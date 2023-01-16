Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Kansas City Man's Dog had Fatal Canine Dysautonomia and He Wants Others to Know About This Strange Dog DiseaseZack LoveKansas City, KS
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Lee's SummitTed RiversLee's Summit, MO
The unique and memorable horror-thriller film 'The Birds' was inducted into the National Film RegistryCJ CoombsLee's Summit, MO
4 Amazing Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
4 Amazing Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Related
republic-online.com
Spring Hill boys, girls win team titles at Blue Valley West
OVERLAND PARK — The Spring Hill Broncos and the Lady Broncos won team titles at the Blue Valley West Invitational. The Spring Hill Broncos went 5-0 to win the dual-style boys tournament Friday, Jan. 13.
republic-online.com
Lady Cats fall to Spring Hill in second straight loss
LOUISBURG — After winning their first six games, the Louisburg Lady Cats found out just how tough the Frontier League can be night in and night out. Louisburg lost its first game of the season on the road Thursday, Jan. 5, falling to Ottawa by a final of 44-31.
republic-online.com
Trojans win 4 OT thriller against rival Buffalos
LA CYGNE — The Osawatomie Trojans defeated the rival Prairie View Buffalos in a four-overtime thriller on winter homecoming, 66-61, on Friday the 13th. Defense set the tone for Osawatomie, blocking 12 shots with 11 steals. The Trojans also protected the glass on both ends of the court, coming down with 57 rebounds.
republic-online.com
PHS grad receives Patriot Award from PGA
LOS ANGELES — When Jim Dennerline graduated from Paola High School in 1969, the Vietnam War was still raging overseas and impacting the lives of countless young Americans being called into service. Jim qualified for a student deferment because he got a golf scholarship to attend the University of...
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Kansas State vaults to No. 6 in Top 25 And 1 after upsetting rival Kansas
Kansas at Kansas State was billed as Tuesday night's biggest game -- a top-15 showdown between two in-state rivals, one of which has a coach (Bill Self) already in possession of two national titles and a spot in the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame, the other led by a first-year coach (Jerome Tang) who entered with just 17 results under his belt.
WIBW
Fork in the Road: North Topeka’s favorite Pad
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Pad is one of North Topeka’s oldest eateries. “Since about 1966,” regular Jim Juffey said, when asked how long he’s been eating at The Pad. “Back in 1972, and we started coming down here on weekends,” Elmer Ent, of Holton, answered. “It’s been a popular place for me.”
Three K-State football players enter transfer portal as Wildcats return to campus
Three more Kansas State football players have decided to transfer.
Look: Sports World Reacts To Viral Kansas Fan Video
One Kansas basketball fan didn't check the section number before making that purchase on SeatGeek. On Wednesday, video surfaced of a Jayhawk stuck in the middle of a seemingly infinite number of Wildcats during Kansas State's stunning upset of KU Tuesday night. The sports world reacted to the viral ...
K-State wants to bring 3,000 jobs, $3B to Kansas; here’s how a new urban-rural plan will help it reach all 105 counties
TOPEKA — Kansas State University and NetWork Kansas announced a partnership on Tuesday that is expected to foster economic growth through entrepreneurship in all corners of the state. In an announcement at the Kansas State Capitol in Topeka, leaders from KSU and partner organizations championed the K-State 105 Initiative, a nod to Kansas’ 105 counties. The post K-State wants to bring 3,000 jobs, $3B to Kansas; here’s how a new urban-rural plan will help it reach all 105 counties appeared first on Startland News.
College Basketball World Reacts To Notable Upset
The No. 13 Kansas State Wildcats took down the No. 2 Kansas Jayhawks in an upset thriller at Bramlage Coliseum on Tuesday night. The upset victory came in electric fashion as Kansas State star Keyontae Johnson finished an alley-oop dunk to give the Wildcats the lead with just over 20 seconds ...
One killed in northeast Kansas semi rollover
A rollover crash in Brown County has claimed the life of a 24-year-old man.
7 Kansas City Area Apartments That Are Under $700 a Month
Kansas City, Mo. - The Kansas City area generally enjoys a cost of living that's a little lower than much of the rest of the country. However, if you ask a lot of renters in the metro, they might tell you otherwise.
KVOE
Kansas Turnpike crash near Emporia develops after driver apparently fell asleep at wheel
A Wichita man was involved in a crash northeast of Emporia on Tuesday evening. The Kansas Highway Patrol says the crash happened shortly before 8:30 pm at Kansas Turnpike mile marker 133.6, six miles northeast of the Emporia tollgate and a mile northeast of the Emporia service center. Troopers say 20-year-old Anders Whitfill was northbound when he fell asleep at the wheel. Whitfill’s car then left the highway, hit a fence and rolled.
Emporia gazette.com
Winter boundary line drawn near Emporia again
The next winter storm system to come through our area may be much like the last one – with a dividing line north of Emporia. The National Weather Service advises at least a trace of snow is expected in northern Lyon and Chase Counties between Tuesday night and Thursday morning. Cottonwood Falls and Strong City could receive a trace as well, much like last Thursday.
10 Kansas City Employers That Pay Over $35 an Hour
Kansas City, Mo. - Kansas City is the largest city in Missouri that anchors a two-state metro area with a population approaching 2.4 million people. The metro's economy is large and influential for the region, and is comprised of a wide range of diverse economic sectors like manufacturing, finance, healthcare, government, international trade, and beef processing. In fact, Kansas City is the third-largest beef processing city in the country, behind only Chicago and Cincinnati.
WIBW
Downtown Topeka street to close as company prepares to repair fiber duct
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A downtown street in the Capital City is prepared to close as a fiber duct beneath the roadway is prepped to be repaired. Officials with the City of Topeka say that SE 9th St. between Quincy and Kansas Ave. will be completely closed. The closure will start at 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20.
republic-online.com
Retirement reception planned for Teresa Reeves
The public is invited to attend a retirement reception for longtime county Planning and Zoning Director Teresa Reeves on Wednesday, Jan. 25. The reception for Reeves will begin following the County Commission’s 1 p.m. meeting in the commission chambers, located on the first floor of the Miami County Administration Building, 201 S. Pearl St., Paola.
WIBW
Last Businesses Standing: Red Robin maintains customer traffic on SW 6th
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As it is now one of the last businesses standing on 6th Ave. in Topeka, Red Robin maintains its customer traffic as others around it close. Officials at Red Robin, at 6230 SW 6th Ave., say they have not seen a decline in business. With Regal Hollywood Theaters having closed its doors earlier in January, this leaves the eatery as the last occupant of SW 6th Ave.
Driver falls asleep at the wheel in rollover crash in Lyon County
LYON COUNTY (KSNT) – A Wichita man escaped a rollover crash with only minor injuries after falling asleep at the wheel on Tuesday night. The Kansas Highway Patrol reports that a man driving in a Honda Civic was traveling down I-335 in Lyon County around 8:30 p.m. when he fell asleep and left the roadway. […]
KWCH.com
Break-in at El Patio causes $3k in damages
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A person broke into the Mexican restaurant El Patio, near Central and Emporia, Thursday morning. A surveillance video released by the restaurant shows the person breaking both panels of glass to enter two sets of doors, then searching the restaurant. It’s unclear if the person took anything, but the damage to the glass doors was significant.
Comments / 0