ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goshen, CA

Baby, teen mother among 6 killed in "targeted" attack on California family

By CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zHqRT_0kGYQUDx00

Six people — including a 17-year-old mother and her 6-month-old baby — were killed in a shooting early Monday at a home in central California, and authorities are searching for at least two suspects, sheriff's officials said. Deputies responded around 3:30 a.m. to reports of multiple shots fired at the residence in unincorporated Goshen, just east of Visalia, the Tulare County Sheriff's Office said. Officers responded within seven minutes of the 911 call, officials said.

"Actually the report was that an active shooter was in the area because of the number of shots that were being fired," Sheriff Mike Boudreaux told reporters.

Six people were killed in a shooting early Monday at a home in California, the Tulare County Sheriff's Office said. Tulare County Sheriff's Office

Deputies found two victims dead in the street and a third person fatally shot in the doorway of the residence, Boudreaux said.

Three more victims were found inside the home, including a man who was still alive but later died at a hospital, he said.

The sheriff said investigators are searching for at least two suspects. They believe there is a gang connection to the killings. The sheriff's office conducted a narcotics-related search at the residence last week, Boudreaux said.

"We also believe this was not a random act of violence. We believe this was a targeted family," he said.

Two of the victims, the young mother and her child, were shot in the head, the sheriff said.

Samuel Pina said Monday that his teenage granddaughter, Alissa Parraz, and her baby, Nycholas Nolan Parraz, were among those killed.

"I can't wrap my head around what kind of monster would do this," he told The Associated Press.

Pina said Parraz and her baby were living with her father's side of the family in Goshen, and that her dad's uncle, her dad's cousin, and her grandmother and great-grandmother were also killed.

He said the family is in shock.

"It comes in big waves," he said.

The sheriff's office said its crime lab, forensics unit, homicide detectives and gang detectives were on scene investigating.

Goshen is a semi-rural community of about 3,000 residents 35 miles southeast of Fresno in the agricultural San Joaquin Valley.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Northville Herald

Black Teenager’s body spotted hanging on a tree outside an Elementary School—Evidences Suggests no Foul Play

The dead body of a black teen was spotted hanging on a tree in the outdoors of Ehrhardt Elementary School located in Houston, Texas. The deceased body was found in the parking lot of the Ehrhardt Elementary School according to the Sheriff’s Office of Harris County.Harris County’s Sheriff, however does not “smell anything fishy” based on the evidences and believes the reason for death can merely be a suicide.
HOUSTON, TX
Westland Daily

A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrested.

The FBI has apprehended a father wanted in connection with the 2008 murders of his two teenage daughters after he spent 12 years on the run. Yaser Abdel Said, 63, was peacefully taken into custody by agents on Wednesday in Justin, Texas, according to an FBI statement. His daughters, Lewisville High School students Sarah Yaser Said, 17, and Amina Yaser Said, 18, had died, and he had been sought for capital murder.
JUSTIN, TX
People

Father Who Allegedly Drove Tesla Off Calif. Cliff with Wife and 2 Kids Inside Is a Doctor

Dharmesh A. Patel, 40, was arrested after Monday's crash and charged with attempted murder and child abuse The man accused of purposefully driving his Tesla off a California cliff on Monday is a radiologist, and the passengers in the crashed vehicle were his wife and two children, multiple outlets report. Dharmesh A. Patel's bio on the U.S. News and World Report website says that Patel works as a radiologist in Mission Hills, California, and is "affiliated with Providence Holy Cross Medical Center." "He received his medical degree from Wayne State University School...
MISSION HILLS, CA
New York Post

Texas mechanic ‘ambushed’ and executed over $500 repair bill: family

A married dad of two and mechanic from Houston was ambushed, chased and shot dead execution-style just two days before Christmas over a dispute with a client about a $500 repair bill, according to the victim’s family. Luis Manuel Casillas, 29, was found fatally shot in the 7600 block of North Freeway in Houston on Friday afternoon, news station ABC13 reported. Sandy Casillas, Manuel’s sister, told the outlet that she learned from witnesses that her brother had gotten into an argument with a customer whose truck he had repaired. The customer, who has not been named, showed up at Casillas’ body shop accompanied...
HOUSTON, TX
toofab.com

FBI Releases Letter from Missing 11-Year-Old Girl's 'Devastated and Absolutely Heartbroken' Family Pleading for Help

Madalina Cojocari's parents have already been arrested in her disappearance, after they failed to report her missing for weeks. As the ongoing search for 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari continues, authorities have released a "personal, handwritten message" from the child's "extended family," pleading with the public for help and thanking everyone for all they've done so far.
CORNELIUS, NC
Blavity

Two Black Women Took Matters Into Their Hands And Found A Missing Infant And His Kidnapper In Indianapolis

The story of missing 5-month-old twins Kyair and Kason Thomas made national headlines following their kidnapping early last week. Despite finding Kyair early Tuesday, it wasn’t until Thursday that the IndyStar reported the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department found Kason inside his mother’s vehicle in a Papa Johns parking lot over 175 miles from his home in Columbus, Ohio.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Law & Crime

‘A Twisted Sense of Punishment’: Maine Mom Who Viciously Beat 3-Year-Old Son to Death Will Spend Decades Behind Bars

A 36-year-old mother in Maine will spend several decades behind bars for the horrific murder of her 3-year-old son. Superior Justice Robert Murray on Tuesday sentenced Jessica Trefethen, also known as Jessica Williams, to 47 years in prison for the depraved indifference murder of young Maddox Williams, authorities confirmed to Law&Crime.
WALDO COUNTY, ME
blavity.com

Man Gets Hit By Car After Shooting And Killing A Wife And Mother Of 2 In North Carolina

A man who shot and killed a woman in North Carolina during the early hours of New Year’s Day was hit by a car soon after. The Charlotte Observer reports Vashon Juan Sigler, 48, has been in police custody since Jan. 1 for the murder of Yvette Walker, 32. According to a news release from the Greensboro Police Department on Jan. 10, he was charged with first-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a felon and discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle.
GREENSBORO, NC
Northville Herald

After being shot in the face inside a Pompano Beach hotel room, a 17-year-old girl passes away

A gunman shot into the motel window where a twin girl, 17, and her family were staying. She was a student at Coconut Creek High School. On Wednesday, just before 2 a.m., deputies from the Broward Sheriff's Office were summoned to Room 123 at the Travelodge By Wyndham motel on Northwest 31st Ave. They discovered Alisa Espaillat there, unconscious with gunshot wounds to her right shoulder and left cheek.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
People

'Sweet, Giving' Teen Is Found Dead by Dumpster in Suspected Homicide, and Family Pleads for Answers

The body of 16-year-old Tayanna Manuel was found on Dec. 26 in Denver The death of a teenage girl, whose body was found near an apartment-complex dumpster the day after Christmas, is being investigated by authorities in Colorado as a suspected homicide as her family looks for answers. The grim discovery was made the morning of Dec. 26 in Denver, Colo.'s Gateway-Green Valley Ranch neighborhood, according to a tweet from the Denver Police Department. The victim was identified by family and police as 16-year-old Tayanna Manuel. The girl's mother...
DENVER, CO
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
115K+
Followers
27K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://www.cbsnews.com/minnesota/

Comments / 0

Community Policy