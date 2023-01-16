Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Pizza Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
LWVJC to host a series of Legislative Forums in 2023Linda SchreiberJohnson County, IA
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Cedar RapidsTed RiversCedar Rapids, IA
Second Sunday Garden Forum to feature Johnson County’s Roadside Vegetation ManagerLinda SchreiberJohnson County, IA
Iowa COVID hospitalizations decline significantly along with infections
The number of people who have COVID-19 and are receiving inpatient treatment at Iowa hospitals declined 20% in the past week, with a similar decrease in the state’s documented infection rate. There were 1,690 new infections confirmed in the past week among people who were not previously infected, according to a Wednesday report by the […] The post Iowa COVID hospitalizations decline significantly along with infections appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KCRG.com
Univ. of Iowa Health Care to address access gap in SE Iowa City
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Although the southeast side of Iowa City is the most densely populated part of the city, an analysis by University of Iowa Health Care has shown that it actually has the fewest primary care options. Officials with the University are planning on addressing this oversight...
KCRG.com
Univ. of Iowa professor: Labor shortage due to lack of participation
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Since the pandemic, Iowa has seen worker shortages and lawmakers have been targeting the issue with different proposals and plans. Ahead of the 2023 legislative session, Democratic State Senator Molly Donahue said, “Until we start changing what we’re doing in Iowa, we are going to continue to see the drain of the workforce.”
KCRG.com
Univ. of Iowa study finds potential answer to reducing withdrawal symptoms and drug-seeking behavior
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A new study from the University of Iowa has found a potential target area in the brain that hopes to reduce the cravings people have when they abruptly stop using certain drugs. The study found that blocking an enzyme known as carbonic anhydrase 4 (CA4)...
KCRG.com
i9 Fact Checker: Ad claims schools saw $1 Billion increase over 10 years
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds (R) is using advertisements on television to make her argument for reforming how public schools in Iowa are funded, which was a campaign issue for her reelection campaign and her highest priority for the 2023 Legislative Session and a campaign issue.
theperrynews.com
Letter to the editor: Reynolds an enemy of Iowa values
Rural Iowa counties are where a person can easily identify Iowa values. Small towns and agricultural communities are where people know everyone in their township, where they vote for their neighbor for school board, volunteer in their school and church, encourage everyone to participate in the community events, attend school events even if they have no children participating and come together when a neighbor has a tragedy.
rcreader.com
“Iowa & the Great Depression,” January 19
Thursday, January 19, 6 p.m. Presented on January 19 as part of the Davenport Public Library's 3rd Thursday at Hoover's Presidential Library & Museum series, the virtual program Iowa & the Great Depression will find Park Ranger Peter Hoehnle speaking on how Iowans experienced the 1930s, with discussion on the ways that they survived hard times, and how some residents turned to radical action in response to the ordeal.
No more sliced cheese under Iowa Republicans SNAP proposal
Iowa House Republicans are proposing restrictions on the state's SNAP benefits that could dramatically limit what foods recipients can get at the store.Why it matters: The new bill introduces cumbersome rules that dictate what families can or can't buy at the grocery stores, said Luke Elzinga, spokesperson for DMARC, a local food nonprofit.Driving the news: House File 3 also targets Medicaid and several other public assistance programs. Nearly 40 House Republicans have co-sponsored the bill.A portion of the bill recommends narrowing SNAP food purchases to only what is on the state's approved WIC list, which is meant to be a supplemental nutritional aid for women, infants and children.Proposed restrictions:No white grains — people can only purchase 100% whole wheat bread, brown rice and 100% whole wheat pasta.No baked, refried or chili beans — people can purchase black, red and pinto beans.No fresh meats — people can purchase only canned products like canned tuna or canned salmon.No sliced, cubed or crumbled cheese. No American cheese.What's next: A House subcommittee will consider the bill.
Op-Ed: Gov. Reynolds begins to reduce regulatory burden in Iowa
Growing and making Iowa’s economy more competitive is a priority for Gov. Kim Reynolds. Since assuming office, she has placed an emphasis on making Iowa’s tax code more competitive by lowering individual and corporate income tax rates. Further, Gov. Reynolds has controlled the growth of government spending by following prudent budget policies. Low tax rates and limited spending are two crucial pillars for a sound economic policy. A third pillar, which is often forgotten, is reducing the regulatory burden. Gov. Reynolds has begun to address...
Governor Kim Reynolds’ School Choice Bill Approaches Floor Debate
(Des Moines, IA) — Governor Kim Reynolds’ school choice bill is ready for debate in both chambers, more than a week and a half into the session. The proposal putting nearly 76 hundred dollars into educational savings accounts for parents who opt out of the public school system gets approval from two state committees. Passed by the Senate Education and House Education Reform committees, the bill can now be considered by either chamber on the floor. Under the proposal, all Iowa parents would have the chance to access the educational savings accounts within three years.
Davenport educators react to Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds's third 'school choice' plan
DAVENPORT, Iowa — For the second time, people in Iowa got the chance to weigh in on a proposed school choice bill to lawmakers in Des Moines. The House Education Reform Committee held a hearing on the proposal, House Study Bill 1, Tuesday night, alternating between public comment in support and against the plan.
Odd Coyote Sightings Have Iowa Town Warning Residents to ‘Keep Pets Indoors’
Several strange coyote sightings have residents of Salix, Iowa, on edge as the city sends out a grim warning via social media. “COYOTE WARNING: Coyotes have been seen within city limits over the past few days. Keep pets indoors or monitor your pets while they are outside,” the City of Salix posted to their Facebook page on Jan. 13. For a population unaccustomed to wild canines, this comes as a shock.
KCRG.com
Gov. Reynolds announces merging of two state departments
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Governor Kim Reynolds has announced the Iowa Veteran’s Home and the Department of Veteran Affairs will be merging. Both agencies will be overseen by the current director of the Iowa Veteran’s Home. Reynolds said the merger will be beneficial for veterans relying on...
State lawmaker accuses some educators of promoting socialism
An Iowa House subcommittee advanced a bill Wednesday that would require high school teachers to hold class discussion comparing political ideologies “that conflict with the principles of freedom and democracy that were essential to the founding of the United States.” House File 12 specifically mentions communism and totalitarianism. Iowa Rep. Steven Holt, R-Denison, who co-sponsored […] The post State lawmaker accuses some educators of promoting socialism appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
When Were The Biggest Snowstorms In Iowa History?
It was reported earlier today that a snowstorm could cover parts of Iowa with up to 9 inches of snow as we head into Wednesday and Thursday. If parts of Iowa happened to see 9 inches of snow, we're talking about this being one of the bigger snowstorms in history, for some parts of Iowa. That got me thinking...when did the biggest snowstorms in Iowa history take place?
The Most Expensive Colleges in Iowa and the Midwest
I think anyone who has ever attended college, or even CONSIDERED attending college, will tell you the same thing: college is expensive. But, some colleges are much more expensive than others. Using the U.S. Department of Education’s National Center for Education Statistics, the site 24/7 Wall Street put together a...
kiwaradio.com
Vets Press Legislature To Boost Iowa Veterans Trust Fund
Des Moines, Iowa — Veterans groups are urging lawmakers to find more money for a state fund that helps low-income veterans cover unexpected expenses. Iowa Commission on Veterans Affairs chair Elizabeth Ledvina spoke at Wednesday’s Iowa Veterans Day ceremony at the Capitol. Veterans with an annual income below...
agupdate.com
Disaster prep critical for ag operations
In recent years the world has experienced a steady increase in both the frequency and severity of natural disasters. Tropical weather patterns have changed, floods have become more destructive, and wildfires have expanded all leaving behind damage and devastation. In addition, Iowa has experienced more severe windstorms, like derechos. The...
kiwaradio.com
Emerald Ash Borer Discovered In Osceola County
Des Moines, Iowa — Emerald Ash Borer is an Asian insect that kills ash trees and has now been confirmed in all but three of the 99 counties in Iowa. The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship Communication Director, Don McDowell tells KIWA that Osceola County was one of six counties that had no confirmation for this insect. Today, January 19th, the department has confirmed that 96 counties now have an infestation. He says the insect sample that was sent to them was collected from Melvin. They also confirmed infestations in Monona County and Woodbury County at the same time.
These Iowa Cities Are Among the Worst in America for Bed Bugs
Your bedroom is supposed to be the one place where you can escape from all of the stresses that everyday life brings. But if you're dealing with bed bugs, there is no peace in your bedroom. So which places in America deal with bed bugs most often?. Pest control company...
