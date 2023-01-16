ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

USA Diario

More than 4 thousand Cuban children "collapse" Miami schools

Miami news media describe the situation of the student centers in the Florida county as a "crisis" and "collapse" due to the avalanche of minors who have arrived in South Florida from Cuba.
sflcn.com

The Bad Boys of Reggae Inner Circle and JaRIA Bring Reggae Month to South Florida

SOUTH FLORIDA – To celebrate Black History Month, the Bad Boys of Reggae Inner Circle and Jamaica Reggae Industry Association (JaRIA) are presenting Reggae Month Miami during the entire month of February. The goal of Reggae Month Miami is to bring awareness to the entire South Florida community. Reggae Month Miami will offer FREE live music, meet and greets with reggae performers, networking and a conference in South Florida. Reggae Month Miami will highlight Jamaican artists, business and entrepreneurs in Miami-Dade and Broward Counties.
Thrillist

The Absolute Best Tacos in Miami

If you had a taco in Miami and didn’t immediately go for drinks in its hidden, backroom speakeasy, did you even have a taco in Miami? Sometimes, the answer is yes, as our city is loaded with stand alone taquerias that do just fine without booze in the back. So, whether you’re up for a big night out, or just want flavorful meats stuffed into warm tortillas, nearly every part of our city has you covered. From South Beach sidewalks to gritty Little Havana holes in the wall, here are the best places to get a taco in Miami.
Miami New Times

Miami Man Injured by Falling Iguana During Outdoor Yoga Class

For 14 years, yoga instructor Anamargret Sanchez has taught a free community class at Legion Park in Miami's Upper Eastside neighborhood. It started with 20 people and grew over time, to the point where attendance can easily top 100 and regulars have braved hurricane watches and COVID-19 lockdowns to meet under the oak trees on Saturday mornings. Sanchez livestreams the sessions so those who can't make it in person can participate on Instagram.
secretmiami.com

This Rooftop Restaurant With Unmatched Views Of Biscayne Bay Is Now Open In Coconut Grove

A breathtaking new rooftop restaurant with stunning views of Miami and Biscayne Bay has popped up in the heart of Coconut Grove! Aptly named Level 6, the 4,000-square-foot restaurant and lounge lives atop Lebanese restaurant, Amal (on the sixth floor, can’t you tell?). It’s the vision of INK Entertainment Group, the team behind Byblos, Sofia Design District and Amal Miami, of course.
NBC Miami

Teacher Program at UM Helps Staff Miami-Dade Public Schools

A teacher shortage plaguing the nation and South Florida continues to spiral, as thousands of teacher vacancies are being reported across the state. The University of Miami is now collaborating with a non-profit to help get teachers back into the classroom. Achieve Miami is hoping the new Teacher Accelerator Program (TAP) is the answer.
miamitimesonline.com

Jazz in the Gardens announces lineup changes and additions

The star-studded lineup for Jazz in the Gardens was officially announced Jan. 17, with new artists added along with the original acts announced last December. Erykah Badu, Jodeci and Ari Lennox are headlining the two-day music festival at Hard Rock Stadium March 11-12. Sunday’s show will include an exceptionally soulful performance by Chandler Moore, Kierra “Kiki” Sheard and Pastor Mike Jr.
Click10.com

Miami police search for missing tourist from Atlanta

MIAMI – Miami police are searching for a 49-year-old tourist from Atlanta who hasn’t been seen since Wednesday. According to authorities, Gerald Smith was reported missing after last being seen in the downtown area wearing a black shirt and gray and black sweatpants. Police said Smith is 5...
