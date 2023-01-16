Chippewa Falls Police investigating attempted homicide

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WKBT) — Police in Chippewa Falls are investigating an attempted homicide at a residence near Birch Street and Bay Street.

According to Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm, officers responded at 8:20 p.m. Saturday to a report of a female who had been shot. EMS transported the victim due to her injuries.

The suspect reportedly fled the scene before police arrived.

Police later identified and took the suspect into custody at 10:30 p.m.

Alexandra Fischer, who lives down the street from the incident, watched from her house.

“I saw an officer run out of the house and into his car, then two more officers run out of the house into their cars. Then everybody drove away following the one car down the road, and then I could see the police lights all the way off into the distance,” Fischer said.



The suspect and victim were known to each other, according to police. The firearm used in the incident was recovered.

Police say there is no danger to the public.

“I haven’t even lived there for a year, but two people have died, like brutal deaths. And now this person shot. It just seems like a lot for a small town,” Fischer said.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Kelm says more information will be released as it becomes available.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.