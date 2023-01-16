ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Critics Choice Awards: ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ takes home 5 awards

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 3 days ago
As the award season inches closer to the Academy Awards, the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards were handed out Sunday night.

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” was once again the big winner Sunday, taking home five awards, including the Critic’s Choice awards for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Supporting Actor, Best Original Screenplay and Best Editing.

It had been nominated for 14 awards, according to Deadline.

The awards were chosen by the Critics Choice Association, which is made up of 500 broadcast, radio and online critics, as well as journalists, mostly based in the U.S., according to The Hollywood Reporter.

As for Best Actor, a tearful Brendan Fraser accepted the award for his role in “The Whale” where he plays a housebound teacher who is morbidly obese as he tries to connect with his teen daughter.

Fraser thanked the film’s director Darren Aronofsky for casting him in the role.

“I was in the wilderness and I probably should have left a trail of breadcrumbs, but you found me,” “The Mummy” star said. He beat “Elvis” star Austin Butler, who won the Best Actor Award at the Golden Globes last week, USA Today reported.

Best Supporting Actress in a comedy television series winner, Sheryl Lee Ralph, remembered the encouragement legendary actor Sidney Poitier gave her.

“Every back break, every no, every rejection in an industry that, when I was 19 years old, was quick to tell me there was no place for me,” Ralph said, according to USA Today. “Sidney Poitier looked at me and said, ‘You’re a damn good actress.’”

Ralph took home the award for her role in “Abbott Elementary.”

Niecy Nash-Betts, who took home the Best Supporting Actress in a limited series award, said people wanted her to stay in the comedic roles that she had become known for.

“I saw myself doing drama. The industry was kind, but they said, ‘Stay in your comedy lane,’” Nash-Betts said, according to USA Today. “Sometimes people want to leave you where they meet you. I did what I normally do: cry.”

Even her mother didn’t think she could do it at first, but helped Nash- Betts achieve her dream.

“I said, ‘Momma, don’t you think I’m a good dramatic actress?’” Nash-Betts said. “And she said, ‘Girl, I don’t.’ She said, ‘But you can be! You can find the best acting class in this town and I will work overtime to pay for it.’”

Jeff Bridges also remembered his parents, honoring his late father, iconic actor Lloyd Bridges while receiving the lifetime achievement award. The younger Bridges said his dad pushed him into acting.

“It’s my dad’s birthday today, January 15. I’m wearing his cufflinks. I wouldn’t be up here without my dad,” Bridges said. “He was so right. I’m so glad I listened to the old man!”

The award was presented by Jeff Bridges’ “The Big Lebowski” co-star John Goodman.

Janelle Monáe was presented with the SeeHer Award by Kate Hudson, Deadline reported.

See the complete list of winners below or visit the Critics Choice Awards website:

Film Categories:

  • BEST PICTURE - Everything Everywhere All at Once (A24)
  • BEST ACTOR - Brendan Fraser – The Whale (A24)
  • BEST ACTRESS - Cate Blanchett – Tár (Focus Features)
  • BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR - Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once (A24)
  • BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS - Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Disney Studios Motion Pictures)
  • BEST YOUNG ACTOR - Gabriel LaBelle – The Fabelmans (Universal Pictures)
  • BEST ACTING ENSEMBLE - Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (Netflix)
  • BEST DIRECTOR - Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once (A24)
  • BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY - Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once (A24)
  • BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY - Sarah Polley – Women Talking (United Artists Releasing)
  • BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY - Claudio Miranda – Top Gun: Maverick (Paramount Pictures)
  • BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN - Florencia Martin, Anthony Carlino – Babylon (Paramount Pictures)
  • BEST EDITING - Paul Rogers – Everything Everywhere All at Once (A24)
  • BEST COSTUME DESIGN - Ruth E. Carter – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Disney Studios Motion Pictures)
  • BEST HAIR AND MAKEUP - Elvis (Warner Bros. Pictures)
  • BEST VISUAL EFFECTS - Avatar: The Way of Water (20th Century Studios)
  • BEST COMEDY - Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (Netflix)
  • BEST ANIMATED FEATURE - Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio (Netflix)
  • BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM - RRR (Sarigama Cinemas)
  • BEST SONG - Naatu Naatu – RRR (Sarigama Cinemas)
  • BEST SCORE - Hildur Guðnadóttir – Tár (Focus Features)

Television categories:

  • BEST DRAMA SERIES - Better Call Saul (AMC)
  • BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES - Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul (AMC)
  • BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES - Zendaya – Euphoria (HBO Max)
  • BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES - Giancarlo Esposito – Better Call Saul (AMC)
  • BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES - Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus (HBO Max)
  • BEST COMEDY SERIES - Abbott Elementary (ABC)
  • BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES - Jeremy Allen White – The Bear (FX)
  • BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES - Jean Smart – Hacks (HBO Max)
  • BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES - Henry Winkler – Barry (HBO Max)
  • BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES - Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary (ABC)
  • BEST LIMITED SERIES - The Dropout (Hulu)
  • BEST MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION - Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (The Roku Channel)
  • BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION - Daniel Radcliffe – Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (The Roku Channel)
  • BEST ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION - Amanda Seyfried – The Dropout (Hulu)
  • BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION - Paul Walter Hauser – Black Bird (Apple TV+)
  • BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION - Niecy Nash-Betts – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Netflix)
  • BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE SERIES - Pachinko (Apple TV+)
  • BEST ANIMATED SERIES - Harley Quinn (HBO Max)
  • BEST TALK SHOW - Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO Max)
  • BEST COMEDY SPECIAL - Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special (Netflix)

