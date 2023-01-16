Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
More than 4 thousand Cuban children "collapse" Miami schoolsUSA DiarioMiami, FL
Florida's Coolest City, According to a Travel WebsiteL. CaneFlorida State
SOBEWFF in Hallandale Beach: Arabian Nights Themed Food & Groove and Celebrity Chef DinnerJudith MastersHallandale Beach, FL
Marlins and Twins Reportedly Discussing Major TradeOnlyHomersMiami, FL
4 Amazing Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Miami news media describe the situation of the student centers in the Florida county as a "crisis" and "collapse" due to the avalanche of minors who have arrived in South Florida from Cuba. Miami news media describe the situation of the student centers in the Florida county as a "crisis" and "collapse" due to the avalanche of minors who have arrived in South Florida from Cuba.
WSVN-TV
South Florida Motorsports announces new renovations to Miami International Autodrome
MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - New additions are coming to the Miami International Autodrome in Miami Gardens. South Florida Motorsports, the organizers of the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix, announced renovations to the stadium that will include a Paddock Club building and the creation of the F1 Team Village in the center of the Hard Rock Stadium’s football field.
sflcn.com
The Bad Boys of Reggae Inner Circle and JaRIA Bring Reggae Month to South Florida
SOUTH FLORIDA – To celebrate Black History Month, the Bad Boys of Reggae Inner Circle and Jamaica Reggae Industry Association (JaRIA) are presenting Reggae Month Miami during the entire month of February. The goal of Reggae Month Miami is to bring awareness to the entire South Florida community. Reggae Month Miami will offer FREE live music, meet and greets with reggae performers, networking and a conference in South Florida. Reggae Month Miami will highlight Jamaican artists, business and entrepreneurs in Miami-Dade and Broward Counties.
Thrillist
The Absolute Best Tacos in Miami
If you had a taco in Miami and didn’t immediately go for drinks in its hidden, backroom speakeasy, did you even have a taco in Miami? Sometimes, the answer is yes, as our city is loaded with stand alone taquerias that do just fine without booze in the back. So, whether you’re up for a big night out, or just want flavorful meats stuffed into warm tortillas, nearly every part of our city has you covered. From South Beach sidewalks to gritty Little Havana holes in the wall, here are the best places to get a taco in Miami.
Click10.com
Actress Jo Marie Payton serves as Miami’s MLK Day Parade grand marshal
MIAMI – Jo Marie Payton was a student at Carol City Senior High School in Miami-Dade County when she learned of Martin Luther King Jr.’s assassination on April 4, 1968, in Memphis, Tennessee. The actress and singer, who is best known for her roles as Harriette Baines Winslow...
wlrn.org
Sundial: From marching with Martin Luther King Jr. to preserving Miami's Black History
Dorothy Jenkins Fields had no idea how her life would change the day she went looking for books written by Black people about Black people. She was the first and the only Black faculty member at the all-white Myrtle Grove Middle School in 1974. She marched with Martin Luther King...
Miami New Times
Miami Man Injured by Falling Iguana During Outdoor Yoga Class
For 14 years, yoga instructor Anamargret Sanchez has taught a free community class at Legion Park in Miami's Upper Eastside neighborhood. It started with 20 people and grew over time, to the point where attendance can easily top 100 and regulars have braved hurricane watches and COVID-19 lockdowns to meet under the oak trees on Saturday mornings. Sanchez livestreams the sessions so those who can't make it in person can participate on Instagram.
Class of 2025 top prospect Armondo Blount transfers to Miami Central from Dillard
MIAMI, Fla.- Lightning has struck again down in South Florida when it comes to big time transfers taking place. Dillard defensive end Armondo Blount has transferred to the Class 2M state champion Miami Central Rockets, according to Rivals.com’s Frank Tucker. Blount is coming off a huge ...
Miami's 'Harlem of the South' tries to heal from highway scars with green spaces
Miami's Overtown neighborhood was once considered the "Harlem of the South" in the 1940s and 50s, but the interstate highway system split what was once a vibrant predominantly Black community. NBC News' Guad Venegas reports on a new $53 million investment to create green spaces under the highway, an area that was overlooked for decades. Jan. 17, 2023.
Fort Lauderdale, January 17 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 3 high school ⚽ games in Fort Lauderdale. The Immaculata-La Salle High School soccer team will have a game with Cardinal Gibbons High School on January 17, 2023, 12:30:00.
LOOK: South Florida Honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Today
There are multiple parades and celebrations throughout Miami-Dade and Broward Counties.
Florida's Coolest City, According to a Travel Website
If tourism is any indication, plenty of people believe that Florida has several "cool" cities that are worth visiting. Orlando, Tampa, St. Augustine, St. Petersburg, Naples, Panama City Beach, and Sarasota are all examples of Florida cities with high levels of tourism.
Click10.com
Brightline service resumes after being stopped between Miami, Palm Beach County
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – An operating issue suspended Brightline service between Miami and Palm Beach County during the Thursday morning commute, but service has since resumed between all South Florida stations, Brightline confirmed. According to Brightline, the issue occurred at the New River Bridge in Fort Lauderdale. Fort Lauderdale...
secretmiami.com
This Rooftop Restaurant With Unmatched Views Of Biscayne Bay Is Now Open In Coconut Grove
A breathtaking new rooftop restaurant with stunning views of Miami and Biscayne Bay has popped up in the heart of Coconut Grove! Aptly named Level 6, the 4,000-square-foot restaurant and lounge lives atop Lebanese restaurant, Amal (on the sixth floor, can’t you tell?). It’s the vision of INK Entertainment Group, the team behind Byblos, Sofia Design District and Amal Miami, of course.
WSVN-TV
South Florida set to celebrate MLK Day parade in Liberty City
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A community in Northwest Miami-Dade is gathering to celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day as they honor the civil rights icon and American hero. On the day the reverend would have turned 94, the 46th annual celebration of the iconic leader will take place...
'It felt like a dream,' female student says of winning homecoming king
A female Palm Beach County high school student and member of the LGBTQ community is celebrating her recent victory as homecoming king.
NBC Miami
Teacher Program at UM Helps Staff Miami-Dade Public Schools
A teacher shortage plaguing the nation and South Florida continues to spiral, as thousands of teacher vacancies are being reported across the state. The University of Miami is now collaborating with a non-profit to help get teachers back into the classroom. Achieve Miami is hoping the new Teacher Accelerator Program (TAP) is the answer.
miamitimesonline.com
Jazz in the Gardens announces lineup changes and additions
The star-studded lineup for Jazz in the Gardens was officially announced Jan. 17, with new artists added along with the original acts announced last December. Erykah Badu, Jodeci and Ari Lennox are headlining the two-day music festival at Hard Rock Stadium March 11-12. Sunday’s show will include an exceptionally soulful performance by Chandler Moore, Kierra “Kiki” Sheard and Pastor Mike Jr.
Click10.com
Miami police search for missing tourist from Atlanta
MIAMI – Miami police are searching for a 49-year-old tourist from Atlanta who hasn’t been seen since Wednesday. According to authorities, Gerald Smith was reported missing after last being seen in the downtown area wearing a black shirt and gray and black sweatpants. Police said Smith is 5...
Click10.com
Plan underway for public memorial dedicated to victims of Parkland school shooting
PARKLAND, Fla. – Valentine’s day next month will mark five years since the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. There are now plans in the works to construct an official public memorial. A non-profit organization called The Parkland 17 Memorial Foundation says the site will be about...
