but is now said to be suing him over lack of payment.In court papers filed on Monday 19 December, Thomas sought more time to serve the lawsuit papers to West, as he’s been unable to locate the rapper.West, also known as Ye, is named as the defendant on the court documents, alongside Yeezy LLC.According to the papers, obtained by The US Sun, Thomas is seeking an...
OK! Magazine

Kim Kardashian Posts Cryptic Quotes After Kanye West Marries Yeezy Designer

Sending a message? While all eyes are back on Kanye West following news of his secret ceremony with Yeezy Designer Bianca Censori, his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, seemed to hint at how she's been doing."Just remember, the black sheep usually turns into the goat," read the first post to her Instagram Story. "Keep doing you."The second post read, "People who want to see you win, will help you win. Remember that."KIM KARDASHIAN LOOKS UNBOTHERED AS SHE DONS SKIMPY BATHING SUIT IN SAUNA AFTER EX KANYE WEST SPOTTED WITH NEW WOMAN — PICSThe Kardashians star appears to only be looking ahead after...
Black Enterprise

Counting Sheep: A$AP Rocky Catches Rihanna’s Manager Sleeping While Couple Dined Out

Rihanna’s manager had a long night on Tuesday when the pop superstar attended the Golden Globes and dined the night away with boyfriend A$AP Rocky. After attending the 80th annual Golden Globes, Rihanna and Rocky, real name Rakim Mayers, decided to enjoy a post-award show dinner, TMZ reported. With a little time off the clock, Rih Rih’s manager and Roc Nation exec, Jay Brown, decided to catch a few Z’s before the happy couple finished their meals.
People

Cardi B Appears in N.Y.C. Court as She's Given Deadline Extension to Finish Community Service

The rapper was required to complete 15 days of community service as part of a plea deal, and now has until March 1 to do so Cardi B has been given an extra month and a half to complete the community service she was given as part of a plea deal stemming from a 2018 strip club brawl in Queens, New York. The "Wap" rapper, 30, was photographed on Tuesday in Queens County Criminal Court, where she was given until March 1 to complete her required 15 days of community service. "Personally and...
QUEENS, NY
hotnewhiphop.com

50 Cent Speak On Kanye: “He Stepped On A Landmine”

Fif questioned what Ye’s goal and purpose was with his anti-Semitic, White Lives Matter rhetoric. We’re closing out the week with a bang, thanks to Kanye West. This morning (January 13), rumors surfaced that West had remarried, setting social media on fire. The rapper reportedly wed Yeezy architect Bianca Censori, the woman he was recently seen with in Beverly Hills. While details regarding this rumored marriage continue to take over timelines, a clip of 50 Cent on Big Boy’s Neighborhood has also stolen attention.
UTAH STATE
HipHopDX.com

Boosie Badazz Wants Pardon From Louisiana Governor Following Meek Mill News

Boosie Badazz has made it clear he wants a pardon from the state of Louisiana a day after congratulating Meek Mill for getting one himself. On Sunday (January 15), Boosie took to his Twitter to ask the state to pardon him for all his past legal issues. The Louisiana native kept his request fairly simple and asked for a pardon.
LOUISIANA STATE
HipHopDX.com

Kanye West Reportedly Marries Yeezy Architect In Private Wedding Ceremony

Kanye West has reportedly married an architect for Yeezy just months after his divorce from Kim Kardashian. According to TMZ, Ye and architectural designer Bianca Censori — who has worked at his company for several years — recently commemorated their love at a private ceremony. Despite having tied...
HollywoodLife

Kanye West Eats With Mystery Woman As He’s Photographed For 1st Time In Weeks

Kanye West, 45, was seen with a mystery woman on January 9, marking the first time the rapper appeared in public in weeks. Ye and the blonde woman were pictured chatting it up while enjoying a meal inside the Waldorf Astoria in Beverly Hills. TMZ reported that the duo “seemed quite comfortable together,” fueling speculation that this still-unidentified woman is Kanye’s new romantic companion.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
HipHopDX.com

Lil Reese Has Been Released From Prison

Lil Reese has been released from a Houston-area prison where he’s been held for the last seven months stemming from an assault case, HipHopDX has confirmed. According to the Harris County Sherriff’s Office’s online records, the Chicago rapper (real name Tavares Taylor) was released on Thursday (January 12) following a pre-trial hearing the day before that saw at least one of the charges against him dismissed.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

