Glens Falls, NY

Glens Falls celebrates Martin Luther King Jr.

By Jay Petrequin
 3 days ago

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – On Sunday, representatives from the city of Glens Falls led a small ceremony honoring Martin Luther King Jr. Day. City Mayor Bill Collins was joined at City Hall by Ward 5 Councilwoman Mary Gooden and Rev. Leonard Oates of Faith Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church. At City Hall, it was all about choosing justice over chaos.

“Together, we can choose to be a community that transforms unjust practices into just actions. Today we commemorate Dr. King’s life. Tomorrow, we work to further the vision of a more just, humane, equitable world, beginning right here in Glens Falls,” the mayor said in a speech.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CYpmZ_0kGYNVMH00
Mayor Bill Collins, Ward 5 Councilwoman Mary Gooden and Rev. Leonard Oates lead a procession through Glens Falls, N.Y., during a celebration honoring Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Sunday. (Photo: City of Glens Falls)

Following the remarks, the celebration traveled across downtown, ending at Christ Church United Methodist. There, presentations were given by students from Glens Falls, Hudson Falls and Queensbury school districts, as well as Temple Synagogue Religious School in conjunction with Temple Beth El.

The day honors the life and work of Dr. Martin Luther King. King’s work in civil rights was honored, too, in Albany, with a speech by Lieutenant Governor Antonio Delgado. Across New York, 13 state landmarks will light up in red, green and black in honor of the day.

