Louisburg, KS

republic-online.com

Lady Cats fall to Spring Hill in second straight loss

LOUISBURG — After winning their first six games, the Louisburg Lady Cats found out just how tough the Frontier League can be night in and night out. Louisburg lost its first game of the season on the road Thursday, Jan. 5, falling to Ottawa by a final of 44-31.
LOUISBURG, KS
republic-online.com

Trojans win 4 OT thriller against rival Buffalos

LA CYGNE — The Osawatomie Trojans defeated the rival Prairie View Buffalos in a four-overtime thriller on winter homecoming, 66-61, on Friday the 13th. Defense set the tone for Osawatomie, blocking 12 shots with 11 steals. The Trojans also protected the glass on both ends of the court, coming down with 57 rebounds.
OSAWATOMIE, KS
republic-online.com

PHS grad receives Patriot Award from PGA

LOS ANGELES — When Jim Dennerline graduated from Paola High School in 1969, the Vietnam War was still raging overseas and impacting the lives of countless young Americans being called into service. Jim qualified for a student deferment because he got a golf scholarship to attend the University of...
PAOLA, KS
WIBW

Fork in the Road: North Topeka’s favorite Pad

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Pad is one of North Topeka’s oldest eateries. “Since about 1966,” regular Jim Juffey said, when asked how long he’s been eating at The Pad. “Back in 1972, and we started coming down here on weekends,” Elmer Ent, of Holton, answered. “It’s been a popular place for me.”
TOPEKA, KS
The Spun

Look: Sports World Reacts To Viral Kansas Fan Video

One Kansas basketball fan didn't check the section number before making that purchase on SeatGeek. On Wednesday, video surfaced of a Jayhawk stuck in the middle of a seemingly infinite number of Wildcats during Kansas State's stunning upset of KU Tuesday night. The sports world reacted to the viral ...
LAWRENCE, KS
Startland News

K-State wants to bring 3,000 jobs, $3B to Kansas; here’s how a new urban-rural plan will help it reach all 105 counties

TOPEKA — Kansas State University and NetWork Kansas announced a partnership on Tuesday that is expected to foster economic growth through entrepreneurship in all corners of the state. In an announcement at the Kansas State Capitol in Topeka, leaders from KSU and partner organizations championed the K-State 105 Initiative, a nod to Kansas’ 105 counties. The post K-State wants to bring 3,000 jobs, $3B to Kansas; here’s how a new urban-rural plan will help it reach all 105 counties appeared first on Startland News.
KANSAS STATE
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To Notable Upset

The No. 13 Kansas State Wildcats took down the No. 2 Kansas Jayhawks in an upset thriller at Bramlage Coliseum on Tuesday night. The upset victory came in electric fashion as Kansas State star Keyontae Johnson finished an alley-oop dunk to give the Wildcats the lead with just over 20 seconds ...
MANHATTAN, KS
KVOE

Kansas Turnpike crash near Emporia develops after driver apparently fell asleep at wheel

A Wichita man was involved in a crash northeast of Emporia on Tuesday evening. The Kansas Highway Patrol says the crash happened shortly before 8:30 pm at Kansas Turnpike mile marker 133.6, six miles northeast of the Emporia tollgate and a mile northeast of the Emporia service center. Troopers say 20-year-old Anders Whitfill was northbound when he fell asleep at the wheel. Whitfill’s car then left the highway, hit a fence and rolled.
EMPORIA, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Winter boundary line drawn near Emporia again

The next winter storm system to come through our area may be much like the last one – with a dividing line north of Emporia. The National Weather Service advises at least a trace of snow is expected in northern Lyon and Chase Counties between Tuesday night and Thursday morning. Cottonwood Falls and Strong City could receive a trace as well, much like last Thursday.
EMPORIA, KS
Evan Crosby

10 Kansas City Employers That Pay Over $35 an Hour

Kansas City, Mo. - Kansas City is the largest city in Missouri that anchors a two-state metro area with a population approaching 2.4 million people. The metro's economy is large and influential for the region, and is comprised of a wide range of diverse economic sectors like manufacturing, finance, healthcare, government, international trade, and beef processing. In fact, Kansas City is the third-largest beef processing city in the country, behind only Chicago and Cincinnati.
KANSAS CITY, MO
WIBW

Downtown Topeka street to close as company prepares to repair fiber duct

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A downtown street in the Capital City is prepared to close as a fiber duct beneath the roadway is prepped to be repaired. Officials with the City of Topeka say that SE 9th St. between Quincy and Kansas Ave. will be completely closed. The closure will start at 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20.
TOPEKA, KS
republic-online.com

Retirement reception planned for Teresa Reeves

The public is invited to attend a retirement reception for longtime county Planning and Zoning Director Teresa Reeves on Wednesday, Jan. 25. The reception for Reeves will begin following the County Commission’s 1 p.m. meeting in the commission chambers, located on the first floor of the Miami County Administration Building, 201 S. Pearl St., Paola.
PAOLA, KS
WIBW

Last Businesses Standing: Red Robin maintains customer traffic on SW 6th

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As it is now one of the last businesses standing on 6th Ave. in Topeka, Red Robin maintains its customer traffic as others around it close. Officials at Red Robin, at 6230 SW 6th Ave., say they have not seen a decline in business. With Regal Hollywood Theaters having closed its doors earlier in January, this leaves the eatery as the last occupant of SW 6th Ave.
TOPEKA, KS
KWCH.com

Break-in at El Patio causes $3k in damages

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A person broke into the Mexican restaurant El Patio, near Central and Emporia, Thursday morning. A surveillance video released by the restaurant shows the person breaking both panels of glass to enter two sets of doors, then searching the restaurant. It’s unclear if the person took anything, but the damage to the glass doors was significant.
EMPORIA, KS

