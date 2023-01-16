ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa COVID hospitalizations decline significantly along with infections

The number of people who have COVID-19 and are receiving inpatient treatment at Iowa hospitals declined 20% in the past week, with a similar decrease in the state’s documented infection rate. There were 1,690 new infections confirmed in the past week among people who were not previously infected, according to a Wednesday report by the […] The post Iowa COVID hospitalizations decline significantly along with infections appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Univ. of Iowa Health Care to address access gap in SE Iowa City

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Although the southeast side of Iowa City is the most densely populated part of the city, an analysis by University of Iowa Health Care has shown that it actually has the fewest primary care options. Officials with the University are planning on addressing this oversight...
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Univ. of Iowa professor: Labor shortage due to lack of participation

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Since the pandemic, Iowa has seen worker shortages and lawmakers have been targeting the issue with different proposals and plans. Ahead of the 2023 legislative session, Democratic State Senator Molly Donahue said, “Until we start changing what we’re doing in Iowa, we are going to continue to see the drain of the workforce.”
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

i9 Fact Checker: Ad claims schools saw $1 Billion increase over 10 years

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds (R) is using advertisements on television to make her argument for reforming how public schools in Iowa are funded, which was a campaign issue for her reelection campaign and her highest priority for the 2023 Legislative Session and a campaign issue.
IOWA STATE
theperrynews.com

Letter to the editor: Reynolds an enemy of Iowa values

Rural Iowa counties are where a person can easily identify Iowa values. Small towns and agricultural communities are where people know everyone in their township, where they vote for their neighbor for school board, volunteer in their school and church, encourage everyone to participate in the community events, attend school events even if they have no children participating and come together when a neighbor has a tragedy.
IOWA STATE
rcreader.com

“Iowa & the Great Depression,” January 19

Thursday, January 19, 6 p.m. Presented on January 19 as part of the Davenport Public Library's 3rd Thursday at Hoover's Presidential Library & Museum series, the virtual program Iowa & the Great Depression will find Park Ranger Peter Hoehnle speaking on how Iowans experienced the 1930s, with discussion on the ways that they survived hard times, and how some residents turned to radical action in response to the ordeal.
IOWA STATE
Axios Des Moines

No more sliced cheese under Iowa Republicans SNAP proposal

Iowa House Republicans are proposing restrictions on the state's SNAP benefits that could dramatically limit what foods recipients can get at the store.Why it matters: The new bill introduces cumbersome rules that dictate what families can or can't buy at the grocery stores, said Luke Elzinga, spokesperson for DMARC, a local food nonprofit.Driving the news: House File 3 also targets Medicaid and several other public assistance programs. Nearly 40 House Republicans have co-sponsored the bill.A portion of the bill recommends narrowing SNAP food purchases to only what is on the state's approved WIC list, which is meant to be a supplemental nutritional aid for women, infants and children.Proposed restrictions:No white grains — people can only purchase 100% whole wheat bread, brown rice and 100% whole wheat pasta.No baked, refried or chili beans — people can purchase black, red and pinto beans.No fresh meats — people can purchase only canned products like canned tuna or canned salmon.No sliced, cubed or crumbled cheese. No American cheese.What's next: A House subcommittee will consider the bill.
IOWA STATE
The Center Square

Op-Ed: Gov. Reynolds begins to reduce regulatory burden in Iowa

Growing and making Iowa’s economy more competitive is a priority for Gov. Kim Reynolds. Since assuming office, she has placed an emphasis on making Iowa’s tax code more competitive by lowering individual and corporate income tax rates. Further, Gov. Reynolds has controlled the growth of government spending by following prudent budget policies. Low tax rates and limited spending are two crucial pillars for a sound economic policy. A third pillar, which is often forgotten, is reducing the regulatory burden. Gov. Reynolds has begun to address...
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Governor Kim Reynolds’ School Choice Bill Approaches Floor Debate

(Des Moines, IA) — Governor Kim Reynolds’ school choice bill is ready for debate in both chambers, more than a week and a half into the session. The proposal putting nearly 76 hundred dollars into educational savings accounts for parents who opt out of the public school system gets approval from two state committees. Passed by the Senate Education and House Education Reform committees, the bill can now be considered by either chamber on the floor. Under the proposal, all Iowa parents would have the chance to access the educational savings accounts within three years.
IOWA STATE
Outsider.com

Odd Coyote Sightings Have Iowa Town Warning Residents to ‘Keep Pets Indoors’

Several strange coyote sightings have residents of Salix, Iowa, on edge as the city sends out a grim warning via social media. “COYOTE WARNING: Coyotes have been seen within city limits over the past few days. Keep pets indoors or monitor your pets while they are outside,” the City of Salix posted to their Facebook page on Jan. 13. For a population unaccustomed to wild canines, this comes as a shock.
SALIX, IA
KCRG.com

Gov. Reynolds announces merging of two state departments

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Governor Kim Reynolds has announced the Iowa Veteran’s Home and the Department of Veteran Affairs will be merging. Both agencies will be overseen by the current director of the Iowa Veteran’s Home. Reynolds said the merger will be beneficial for veterans relying on...
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

State lawmaker accuses some educators of promoting socialism

An Iowa House subcommittee advanced a bill Wednesday that would require high school teachers to hold class discussion comparing political ideologies “that conflict with the principles of freedom and democracy that were essential to the founding of the United States.” House File 12 specifically mentions communism and totalitarianism. Iowa Rep. Steven Holt, R-Denison, who co-sponsored […] The post State lawmaker accuses some educators of promoting socialism appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
KOEL 950 AM

When Were The Biggest Snowstorms In Iowa History?

It was reported earlier today that a snowstorm could cover parts of Iowa with up to 9 inches of snow as we head into Wednesday and Thursday. If parts of Iowa happened to see 9 inches of snow, we're talking about this being one of the bigger snowstorms in history, for some parts of Iowa. That got me thinking...when did the biggest snowstorms in Iowa history take place?
IOWA STATE
98.1 KHAK

The Most Expensive Colleges in Iowa and the Midwest

I think anyone who has ever attended college, or even CONSIDERED attending college, will tell you the same thing: college is expensive. But, some colleges are much more expensive than others. Using the U.S. Department of Education’s National Center for Education Statistics, the site 24/7 Wall Street put together a...
IOWA STATE
kiwaradio.com

Vets Press Legislature To Boost Iowa Veterans Trust Fund

Des Moines, Iowa — Veterans groups are urging lawmakers to find more money for a state fund that helps low-income veterans cover unexpected expenses. Iowa Commission on Veterans Affairs chair Elizabeth Ledvina spoke at Wednesday’s Iowa Veterans Day ceremony at the Capitol. Veterans with an annual income below...
IOWA STATE
agupdate.com

Disaster prep critical for ag operations

In recent years the world has experienced a steady increase in both the frequency and severity of natural disasters. Tropical weather patterns have changed, floods have become more destructive, and wildfires have expanded all leaving behind damage and devastation. In addition, Iowa has experienced more severe windstorms, like derechos. The...
IOWA STATE
kiwaradio.com

Emerald Ash Borer Discovered In Osceola County

Des Moines, Iowa — Emerald Ash Borer is an Asian insect that kills ash trees and has now been confirmed in all but three of the 99 counties in Iowa. The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship Communication Director, Don McDowell tells KIWA that Osceola County was one of six counties that had no confirmation for this insect. Today, January 19th, the department has confirmed that 96 counties now have an infestation. He says the insect sample that was sent to them was collected from Melvin. They also confirmed infestations in Monona County and Woodbury County at the same time.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, IA

