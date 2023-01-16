Read full article on original website
American Legion Post 308 in Bangs elects new Post Commander
The American Legion, Post 308 in Bangs, elected a new Post Commander on Tuesday, January 17. Kyle Admire, veteran United States Marine and Principal of Brookesmith schools will serve a two-year term. Admire aspires to grow the membership and expand service projects and involvement in every area of the community....
Carolyn Sue Jackson
Carolyn Sue Jackson, age 76 of Brownwood passed away on Sunday, January 15, 2023 at her home. Sue was born on Sunday, January 27, 1946 in Shoals, Indiana to Joseph Talmage Gray and Iola Cason. Sue married the love of her life, Donald Rowe Jackson in 1963 in Mexico. They...
Tina Jean Goble
“God saw you getting tired and a cure was not to be;. Tina Jean Goble, age 44, of Brownwood passed away on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at her residence. Funeral Services for Tina will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, January 23, 2023, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church with Rev. Laurent Mvondo officiating; burial will follow at the family cemetery. Visitation will be held Sunday afternoon from 3 to 5 p.m. at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
Jack Thomas Fletcher
Jack Thomas Fletcher, age 55, passed away on Wednesday, January 4th, 2023. A Celebration of Life is scheduled for 2:00 pm Wednesday, January 25th, 2023 in the Heartland Funeral Home Chapel in Early. Jack was born May 26th, 1967 in Palo Alto, CA. He graduated from Stroud High School in...
Ed McMillian Files for Re-Election to City Council
A longtime member of the Brownwood City Council wishes to continue serving residents of Ward 2. City Councilman Ed McMillian filed for re-election Wednesday morning at City Hall. Today (Wednesday) is the first day for candidates interested in running for City Council to file for election in their respective towns.
HPU announces Church Matching Scholarship Program
Howard Payne University recently announced the Church Matching Scholarship Program, in which church gifts of up to $3,500 per student, per academic year, will be matched by HPU. The scholarship program applies to full- and part-time graduate and undergraduate students enrolled at HPU. Dr. Ben Martin, associate vice president for...
James Preston Luthy
Funeral service for James Preston Luthy, 62 of Brownwood, Texas is pending with Brownwood Funeral Home. He died on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, in Abilene, Texas.
Milton Garrett
Milton “Mickey” Floyd Garrett, age 86, passed away on Thursday, January 12, 2023, in Early, Texas. A memorial service for Mickey will be held at 11:00 AM, Friday, January 20, 2023 at Victory Life Church Brownwood. Mickey was born on December 3, 1936, in San Antonio, Texas, to...
DIANE ADAMS: The old iron bridge
My husband and I are addicted to back road drives. We find the neatest things. The other day we ended up on a dirt road out of Zephyr. There is an old iron bridge on this road that is pretty evocative. I love old bridges because they are usually built to accommodate early roadways, some maybe even older than we know. After all, the easiest way to cross a body of water probably has a long history that goes beyond any of our records.
Lions commemorate 2022 season with Mother’s Club Football Banquet
The 2022 Brownwood Lions football season – which featured the program’s first district championship since 2010 during a 10-3, area championship varsity campaign, as well as a combined 23-7 record for the three subvarsity squads – was celebrated Mondaynight with the annual Mother’s Club Banquet held at the Coggin Avenue Church Connection Center.
House Fire in Santa Anna Sunday Evening
Santa Anna and Coleman Fire Departments and Lifeguard EMS responded to a house fire Sunday night in the 100 block of Fannin Street in Santa Anna. The call came in a little after 7:00 pm. AEP was called to the scene to disconnect electricity. The fire was brought under control shortly after 8:00 pm. ColemanToday was told at the scene that there were no injuries. No additional information was available Sunday night.
Phyllis Elaine Seider
Graveside funeral services for Phyllis Elaine Seider, 68, of Goldthwaite, will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19 at Goldthwaite Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18 at Stacy-Wilkins Funeral Home in Goldthwaite. She passed away Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 in Killeen.
Brown County Commissioners Schedule Tuesday Meeting
The next meeting of Brown County Commissioners Court will be Tuesday, January 17, at 9:00 am in the county courthouse. 2. Prayer- 3. Recognition of Special Guests and Presentations – First Responder Recognition. 4. Citizen Comments (All speakers will be required to adhere to the rules of procedure, conduct...
Former Brownwood High School Kicker Signs with the XFL
McCrane attended Kansas State University in College, where he was a semifinalist for the Lou Grouza Award. This award is given to College Football’s best kicker every year. He finished his career at Kansas State as their all-time leader in field goals (57), field goal percentage (86.4%), and extra point percentage (99.3%). He also finished third all-time in total points with 304 points.
Lady Lions, Lake View finish in 2-2 tie
Playing without three starters due to illness, the Brownwood Lady Lions were unable to put away the San Angelo Lake View Maidens, who rallied twice Tuesday night at Gordon Wood Stadium to forge a 2-2 tie. “In my eyes, it was a good game for us,” said Lady Lions third-year...
Brookesmith ISD to conduct active shooter drill Jan. 18
Brookesmith Independent School District released the following information Tuesday morning:. On Wednesday, January 18, 2023, Brookesmith Independent School District will conduct an Active Shooter Drill on campus. Please don’t be alarmed as you may see unusual activity and vehicles around the school. This will be a drill for training purposes...
Comanche Police Department commends two officers for life-saving actions
The Comanche Police Department posted the following on its Facebook page Wednesday afternoon:. The Comanche Police Department would like to commend both, Officer Lopez and Sergeant Trowbridge of the Comanche Police Department for their actions in saving lives. On December 24th, 2022, officers of the Comanche Police Department responded to a shooting where Sergeant Trowbridge reverted back to his “Stop the Bleed” training and was able to save the life of a victim who was shot. If it wasn’t for his quick response, the victim would have died from her injuries.
Lions dealt first district defeat by Stephenville, 57-44
STEPHENVILLE – The Brownwood Lions jumped out to an early 9-4 lead, but fell victim to an 11-1 run to end the first quarter and never recovered in a 57-44 District 6-4A loss at Stephenville Tuesday night. The Lions (11-13, 1-1) coming off a 70-66 home victory over Graham...
Stage 2 of Drought Contingency Plan still in place
The Brown County Water Improvement District #1 issued the following information Tuesday morning:. As of 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, Lake Brownwood is at 8 feet and 3 tenths below spillway. We are in Mandatory water restrictions, Stage 2 of our Drought Contingency Plan. * Today, Lake Brownwood is at...
