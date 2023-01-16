THFD responds to structure fire near 23rd and Sycamore

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — According to Vigo County Dispatch, the Terre Haute Fire Department arrived on the scene of a house fire on Monday in the area of 23rd Street and Sycamore Street.

Terre Haute Fire Department’s Captain James Holbert commented on the incident.

“At approximately 1 o’clock this afternoon a fire was reported here. We arrived and found a heavy involved one-story home. And it is under investigation at this time. It is condemned, but there was someone here trying to renovate it. There were no injuries reported.”









According to Terre Haute Fire Department Chief Bill Berry, no one was living in the home at the time of the fire and the building is a loss. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

