ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terre Haute, IN

THFD responds to structure fire near 23rd and Sycamore

By Sky Christian
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DNu6E_0kGYOFRg00

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — According to Vigo County Dispatch, the Terre Haute Fire Department arrived on the scene of a house fire on Monday in the area of 23rd Street and Sycamore Street.

Terre Haute Fire Department’s Captain James Holbert commented on the incident.

“At approximately 1 o’clock this afternoon a fire was reported here. We arrived and found a heavy involved one-story home. And it is under investigation at this time. It is condemned, but there was someone here trying to renovate it. There were no injuries reported.”

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nGcbW_0kGYOFRg00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FFuCz_0kGYOFRg00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d4yDP_0kGYOFRg00

According to Terre Haute Fire Department Chief Bill Berry, no one was living in the home at the time of the fire and the building is a loss. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.

Comments / 1

Related
WTWO/WAWV

UPDATE: Family & pets safe after Springhill Dr. fire

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Honey Creek Fire Department reported that there were no injuries after a residence caught fire that was started outside the home. Firefighters battled a residential structure fire in the 2500 block of E. Springhill Drive near Terre Haute on Tuesday. According to the Honey Creek Fire Department, the call […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

Busy Terre Haute intersection to close for water line repairs

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The intersection of some major roads in Terre Haute will be closing for a few days. The intersection of 25th and Poplar will be closed starting on Friday morning. Indiana American Water will be doing repairs in the area. The intersection is expected to reopen...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Linton-Stockton closes early due to water pressure issue

LINTON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Linton-Stockton School Corporation announced in a Facebook post on Thursday that the school would close an hour early and cancel after-school programs due to a water pressure issue. According to the post, elementary school dismissal took place at 1:55 p.m., and the middle school and high school dismissals at 2:10 […]
LINTON, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Crash disrupts traffic on 3rd street in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: As of 5:45 p.m. the crash had been cleared up and traffic restored to normal. Original: A crash involving at least two vehicles has caused the southbound lanes of US 41/3rd street to be closed in Terre Haute Tuesday. According to Vigo County Central Dispatch, southbound traffic at US […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Vigo Co. receives IN Healthy Communities Designation

VIGO CO., Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — An effort is underway to improve the health of people living in the Wabash Valley. During a press conference on Wednesday, Terre Haute and Vigo County received the “Indiana Healthy Communities Designation” from the Wellness Council of Indiana. The designation was made possible thanks to the efforts of a number […]
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Firefighter falls through floor, hurt in apartment fire

TERRE Haute, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Terre Haute firefighters were called to the scene of a “multi-occupancy apartment fire” Sunday morning shortly before 7:00 a.m. Seven apartments within the two-story building were showing heavy smoke and flames upon the arrival of crews. Terre Haute Fire Chief Bill Berry confirmed one occupant was visible on the roof, […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

12 Points library construction to begin next month

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The construction process to bring a library to 12 Points will begin next month. The plan is to turn the old Thomas Funeral Home on N 13th Street into the new library branch. Vigo County Public Library Executive Director Kristi Howe said that construction should begin in early February. They’re […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
wamwamfm.com

Major House Fire Near Washington Golf Course

A local family suffered major losses yesterday following a house fire in Washington. The Fire Department was called to the home of Jimmy and Shannon Collison at 221 NE 11th Street early yesterday afternoon. Here is Washington Fire Chief Steve Walden…. The home suffered major smoke and water damage. The...
WASHINGTON, IN
WTWO/WAWV

New service helps Knox County families

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Erica Wyndham had seen the stories firsthand. In Knox County, there were families driving hours each week to provide services for children diagnosed with autism. “There were not a lot of resources for families,” Wyndham, a Vincennes native, said. “A lot of families were driving an hour north or an hour south […]
KNOX COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Public meeting coming for busy Vermillion intersection

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Changes could be coming to one busy intersection along State Road 63– but officials want to hear from the public first. The Indiana Department of Transportation is hosting a public forum regarding to changes to an intersection near “The Beef House restaurant,” and Interstate 74 on Jan. 25th at the American […]
VERMILLION COUNTY, IN
WCIA

Two people hurt, one cat dead in Charleston fire

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Two people were hurt and one cat died in a Charleston fire on Sunday morning. It happened on the 600 block of N. 5th St. around 5:30 a.m. Charleston fire crews say they saw heavy fire coming from the garage attached to the two-story home. Officials say it made its way […]
CHARLESTON, IL
WTWO/WAWV

Terminal Public House: New pub in an old building

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — An upcoming pub house that’s giving new life to a historic building in downtown Terre Haute is ready to celebrate its grand opening. The Terminal Public House officially opens Jan. 23 at 11 a.m. It’s run by the owners of Charlie’s Pub House. Cheyne O’laughlin says the menu will be […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Effort underway to improve the health of local citizens

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO-WAWV) — A major effort by local leaders is underway to improve the health of people living in the area. During a press conference, on Wednesday, Terre Haute and Vigo County received the “Indiana Healthy Communities Designation” from the Wellness Council of Indiana. The designation was made possible thanks to the efforts […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WCIA

UPDATE: I-57 reopens near Arcola after two hurt in ‘serious’ crash

Update 1:00 p.m. All lanes of Interstate 57 near Arcola have reopened to traffic. Update 11:10 a.m. State Police said two people were hurt in the crash near Arcola, one of whom was injured seriously enough to be airlifted to the hospital. Officials said the commercial vehicle slowed down in traffic to pull onto the […]
ARCOLA, IL
clintoncountydailynews.com

McCauley Named District 3 Conservation Officer of the Year

Indiana Conservation Officer Ryan McCauley has been selected as the 2022 District 3 Officer of the Year. District 3 includes Benton, Boone, Carroll, Cass, Clinton, Fountain, Montgomery, Tippecanoe, Warren, and White counties. McCauley is assigned to Clinton County and has been a conservation officer since 2014. In addition to his...
CLINTON COUNTY, IN
Effingham Radio

Newton Police Continues Investigation Into Disappearance of Bethany Bower

The following was released by the Newton Police Department on their Facebook Page:. As we enter 2023, it saddens me to know Bethany Bower is still missing. Though we continue to investigate new and old leads, we still need the help of the community to bring closure to this case Once again please contact the Newton Police Department if you have any information.
NEWTON, IL
WTHI

Man with lengthy criminal record arrested in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A man with a lengthy criminal record is back in jail. The Terre Haute Police Department arrested Dominic Pope Wednesday afternoon. Our crews saw police place him in a squad car near 21st and Spruce Streets. Online court records show Pope has cases pending from...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Terre Haute Humane Society operating above capacity

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Terre Haute Humane Society is currently operating above capacity. The Assistant Director of the shelter believes the rising costs of dog food, cat litter, and other supplies, in addition to the expense of vet care and vaccinations, could contribute to the high population. The shelter works diligently to move […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

13K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WTWO in the Wabash Valley is the leading local source for breaking news and weather in Terre Haute, with the latest updates on mywabashvalley.com.

 https://www.mywabashvalley.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy