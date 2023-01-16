ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USC football: Wide receiver Jordan Addison officially enters NFL Draft

By Connor Morrissette
AllTrojans
 3 days ago

Addison led USC with 59 catches for 875 yards and eight touchdowns this past season

USC wide receiver Jordan Addison has officially entered the 2023 NFL Draft, he announced on social media Monday.

"To all my Pitt boys and my West coast men thank you for making this journey memorable forever. See you on Sundays," he wrote in an Instagram post .

Addison led USC with 59 catches for 875 yards and eight touchdowns this past season. As a sophomore at Pitt, Addison won the Biletnikoff Award, presented annually to the most outstanding receiver in college football. He caught a school record 100 passes for 1,593 yards and 17 touchdowns in 2021 prior to transferring to USC.

Addison is a consensus first-round NFL Draft prospect. SI released a mock draft on Sunday that predicts Addison will be picked by the Jacksonville Jaguars at No. 21 overall. In that mock draft, Addison was the third wide receiver selected.

Even with the departure of Addison, USC's receiving corps should still be very strong next season. Brenden Rice, Kyron Hudson, Mario Williams, Tahj Washington and Michael Jackson III are all set to return. The Trojans also added University of Arizona transfer Dorian Singer in the transfer portal. Singer made 66 catches for 1,105 yards and six touchdowns for the Wildcats last season. Highly touted true freshmen receivers Zachariah Branch and Makai Lemon will also compete for playing time.

In last year's NFL Draft, USC wide receiver Drake London was selected in the first round with the No. 8 pick. If Addison is selected in the first round this year, that would give USC back-to-back first-round wide receivers for the first time since 1993-94 when Curtis Conway and Johnnie Morton were selected.

